Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28874

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN S. BIEDKA, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 118 SOUTH HILLTOP DR., MINERVA, OH 44657

08-0000558.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $72,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

SHAPIRO, VAN ESS, PHILLIPS & BARRAGATE, LLP

513-396-8100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28559

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JERRY A. KING, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 2046 THRASHER RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

33-0001088.000, 33-0001089.000, 33-0000559.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $24,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK & RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28946

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

RODNEY A. NORTH, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8370 WALNUT ST., SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

23-0000779.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $27,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CLUNK, PAISLEY, HOOSE CO., LPA

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28956

KEYBANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

MICHAEL L. SNIDER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1035 CINDER RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

17-0000889.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $75,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

THOMAS J. KELLEY

419-321-6444

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Election on Tax Levy in Excess of the Ten Mill Limitation

R.C. 3501.11(G), 5705.19, 5705.25

Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of a Resolution of the Board of Education of the Brown Local School District, passed on the 29th of January, 2018, there will be submitted to a vote of the people at the Primary Election to be held at the regular places of voting on Tuesday, the 8th day of May, 2018, the following question: Shall a levy renewing an existing levy be imposed by the Brown Local School District for the purpose of AVOIDING AN OPERATING DEFICIT, in the sum of $523,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 4.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.45 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020?

The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

By order of the Board of Elections, of Carroll County, Ohio

Dated: March 22, 2018

Signed: John Barnett, Chairperson

Vickie L. Reed, Director

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26 and May 3, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Election on Tax Levy in Excess of the Ten Mill Limitation

R.C. 3501.11(G), 5705.19, 5705.25

Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of a Resolution of the Council Members of the Village of Carrollton, Ohio passed on the 8th of January, 2018, there will be submitted to a vote of the people at the Primary Election to be held at the regular places of voting on Tuesday, the 8th day of May, 2018, the question of levying a tax, in excess of the ten mill limitation, for the benefit of the Village of Carrollton for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue and recovery equipment, or other fire equipment and appliances, buildings and sites therefore, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, for the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications, for the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical revise, administrative or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, or for the payment of other related costs, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation for 5 years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

By order of the Board of Elections, of Carroll County, Ohio

Dated: April 6, 2018

Signed: John Barnett, Chairperson

Vickie L. Reed, Director

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26 and May 3, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614- 644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate

Rex Energy – Goebeler Well Pad

150 Spring Rd NW, Minerva, OH 44657

ID #: P0124284

Date of Action: 04/25/2018

Initial installation PTIO for four (4) new backup combustors (P009- P012) and administrative modification for two (2) backup combustors (P004 and P005) including new combustors in the EU Group and tanks (T001-T016) adding P009-P012 as control equipment in addition to P004 and P005.

Application of Title V Permit

Summitville Tiles, Inc. – Minerva Plant

1310 Alliance Road NW, P.O. Box 283, Minerva, OH 44657-0283

ID #: A0060092

Date of Action: 04/25/2018

Renewal

Published in The Free Press Standard May 3, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Eslich Family Limited Partnership (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2018CVE29022

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Eslich Family Limited Partnership, et al

Defendant

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 12th day of March, 2018.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF BROWN, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

Tract One: Known as the Northeast Quarter of Section eighteen (18), Township sixteen (16) of Range six (6) in the Steubenville Land District, containing 141 acres, more or less, and being lands formerly owned by Eliza Jennings, excepting therefrom the following described parcels:

First exception: All land lying East of County Highway No. 20 comprising Ebner-Deckman Subdivision of 18 Lots containing 8.036 acres, more or less.

Second exception: Beginning at a stone at the Southeast corner of said quarter section; thence North deg. 15′ West along the quarter section line 291.92 feet to an iron pin in the center of County Highway No. 20; thence along the center of said road on the arc of a tangent of 223.75 and a radius of 711.08 feet, a distance of 400.00 feet to a point and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described; thence North 85 deg. 15′ West 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence North 15 deg. 55’20” East 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence South 85 deg. 15′ East 300.00 feet to a point in the center of County Road No. 20; thence South 15 deg. 55’20” West along the center of said road 266.44 feet to a point and the PC of a curve; thence along the center of said road on the arc of a curve to the left, said curve having a central angle of 34 deg. 56′ a tangent of 223.75 and a radius of 711.09, a distance of 33.56 feet to a point and the true place of beginning, containing 2.064 acres, more or less, being the same premises deeded to Harley E. LeNeau, et. ux, Deed Vol. 148, Page 64 (1965).

