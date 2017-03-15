LEGAL NOTICES

TO THE DEFENDANT: Mary Vansickle (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT John Doe, Unknown spouse, if any, of Mary Vansickle (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE NO.: 2016CVE28680

Carroll County

Treasurer,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Robert H. Vansickle, et al,

Defendants

NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 15th day of December, 2016.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

Being part of the Northwest and Southwest quarters of Section twenty-five (25), Township fourteen (14) of Range five (5). Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Southwest quarter of Section twenty-five (25), thence South 5 degrees West along the Section line 178.10 feet to a point at the true place of beginning; thence South 85 degrees 45 minutes East 85.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 37 degrees 15 minutes East 282.49 feet to a point in the center of State Route #43; thence following the center of State Route No. 43 South 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East 387.08 feet to a point; thence South 33 degrees 39 minutes 30 seconds West 30.0 feet to an iron pin on the South right of way line of said State Route No. 43; North 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West 307.0 feet to an iron pin; thence South 12 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds West 185.15 feet to an iron pin; thence South 65 degrees 22 minutes 40 seconds East 241.8 feet to an iron pin; thence South 55 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East 82.5 feet to an iron pin; thence South 34 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds West 191.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 65 degrees 57 minutes West 32.37 feet to an iron pin; thence North 85 degrees West 449.0 feet to an iron pin on the Section line; thence North 5 degrees East 286.5 feet to an iron pin at the true place of beginning, containing 4.07 acres, more or less, but subject to all legal highways. 0.08 acres beginning in the Northwest quarter and 3.99 acres in the Southwest quarter, together with Royal Host Nursing Home Furniture, Fixture and Equipment.

However, excepting and reserving therefrom the following described parcel of land, out of parcel No. 1:

Situated in the Township of Center, County of Carroll, and State of Ohio, being part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 14, of Range 5, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25; thence S. 5 degrees 00 minutes W along the section line, a distance of 464.60 feet to the Northwest corner of the Burrier Subdivision; thence S 85 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E. along the North line of said subdivision a distance of 353.63 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds E. a distance of 185.34 feet to an iron pin set, said point being the true place of beginning; thence continuing N 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds E. a distance of 53.64 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 65 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E. a distance of 40.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds E., a distance of 82.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds W. a distance of 60.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds W. a distance of 122.50 feet to the true place of beginning and continuing 0166 acres of land as surveyed by David J. Bodo, Ohio Registered Surveyor Number 6321 in July, 1980, but subject to all legal highways and any easements or restrictions of record.

Leaving After Said Exception 3.904 ac. In Parcel No. 1.

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $40,924.41 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 16th day of March, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

-s-William R. Wohlwend

by Denise Smith

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, and 16, 2017.

CARROLL COUNTY

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO, EASTERN DIVISION

ROVER PIPELINE LLC, PLAINTIFF v. 10.055 Acres of Land, More or Less in Ashland County, Ohio, OH-AS-005.00 (Pipeline Right-of-Way Servitude) Wayne Ralph Bartter, Trustee of the Wayne Ralph Bartter Trust, et al., DEFENDANTS, Case No. 5:17-CV-00239

FEDERAL RULE 71.1 NOTICE FOR CONDEMNATION

FOR PUBLICATION IN CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

TO: DEFENDANTS LISTED BELOW, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, WHO MAY HAVE OR CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY OR PROPERTIES, WHOSE IDENTITY AND/OR PLACE OF RESIDENCE IS UNKNOWN:

Dorothy Somers; Clarke George E. Frey; Unknown Heirs of Dorothy Somers Clarke ; and Unknown Heirs of George E. Frey:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Rover Pipeline LLC (“Plaintiff”) has filed a Complaint for Condemnation (“Complaint”) in the United States District Court Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, located at the United States Courthouse, Federal Building, Two South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308. The title of the action is Rover Pipeline LLC v. 10.055 Acres of Land, More or Less in Ashland County, Ohio, OH-AS-005.00 (Pipeline Right-of-Way Servitude) Wayne Ralph Bartter, Trustee of the Wayne Ralph Bartter Trust, et al., DEFENDANTS, Case No. 5:17-CV-00239.

