Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28916

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER SECURITIZATION SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2005 STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE-PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AR1

Plaintiff

-vs-

MARILYN A. SMALLEY

RAYMOND J. SMALLEY, et al

Defendants

The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Raymond J. Smalley, but whose current address is unknown, will take notice that on September 29, 2017, the plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee under Securitization Servicing Agreement dated as of November 1, 2005 Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage-Pass Through Certificates, Series 2005-AR1, filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE289116 in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 6501 Crane Road SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675, Permanent Parcel No. 25-0001185.005, (“Real Estate”), and alleged that the Defendant, has or may have an interest in this Real Estate.

The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Raymond J. Smalley is required to answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last date of publication of this notice. In the event that the Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Raymond J. Smalley failed to respond in the allotted time, judgment by default can be entered against them for the relief requested in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.

Carrie L. Davis (0083281)

Thomas M. Drinan (0080307)

Michael R. Brinkman (0040079)

Yanfang Marilyn Ramirez (0074242)

Rachel K. Pearson (0079176)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

Published in The Free Press Standard July 26, August 2 and 9, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE IN SUIT FOR FORECLOSURE OF MORTGAGE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE29086

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, SPOUSES AND ASSIGNS AND THE UNKNOWN GUARDIANS OF MINOR AND/OR INCOMPETENT HEIRS OF HERMAN BENTLEY, ET AL

Defendants

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Herman Bentley, whose last known address is Address Unknown, and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 22nd day of June, 2018, PNC Bank, National Association filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018CVE29086, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following real estate to wit:

Property address: 1262 Mace Road Northeast, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

and being more particularly described in Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded in Mortgage Book 101, Page 44244, of this County Recorder’s Office.

Parcel number(s): 33-0000755.001

All of the above named defendants are required to answer within twenty-eight (28) days after last publication which shall be published once a week for three consecutive weeks, or they might be denied a hearing in this case.

Kerri N. Bruckner (0074024)

Richard Mark Rothfuss II (0087592)

Jeffrey R. Helms (0075659)

Jennifer N. Templeton (0084661)

Amanda B. Romanello (0080681)

Trial Counsel

LERNER, SAMPSON & ROTHFUSS

Attorneys for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 5480

Cincinnati, OH 45201-5480

(513) 241-3100

attyemail@lsrlaw.com

Published in The Free Press Standard July 26 and August 2 and 9, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE29084

DEUTSCHE NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-9, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-9

Plaintiff

-vs-

SAMANTHA E. COLOSIMO, ET AL

Defendant

Jane Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Ronald Colosimo and their unknown spouse and creditors; the unknown executor, administrator, or a personal representative of the Estate of Ronald Colosimo, whose last known address is unknown, will take notice that on June 20, 2018, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-9, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-9 filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018CVE29084. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which the Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel number(s): 33-0000755.001

Property address: 5100 Autumn Road Southwest, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.

Jacqueline M. Wirtz

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mnm@manleydeas.com

Published in The Free Press Standard July 19, 26 and August 2, 2018.

BID NOTICE

The Perry Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for the purchase of oil base emulsion or a similar material to be used as dust control on township roads. The price should be per gallon applied to roads. Mail bids to 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio 43988 and mark “Dust Control”. Bids will be opened August 7, 2018 at the regular meeting held at the township hall, 154 Amsterdam Rd., Scio (Perrysville) at 6:00. Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Perry Twp. Trustees

Marcia Trushel

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard July 19 and 26, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Draft NPDES Permit Renewal – Subject to Revision

Agland Co-op Inc – Carrollton Bulk Plt

258 Fifth St NW, Carrollton, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Miscellaneous

Receiving Water: rain water from loading pad

ID #: 3IN00295*ED

Date of Action: 07/24/2018

Published in The Free Press Standard July 26, 2018.