Third exception: Beginning at an iron pin at the Northeast corner of Section eighteen; thence South 4 deg. 32’30” West along the section line 1038.00 feet to a point; thence North 85 deg. 15’10” West 148.80 feet to an iron pin in the West line County Road No. 20 and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described thence North 79 deg. 55’10” West 280.00 feet to an iron pin; thence South 12 deg. 36’20” West 100.00 feet to an iron pin; thence South 79 deg. 55’10” East 300.00 feet to a point in the center of County Road No. 20 thence North 12 deg. 36’20” East along the center of said road 100.00 feet to a point; thence North 79 deg. 55’10” West 20.00 feet to an iron pin on the West line of County Road No. 20 and the true place of beginning, containing 0.688 acres, more or less, being the same premises deeded to Hoy Henry Moyer, Deed Vol. 147, Page 730 (1965).

Fourth Exception: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Section eighteen; thence West along the section line 15.80 feet to a point in the center of County Highway No. 20 and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described; thence South 18 deg. 00′ West along the center of said road 100 feet to a point; thence West and parallel to the section line 200.00 feet to a point; thence North 18 deg. 00′ East and parallel to the road 100.00 feet to a point on the section line; thence East along the section line 300.00 feet to a point in the center of County Highway No. 20 and the true place of beginning, containing 0.893 acres, more or less, being the same premises deeded to Richard D. Briggs, et. ux, Deed Vol. 127, Page 500 (1955).

Fifth Exception: Beginning at an iron pin at the Northeast corner of Section eighteen; thence North 85 deg. 27’20” West along the section line 15.80 feet to a point in the center of County Road No. 20; thence South 18 deg. 15’25” West along the center line of said road 100.00 feet to a point and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described; thence continuing South 18 deg. 15’25” West along the center of said road 100.00 feet to a point; thence North 85 deg. 27’20” West 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence North 18 deg. 15’25” East 100.00 to an iron pin; thence South 85 deg. 27’20” East 300.00 feet to a point in the center of County Road No. 20 and the true place of beginning, containing 0.895 of an acre, more or less, being the same premises deeded to Clyde Brown, Jr. et ux, Deed Vol. 156, Page 305 (1968).

Sixth Exception: Beginning at a stone at the Southeast corner of said quarter section; thence North 85 deg. 15′ West along the quarter section line 291.92 feet to an iron pin in the center of County Road No. 20; thence along the center of said road in a Northerly direction and on the arc of a curve to the right, said curve having a central angle of 34 deg. 36′, a tangent of 223.13 radius of 711.08 a distance of 433.56 thence North 15 deg. 55’20” East 566.44 feet to a point in the center of said road and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described; thence North 85 deg. 15′ West 300.00 feet to an iron pin; thence North 15 deg. 55’20” East 362.36 feet to an iron pin; thence North 12 deg. 36’20” East 37.64 feet to an iron pin; thence South 85 deg. 15′ East 300.00 feet to a point in the center of County Road No. 20; thence South 12 deg. 36’20” West along the center of said road 37.64 feet to an iron pin; thence South 15 deg. 55’20” West along the center of said road 363.36 feet to a point and the true place of beginning, containing 2.762 acres, more or less, and being the same premises conveyed by Erma G. Ebner, et al, to George E. Tokos. et ux, by warranty deed dated October, 1968 and recorded in Volume 157, Page 838.

Seventh Exception: Being a part of the northeast quarter of Section eighteen (18), Township sixteen (16), Range six (6) beginning at a stone at the Southeast corner of said quarter section; thence North 85 deg. 15′ West along the quarter section line 291.92 feet to an iron pin in the center of County Road No. 20; thence along the center of said road the following three courses; thence along the arc of a curve to the right, said curve having a central angle of 34 deg. 56′, a tangent of 223.75 feet, a radius of 711.08 feet and a chord which bears North 1 deg. 32’440″ West 426.93 feet the length of said arc being 433.56 feet to the PT of said curve; thence North 15 deg. 55’20” East 928.80 feet to an iron pin; thence North 12 deg. 36’20” East 37.64 feet to an iron pin and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described; thence north 85 deg. 15′ West 300.00 feet to an iron pin at the Northwest corner of a 2.752 acre tract; thence North 11 deg. 17′ East 111.27 feet to an iron pin at the Southwest corner of an 0.668 acre tract; thence South 79 deg. 42’10” East along the South line of said 0.688 acre tract 300.00 feet to an iron pin in the center of County Road No. 20; thence South 12 deg. 36’20” West along the center of said road 82.30 feet to an iron pin and the true place of beginning, containing 0.644 of an acre, more or less.