Through its Complaint, Plaintiff seeks an order of condemnation for permanent pipeline, temporary work space, valve, permanent and temporary road access and other rights-of-way and easements (the “Easements”), and for such other legal and equitable relief as may be appropriate, specifically including injunctive relief allowing Rover to enter the lands covered by the Easements to clear the Easements and commence and complete construction of the Rover Pipeline Project as described below and restoration of such lands, while the proper amount of compensation for the taking is resolved. The Easements are more particularly described as follows: (1) non-exclusive Permanent Pipeline Easements with a width of either fifty (50) feet for a single pipeline or sixty (60) feet for dual pipelines, being twenty-five (25) feet or thirty (30) feet on each side of the described center lines, to survey, construct, lay, maintain, inspect, erect, alter, operate, protect, repair, replace with same or lesser size pipe, remove and, or abandon in place a pipeline or two pipelines; (2) non-exclusive Temporary Workspace Easements, which will be used by Rover for the purposes of temporary working space during the initial construction and installation of the pipeline or pipelines and during restoration of the Easements; and (3) exclusive permanent Surface Site Easements to be used solely for the pipeline or pipelines for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating, removing, changing the size of, relocating, replacing, protecting and repairing both surface and subsurface pipelines, pumps, launching-receiving equipment, flares, communication equipment, generators, dehydrators, separators, valves, risers, electrical equipment (including but not limited to MCC Buildings/transformers/substations) electrical lines, wires, cables, meters, meter houses, meter runs, buildings and any and all other devices, equipment and structures incident or necessary to the regulation, control, measurement, treatment, transportation and distribution of natural gas, together with the right to enclose said easements by fences and the further right to retain possession and control of said property for a reasonable period of time thereafter within which to remove said pipelines and all other properties of whatever character or description placed or constructed by Rover upon said easements, and (4) non-exclusive Permanent Road Access Easements and, during the initial construction of the pipeline or pipelines only, Temporary Road Access Easements, to be used by Rover solely for the purpose of ingress and egress to and from public roads and other easements to which Rover has the right of access to and from the Permanent Pipeline Easements, the Temporary Workspace Easements and the Surface Site Easements, for the following Tract and County Tax / Parcel ID Numbers:

Tract OH-CA-016.000 ; Tax/Parcel No(s). 25-0000884006 ; Right of Way 0.3679 Acres

Tract OH-CA-HL-016.000; Tax/Parcel No(s). 190000008001 ; Right of Way 2.76 Acres

The authority for this taking is a law of the United States found at 15 U.S.C. § 717 et seq., commonly known as the Natural Gas Act, which, at Section 717f(h), authorizes the taking of property to construct, operate, and maintain a natural gas pipeline after having received a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (the “FERC”). Plaintiff obtained such a certificate from the FERC on February 2, 2017. Plaintiff has requested in its Complaint and other filings immediate access to and use of the properties to be condemned, upon a determination by the Court that Plaintiff has the power of eminent domain and has properly exercised that power.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if you have any objection or defense to the condemnation, you may serve on the undersigned counsel for Rover, within twenty one (21) days after service of the notice on you, an Answer, identifying the portion of the property in which you claim an interest; stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed; and stating all your objections and defenses to condemnation of the property. Your failure to serve an Answer will constitute your consent to: (1) the taking of the subject property rights; (2) the Court’s authority to proceed to hear the action; and (3) the Court’s authority to fix the compensation you might have as a result of the condemnation.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if you have no objection or defense to condemnation of the property and do not file an Answer, you may serve on Rover’s attorney a notice of appearance, designating any portion of the property in which you claim an interest, and thereafter, you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting the property.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a notice of appearance, you may present evidence regarding the amount of compensation to be paid for the property in which you have an interest and you may share in the distribution of the compensation award.

The name, telephone number, email address, and mailing address of the attorneys for Rover are:

Gregory D. Brunton, Trial Attorney for Rover Pipeline LLC, Plaintiff

Daniel J. Hyzak

Bruce A. Moore

Justin J. Koterba

Daniel L. Bey

REMINGER CO., L.P.A.

