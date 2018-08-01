Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28916

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER SECURITIZATION SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2005 STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE-PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AR1

Plaintiff

-vs-

MARILYN A. SMALLEY

RAYMOND J. SMALLEY, et al

Defendants

The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Raymond J. Smalley, but whose current address is unknown, will take notice that on September 29, 2017, the plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee under Securitization Servicing Agreement dated as of November 1, 2005 Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage-Pass Through Certificates, Series 2005-AR1, filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE289116 in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 6501 Crane Road SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675, Permanent Parcel No. 25-0001185.005, (“Real Estate”), and alleged that the Defendant, has or may have an interest in this Real Estate.

The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Raymond J. Smalley is required to answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last date of publication of this notice. In the event that the Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Raymond J. Smalley failed to respond in the allotted time, judgment by default can be entered against them for the relief requested in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.

Carrie L. Davis (0083281)

Thomas M. Drinan (0080307)

Michael R. Brinkman (0040079)

Yanfang Marilyn Ramirez (0074242)

Rachel K. Pearson (0079176)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

Voice: (513) 322-7000

Facsimile: (513) 322-7099

Published in The Free Press Standard July 26, August 2 and 9, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE IN SUIT FOR FORECLOSURE OF MORTGAGE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE29086

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, SPOUSES AND ASSIGNS AND THE UNKNOWN GUARDIANS OF MINOR AND/OR INCOMPETENT HEIRS OF HERMAN BENTLEY, ET AL

Defendants

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Herman Bentley, whose last known address is Address Unknown, and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 22nd day of June, 2018, PNC Bank, National Association filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018CVE29086, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following real estate to wit:

Property address: 1262 Mace Road Northeast, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

and being more particularly described in Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded in Mortgage Book 101, Page 44244, of this County Recorder’s Office.

All of the above named defendants are required to answer within twenty-eight (28) days after last publication which shall be published once a week for three consecutive weeks, or they might be denied a hearing in this case.

Kerri N. Bruckner (0074024)

Richard Mark Rothfuss II (0087592)

Jeffrey R. Helms (0075659)

Jennifer N. Templeton (0084661)

Amanda B. Romanello (0080681)

Trial Counsel

LERNER, SAMPSON & ROTHFUSS

Attorneys for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 5480

Cincinnati, OH 45201-5480

(513) 241-3100

attyemail@lsrlaw.com

Published in The Free Press Standard July 26 and August 2 and 9, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE29084

DEUTSCHE NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF LONG BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-9, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-9

Plaintiff

-vs-

SAMANTHA E. COLOSIMO, ET AL

Defendant

Jane Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Ronald Colosimo and their unknown spouse and creditors; the unknown executor, administrator, or a personal representative of the Estate of Ronald Colosimo, whose last known address is unknown, will take notice that on June 20, 2018, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-9, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-9 filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018CVE29084. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which the Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel number(s): 33-0000755.001

Property address: 5100 Autumn Road Southwest, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.

Jacqueline M. Wirtz

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mnm@manleydeas.com

Published in The Free Press Standard July 19, 26 and August 2, 2018.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JOHN S. CAMPBELL, JUDGE

ADOPTION OF ISAAIAH JAMES JOHNSTON

CASE NO: 20185008

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADOPTION

TO: John P. Dillinger, 4198 Post Road, Jewett, Ohio 43986

You are hereby notified that on the 26th day of July, 2018, Ronald L. Van Horne filed in this Court a Petition for Adoption of Isaaiah James Johnston, a minor, whose date of birth is 1/30/2002. This Court, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., # 202, Carrollton, OH 44615 will hear the petition on the 25th day of October, 2018, at 9:00 o’clock A.M.

It is alleged in the petition, pursuant to R.C. 3107.07, that the consent of John P. Dillinger is not required due to the following:

That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide more than de minims contact with the minor for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner.

A FINAL DECREE OF ADOPTION, IF GRANTED, WILL RELIEVE YOU OF ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO CONTACT THE MINOR, AND, EXCEPT WITH RESPECT TO A SPOUSE OF THE ADOPTION PETITIONER AND RELATIVES OF THAT SPOUSE, TERMINATE ALL LEGAL RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN THE MINOR AND YOU AND THE MINORS OTHER RELATIVES, SO THAT THE MINOR THEREAFTER IS A STRANGER TO YOU AND THE MINORS FORMER RELATIVES FOR ALL PURPOSES. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE PETITION WITHIN FOURTEEN DAYS AFTER PROFF OF SERVICE OF NOTICE OF THE FILING OF THE PETITION AND OF THE TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING IS GIVEN TO YOU. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST ALSO APPEAR AT THE HEARING. A FIANL DECREE OF ADOPTION MAY BE ENTERED IF YOU FAIL TO FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE ADOPTION PETITION OR APPEAR AT THE HEARING.

~s~ John S. Campbell,

Probate Judge

By: Dawn Lefevre,

Deputy Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.

BID NOTICE

East Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for a 1494 Case IH tractor that has 2437 hours, with an Alamo boom mower with ditch head. Will be sold as is. Bids should be mailed to 8220 Aurora Rd. NE, Salineville, OH 43945 and should be marked “Case IH tractor & mower”. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting to be held on August 22, 2018 at the East Township Garage at 7:30 P.M. The Trustees reserve the right to reject any and all bids. For additional information contact Jeremiah Shipley at 330-277-1052.

Sharon Kampfer,

Fiscal Officer

The East Township Trustees

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2 and 9, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Rover Pipeline – Mainline CS1

0.7mi E of Cottage Rd SW on Azalea Rd SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675

ID #: A0060891

Date of Action: 07/23/2018

Rover Pipeline LLC is submitting this PTI application to update blowdown/venting emissions from the operation of equipment of the Mainline Compressor Station 1, located at Sherrodsville, Ohio, in Carrol county. Specifically, Rover would like to update the current VOC emission limit of 0.07 ton/month to 0.35 ton/month since the previous limit underestimated the amount of blowdown and venting events taking place at the station. The station is currently permitted under Permit P0118478.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Carroll County Budget Commission will hold Budget Hearings on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room located on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse, 119 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28582

MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JENNY R. HARTER, AKA, JENNY R. MORALES VALLADARES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of AUGUST, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7178 BLUEBIRD ROAD NW, EAST CANTON, OH 44730

03-0000708.002

*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #18CVE29021

JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

STEPHEN B. MOONEY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of AUGUST, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 4th day of SEPTEMBER, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1657 LORRIC RD., BROWN TWP., MALVERN, OH 44644

04-0000276.005, 04-0000276.002

*Said Premises Appraised at $36,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 2, 9 and 16, 2018.