Eighth Exception: Known as and being part of the northeast quarter of Section 18, Township 16, Range 6 and further described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the southeast corner of the northeast quarter of Section 18 T-16, R-6, thence North 85 deg 15′ West, along the quarter section line, a distance of 291.92 feet to a R.R. spike set and further known as the true place of beginning for the tract of lands herein described; thence continuing North 85 deg. 15′ West, along the quarter section line, a distance of 730.59 feet to an iron bar set; thence North 15 deg. 55’20” East a distance of 698.94 feet to an iron bar set; thence South 85 deg. 15′ East, a distance of 300.00 feet to an iron bar set; thence South 15 deg. 55’20” West, a distance of 300.00 feet to an iron pipe found; thence SOUTH 85 DEG. 13’20” West, a distance of 300.78 feet to a R.R. spike set; thence in a southeasterly direction, along the center of County Highway 20, and along the arc of a curve having a delta of 32 deg. 13’48”, a radius of 711.08 feet, a distance of 400.00 feet to the true place of beginning, said arc having a chord bearing of South 02 deg. 53’46” East and a length of 394.74 feet, surveyed by Robert L. Akins this 22nd day of June, 1980, the described tract of land contains 8.177 acres of land. (Conveyance May 10, 1983, Vol. 210, Page 943).

Ninth Exception: Being located in the northeast quarter of Section 18 in Township 16, Range 6 and being part of the premises heretofore conveyed to Kathryn J. Eslich and Rudolph G. Eslich by deed recorded in Volume 173, Page 342 of the Carroll County Deed Records, the part hereby conveyed being more fully described as follows: Beginning in County Road No. 20 (Avalon Road) on a westerly bound of the Ebner-Deckman Subdivision (Plat Book 3, Page 43), said beginning being located the following four (4) courses from an axle (found) at the Northeast corner of Section 18; North 84 deg. 32 min. 16 sec. West along the North line of said section, 15.80 feet to a point in County Road No. 20; thence in said road South 19 deg. 00 min. 06 sec. West, 293.72 feet; thence continuing in said road South 13 deg. 23 min. 23 sec. West, 287.95 feet and South 1 deg. 45 min. 43 sec. West, 312.26 feet to the true place of beginning of the tract herein conveyed; thence from said beginning and in County Road No. 20 with the westerly bounds of Ebner-Deckman Subdivision the following two (2) courses; South 1 deg. 45 min. 43 sec. West, 96.39 feet and South 12 deg. 39 min. 23 sec. West, 63.78 feet; thence leaving said road and bounds North 79 deg. 52 min. 07 sec. West, 27.23 feet to an iron pin on the northerly bound of a 0.688 acre tract (Volume 150, Page 945); thence continuing North 79 deg. 52 min. 07 sec. West with the northerly bound of said 0.688 acre tract, 280.00 feet to an iron pin at the northwest corner thereof; thence leaving said bound North 1 deg. 45 min. 43 sec. East 123.13 feet to an iron pin; thence South 86 deg. 38 min. 13 sec. East, 286.14 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing South 86 deg. 38 min. 13 sec. East, 30.00 feet to the place of beginning, containing 1.021 acres, more or less. (Conveyance dated May 4, 1981, Volume 204, Page 947).