200 Civic Center Drive, Suite 800

Columbus, Ohio 43215

gbrunton@reminger.com

bmoore@reminger.com

jkoterba@reminger.com

dbey@reminger.com

Tel: (614) 228-1311

Fax: (614) 232-2410

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16 & 23, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Village of Carrollton will be accepting sealed bids for the 2017 Street Paving Project until April 14, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Specifications and street list may be picked up at the Municipal Building from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. Bids to be submitted in a sealed envelope properly marked “Carrollton Paving 2017” to the Village Administrator, Village of Carrollton, 80 2nd St. SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9 & 16, 2017.

LEGAL BID NOTICE

Sealed bids will be accepted by the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District, 613 North High Street, Carrollton, OH 44615 until 4:00 pm, on Friday, March 24, 2017 for the purchase of the 2011 John Deere No-Till Drill.

Very good condition, approximately 3000 acres planted. All other specifications are on file in the District Office. Please call 330-627-9852 or email joe.mayle@carrollswcd.org with questions. All bids should include the full name of the individual or company submitting the bid.

The drill can be seen at the Carroll SWCD Office during regular work hours.

The District reserves the right to accept and/or reject any/all bids.

All bids should be sealed and labeled “2011 John Deere No-Till Drill”.

BY ORDER OF THE CARROLL SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9 & 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District has developed an amended Solid Waste Management Plan for the management of solid waste generated within the District. The District has established a 30-day public comment period for the Plan beginning on April 1, 2017, and ending on April 30, 2017. Copies of the Plan can be viewed at the Lepper Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon; the Carroll County District Library at 70 2nd Street, Carrollton; the Puskarich Library at 200 East Market Street, Cadiz; and the Solid Waste District office at 618 Canton Road, Suite B (SR 43), above D & D Appliance in Carrollton. The Plan can also be viewed on the District’s website, www.cchenvironmental.org,

The Plan is a compilation of the facilities used for recycling and waste disposal, current and projected waste generation and recycling values, waste reduction programs to be implemented, and revenues and costs to operate the District. A fifteen-year planning period has been established from 2018 to 2032.

The Plan authorizes the District to designate solid waste facilities pursuant to Section 343.014 of the Revised Code. The District has currently designated solid waste facilities according to Section 343.014 of the Revised Code and will receive a contract fee in the amount of $3.50 per ton of solid waste generated within the District and received at each designated facility. The District anticipates that contract fees and recycling revenue will be sufficient for the implementation of the Plan.

The District has also established disposal fees pursuant to Section 3734.57 of the Revised Code. The disposal fees amount to $1.00 (one dollar) per ton for waste generated and disposed in the District, $2.00 (two dollars) per ton for waste generated outside the District but in Ohio and disposed in the District, and $1.00 (one dollar) per ton for wastes that are generated out-of-state but disposed of in the District. There are currently no solid waste disposal facilities operating within the District, but should a solid waste disposal facility begin accepting waste for disposal within the District, these fees will apply.

Written comments will be accepted at the District office, 618 Canton Road, Suite B, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Please mark all envelopes “Attn: Solid Waste Plan Comments”. At the end of the public comment period, a public meeting will be held in each county at the following locations:

Columbiana County–8:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Commissioner’s Office, Columbiana County Courthouse, 105 South Market Street, Lisbon, OH 44432

Carroll County – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Commissioner’s Office,

Carroll County Courthouse, 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 201, Carrollton, Oh 44615

Harrison County – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Commissioner’s Office, Harrison County Courthouse, 100 West Market Street, Cadiz, OH 43907

Published in The Free Press Standard: Thursday, March 16, 2017.

PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF JOSHUA ADAM HEINZMAN

CASE NO: 20179004

NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Joshua Adam Heinzman to Joshua Adam Arbaugh.

The hearing on the application will be held on the 12th day of April, 2017, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s- Joshua Adam Heinzman

352 Second St. NE

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard March 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lee Township has completed the 2016 financial reports. They are available for viewing at a regular township meeting. The meetings are the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Harlem Springs Community Hall.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Union Township Board of Trustees will sell a 2007 GMC 5500 dump truck with plow to the highest bidder at an absolute auction conducted by Ritchie Bros. The auction will be March 30, 2017 starting at 8 a.m. at Ritchie Bros. facility located at 200 Ritchie Dr., South Vienna, OH 45369. Additional information can be obtained by calling 330-627-4723.

