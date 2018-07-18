Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E.

Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE29084

DEUTSCHE NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-9, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-9

Plaintiff

-vs-

SAMANTHA E. COLOSIMO, ET AL

Defendant

Jane Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Ronald Colosimo and their unknown spouse and creditors; the unknown executor, administrator, or a personal representative of the Estate of Ronald Colosimo, whose last known address is unknown, will take notice that on June 20, 2018, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-9, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-9 filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018CVE29084. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which the Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel number(s): 33-0000755.001

Property address: 5100 Autumn Road Southwest, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.

Jacqueline M. Wirtz

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mnm@manleydeas.com

Published in The Free Press Standard July 19, 26 and August 2, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Monroe Township Trustees in Carroll County Ohio are accepting applications for a full-time position in assisting with township road maintenance. CDL is required along with experience in running equipment. Send resume to Monroe Township Trustees, PO Box 173, Dellroy, Ohio 44620. Applications must be received by July 23, 2018.

Diane Cole, Fiscal Officer

Monroe Township

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard July 12 and 19, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications

Aqua Ohio-Mohawk

870 Third St NW, Massillon, OH 44647

Facility Description: Community Water System

ID #: 1224280

Date of Action: 07/09/2018

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Detail Plans for PWSID:OH1000812 Plan No:1224280 Regarding Aqua Ohio Mohawk WTP No. 1 High Service Pump Replacement.

Published in The Free Press Standard July 19, 2018.

BID NOTICE

The Perry Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for the purchase of oil base emulsion or a similar material to be used as dust control on township roads. The price should be per gallon applied to roads. Mail bids to 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio 43988 and mark “Dust Control”. Bids will be opened August 7, 2018 at the regular meeting held at the township hall, 154 Amsterdam Rd., Scio (Perrysville) at 6:00. Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Perry Twp. Trustees

Marcia Trushel

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard July 19 and 26, 2018.