Tenth Exception: Situated in the Township of Brown, County of Carroll and State of Ohio: and known as being part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 16, Range 6 and further described as follows: to wit: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, T-16, R-6; thence North 85 degrees 15′ West, along the Quarter Section line, a distance of 291.92 feet to a R.R. spike set; thence in a Northwesterly direction, along the arc of a curve having delta of 54 degrees 56′ and a radius 711.08 feet, and along the center of County Highway No. 20, and arc distance of 433.56 feet to a R.R. spike set, said arc having a chord length of 426.86 feet and bearing North 01 degrees 32’40” West; thence North 15 degrees 55’20” East, along the center of County Road No. 20, a distance of 266.44 feet to a R.R. spike set and further known as the true place of beginning for the tract of land herein described; thank continuing North 15 degrees 55’20” East, along the center of said road, a distance of 300.00 feet to a nail set; thence North 85 degrees 15′ West, a distance of 600.00 feet to a point; thence South 15 degrees 55’20” West, a distance of 300.00 feet to an iron bar set; thence South 85 degrees 15′ East, a distance of 600.00 feet to the true place of beginning and containing 4.054 acres of land as surveyed by Robert L Akins this 22nd day of June, 1980 (Conveyance dated March 23rd, 1981, Volume 204, Page 627).

Eleventh Exception: Being located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 18 in Township 16, Range 6, and being part of the premises heretofore conveyed to Kathryn J. Eslich and Rudolph G. Eslich by deed recorded in Volume 175, Page 242 of the Carroll County Deed Records, the part hereby conveyed being more fully described as follows: Beginning in County Road No. 20 (Avalon Road) on a westerly bound of the Ebner-Deckman Subdivision (Plat Book 3, Page 43), said beginning being located the following four (4) courses from an axle (found) at the Northeast corner of Section 18; North 84 deg. 32 min. 16 sec. West along the North line of said section, 15.80 feet to a point in County Road No. 20; thence in said road South 19 deg. 00 min. 06 sec. West, 293.72 feet; thence continuing in said road South 13 deg. 23 min. 23 sec. West, 287.95 feet and South 1 deg. 45 min. 43 sec. West, 171.51 feet to the true place of beginning of the tract herein conveyed; thence from the said beginning and in County Road No. 20 with a westerly bound of said Ebner-Deckman Subdivision South 1 deg. 45 min. 43 sec. 140.75 feet; thence leaving said road and bound North 86 deg. 38 min. 13 sec. West, 30.00 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said road and bound North 86 deg. 38 min. 13 sec. West, 286.14 feet to an iron pin; thence North 1 deg. 45 min. 43 sec. East, 140.75 feet to an iron pin; thence South 86 deg. 38 min. 13 sec. East, 286.14 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing South 86 deg. 38 min. 13 sec. East, 30.00 feet to the place of beginning, containing 1.021 acres, more or less, but subject to all legal highways (Conveyance dated January 27, 1979, Vol. 179, Page 610). The remaining tract contains 110.739 acres, more or less.

110.748 acre tract

PPN: 03-0003095.000

Situated in the Township of Brown, County of Carroll, and State of Ohio:

Known as the East half of the Northwest Quarter of Section eighteen (18), Township sixteen (16) of Range six (6) in the Steubenville Land District, excepting the following parcels:

First Exception: Commencing for boundary 5 rods from the Southwest corner of said half quarter section, being the center of said half quarter section as above mentioned, on the North and South line; thence North 15 chains South 20 deg. East 15.86 chains; thence West 5 chains 33 links to the place of beginning, containing 4.00 acres, more or less.

Second Exception: Beginning for boundary at a post on the West line of said half quarter; thence North 2 chains; thence East 2 chains and 75 links; thence South 19 deg. 18 chains and 75 links to the South line of said half quarter; thence West 2 chains and 75 links; thence North 19 deg. West 16 chains and 50 links to the place of beginning, containing 5 acres and 35 rods.

Third Exception: Beginning at the Northwest corner of a tract of land deeded by Benjamin and Nancy E. Crisinger to said Robert Caldwell, March 12, 1853; thence East 6 chains and 50 links to the center of the road; thence North 18 1/2 deg. West 5 chains to a post; thence North 38 1/2 deg. West 7 chains and 40 links to a post on the West line of said half quarter; thence South to the place of beginning, containing 4.10 acres, more or less. All of the said three exceptions being the same premises conveyed by James Caldwell, et. ux, to William J. Caldwell by warranty deed dated November 23, 1908 and recorded in Volume 66, Page 176.