Wes Frew

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard March 16 & 23, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

A Public Hearing has been set by our Village Planning Commission for Monday, April 10th, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. in the Municipal Building to vacate a portion of an alley on Second St. NW, which abuts the CCarrollton Farmers Excahnge Company.

Darla Tipton,

Clerk-Treasurer

Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard March 16, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio

Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including

any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting

information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:

http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W.

Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email:

HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Permit to Install

Douglas J. Burik, DC

Facility Description: Wastewater

ID #: 1141888

Date of Action: 03/03/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and

is appealable to ERAC.

Project: Burik Chiropractic Clinic – Sanitary Sewer Extension

Project Location: Trump Road NW next to Huntington Bank, Center Twp.

Land Application Management Plan Approval

FFA Camp Muskingum 3266 Dyewood Rd, Carrollton, OH 44615

Facility Description: Wastewater

ID #: 3MP00050*AM

Date of Action: 03/03/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to

ERAC. Land application of treated sewage from the FFA Camp Muskingum treatment works.

Proposed Issuance of Modification to NPDES Permit Conditions

Rosebud Mining Co – Deep Mine #16 Section 22, Magnolia, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Miscellaneous

Receiving Water: Huff Run

ID #: 3IN00382*BD

Date of Action: 03/10/2017

delete, revised reporting codes in outfall 001 and revised and added to notes section;

deleted outfalls & sampling stations 602,603,588,801, 901;

deleted Part I, C.

Schedule of Compliance; deleted Part II, Items, A,E,G,I,J,K,M,N,O,Q,S and revised Part II, Item B to delete

outfalls renumbered remaining items.

Draft NPDES Permit Renewal – Subject to Revision

Sterling Mining Cooperation – Carroll Hollow

90 Colony Rd, Mechanicstown, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Miscellaneous

Receiving Water: Carroll RunID #: 3IN00328*DD

Date of Action: 03/14/2017

Published in The Free Press Standard March 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Conservancy Court In-County Conference is coming to Carroll County on March 23, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. The conference will be open to members of the public interested in attending. The conference will be located in the Carroll County Probate/Juvenile Courtroom at 119 South Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28548

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES M. BETHEL,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of MARCH, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of APRIL, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 95 W. MOHAWK DRIVE, MALVERN, OH 44644

03-0001159.000, 03-0001815.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $240,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28654

NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

DAVID L.

BLANKENSHIP, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of MARCH, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of APRIL, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 2110 CHASE ROAD SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

09-0000284.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $117,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-220-5613

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #14CVE27820-3

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOSEPH A. DAY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of MARCH, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of APRIL, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7284 HALO ROAD, MAGNOLIA, OH 44643

30-0000028.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $99,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH

CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28517

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JESSE L. JONES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of MARCH, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of APRIL, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 10425 BRIAR ROAD NW, MINERAL CITY, OH 44656

31-0000299.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $63,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

FELTY & LEMBRIGHT CO. LPA

216-588-1500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE #17CVH28739

JUDGE: DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.

CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

AKA THE CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT

AUTHORITY

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAYTON N. RIEGLE, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Unknown Heirs of Clayton N. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Elva M. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Lewis J. Adams and Unknown Heirs of Joyce J. Adams

Please take notice that a Complaint has been filed in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court to Quiet Title to two small pieces of land attached to the Complaint and set forth therein as Exhibit “A” and “B”.

The Complaint states that the Plaintiffs have possessed said premises by actual open, hostile, continuous and exclusive possession for a period since 1966.

The Complaint also states that Plaintiff is entitled to have possession of said property and the title to said property be quieted in the name of the Plaintiff in fee simple absolute by virtue of Ohio Revised Code Section 5303.01, et seq.

Defendants shall further take notice that unless an Answer is filed within 28 days after service of process is complete pursuant to Rule 4.4 of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that Judgement will be taken against you for the prayer requested in said Complaint.

This notice will be published once each week for six successive weeks and the last publication will be made on the 13th day of April, 2017.

-s- Denise E. Smith, Deputy

Clerk of Court

of Common Pleas

Carroll County, OH

119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 400

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 & 13, 2017.