Fourth Exception: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Section eighteen; thence South 84 deg. 58′ East along the section line 1109.46 feet to an iron pin in the center of Township Road No. 218; thence South 5 deg. 02′ East along the center of said road 438.70 feet to an iron pin and the true place of beginning for the tract herein described; thence South 85 deg. 58′ East 842.84 feet to an iron pin; thence South 5 deg. 02′ West 940.16 feet to an iron pin; thence North 84 deg. 58′ West 494.19 feet to an iron pin in the center of Township Road No. 218; thence North 6 deg. 58′ East along the center of said road 165.00 feet to an iron pin; thence North 33 deg. 23′ West along the center of said road 557.45 feet to an iron pin; thence North 3 deg. 32′ East along the center of said road 338.60 feet to an iron pin and the true place of beginning, containing 15 acres, more or less. Reserving to Grantors, their heirs and assigns, a road or right of way across the Southwest corner of said property as a means of ingress and egress to adjoining lands now owned by grantors. Said roadway to be 50 feet in width if required by grantors, and shall follow as near as practicable the lane or roadway across said premises as now established. (Being the same land sold to Harold E. Hawkins, et. ux, Deed Volume 158, Page 301).

Fifth Exception: Being located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 18 in Township 16, Range 6, and being part of the premises heretofore coveted to Kathryn J. and Rudolph G. Eslich by deed recorded in Volume 175, Page 242 of the Carroll County Deed Records, the part hereby conveyed being more fully described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin on the North line of Section 18, said iron pin being located North 84 deg. 32 min. 16 sec. West along said section line, 3024.69 feet from an axle (found) at the Northeast corner of said Section 18; thence from said beginning and with the North line of Section 18 North 84 deg. 32 min. 16 sec. West, 366.24 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with said section line North 84 deg. 32 min. 16 sec. West, 30.00 feet to a point in Township Road No. 218 (Lavender Road); thence leaving said section line and in said road South 5 deg. 45 min. 44 sec. West, 438.70 feet to an iron pipe (found) at the Northwest corner of a 15.0 acre tract (Volume 158, Page 303); thence leaving said road and with the northerly bound of said 15.0 acre tract South 84 deg. 14 min. 16 sec. East, 30.00 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with said North line South 84 deg. 14 min. 16 sec. East, 366.23 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said line North 5 deg. 45 min. 44 sec. East, 440.77 feet to the place of beginning, containing 4.000 acres, more or less, but subject to all legal highways. (This conveyance is to Dwight C. Long and Gail A. Long by deed Volume 187, Page 372).

Leaving said tract consisting of 36 acres, more or less.

PPN: 03-0000653.000

Situated in the Township of Brown, County of Carroll, and State of Ohio:

And being an undivided one half interest in the following property:

Being located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 18 in Township 16, Range 6, and being a part of the premises heretofore conveyed to Kathryn J. Eslich and Rudolph G. Eslich by deed recorded in Volume 173, Page 342 of the Carroll County Deed Records, the part hereby conveyed being more fully described as follows: Beginning in County Road No. 20 (Avalon Road) on a westerly bound of the Ebner-Deckman Subdivision (Plat Book 3, Page 43), said beginning being located the following four (4) courses from a axle (found) at the Northeast corner of Section 18: North 84 deg. 32’16” West along the North line of said section, 15.80 feet to a point in County Road No. 20, thence in said road South 19 deg. 00’06” West, 293.72 feet; thence continuing in said road South 13 deg. 23’23” West, 287.95 feet and South 1 deg. 45’43” West, 312.26 feet to the true place of beginning of the tract herein conveyed; thence from said beginning and in County Road No. 20 with westerly bounds of Ebner-Deckman Subdivision the following two (2) courses: South 1 deg. 45’43” West, 96.39 feet and South 12 deg. 39’23” West, 63.78 feet; thence leaving said road and bounds North 79 deg. 52’07” West, 27.23 feet to an iron pin on the northerly bound of a 0.688 acre tract (Volume 15, Page 945); thence continuing North 79 deg. 52’07” West with the northerly bound of a said 0.688 acre tract, 280.00 feet to an iron pin at the Northwest corner thereof; thence leaving said bound North 1 deg. 45’43” East, 123.13 feet to an iron pin; thence South 86 deg. 38’13” East, 30.00 feet to the place of beginning, containing 1.021 acres, more or less.

PPN: 03-0003045.000

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $34,366.50 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 7th day of June, 2018.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 2018.