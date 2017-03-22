Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE COURT OF
COMMON PLEAS
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CASE #17CVH28739
JUDGE: DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.
CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY
AKA THE CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT
AUTHORITY
Plaintiffs
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAYTON N. RIEGLE, et al
Defendants
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
To: Unknown Heirs of Clayton N. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Elva M. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Lewis J. Adams and Unknown Heirs of Joyce J. Adams
Please take notice that a Complaint has been filed in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court to Quiet Title to two small pieces of land attached to the Complaint and set forth therein as Exhibit “A” and “B”.
The Complaint states that the Plaintiffs have possessed said premises by actual open, hostile, continuous and exclusive possession for a period since 1966.
The Complaint also states that Plaintiff is entitled to have possession of said property and the title to said property be quieted in the name of the Plaintiff in fee simple absolute by virtue of Ohio Revised Code Section 5303.01, et seq.
Defendants shall further take notice that unless an Answer is filed within 28 days after service of process is complete pursuant to Rule 4.4 of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that Judgement will be taken against you for the prayer requested in said Complaint.
This notice will be published once each week for six successive weeks and the last publication will be made on the 13th day of April, 2017.
-s- Denise E. Smith, Deputy
Clerk of Court
of Common Pleas
Carroll County, OH
119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 400
Carrollton, OH 44615
Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 & 13, 2017.
CARROLL COUNTY
IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO, EASTERN DIVISION
ROVER PIPELINE LLC, PLAINTIFF v. 10.055 Acres of Land, More or Less in Ashland County, Ohio, OH-AS-005.00 (Pipeline Right-of-Way Servitude) Wayne Ralph Bartter, Trustee of the Wayne Ralph Bartter Trust, et al., DEFENDANTS, Case No. 5:17-CV-00239
FEDERAL RULE 71.1 NOTICE FOR CONDEMNATION
FOR PUBLICATION IN CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
TO: DEFENDANTS LISTED BELOW, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, WHO MAY HAVE OR CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY OR PROPERTIES, WHOSE IDENTITY AND/OR PLACE OF RESIDENCE IS UNKNOWN:
Dorothy Somers; Clarke George E. Frey; Unknown Heirs of Dorothy Somers Clarke ; and Unknown Heirs of George E. Frey:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Rover Pipeline LLC (“Plaintiff”) has filed a Complaint for Condemnation (“Complaint”) in the United States District Court Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, located at the United States Courthouse, Federal Building, Two South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308. The title of the action is Rover Pipeline LLC v. 10.055 Acres of Land, More or Less in Ashland County, Ohio, OH-AS-005.00 (Pipeline Right-of-Way Servitude) Wayne Ralph Bartter, Trustee of the Wayne Ralph Bartter Trust, et al., DEFENDANTS, Case No. 5:17-CV-00239.
Through its Complaint, Plaintiff seeks an order of condemnation for permanent pipeline, temporary work space, valve, permanent and temporary road access and other rights-of-way and easements (the “Easements”), and for such other legal and equitable relief as may be appropriate, specifically including injunctive relief allowing Rover to enter the lands covered by the Easements to clear the Easements and commence and complete construction of the Rover Pipeline Project as described below and restoration of such lands, while the proper amount of compensation for the taking is resolved. The Easements are more particularly described as follows: (1) non-exclusive Permanent Pipeline Easements with a width of either fifty (50) feet for a single pipeline or sixty (60) feet for dual pipelines, being twenty-five (25) feet or thirty (30) feet on each side of the described center lines, to survey, construct, lay, maintain, inspect, erect, alter, operate, protect, repair, replace with same or lesser size pipe, remove and, or abandon in place a pipeline or two pipelines; (2) non-exclusive Temporary Workspace Easements, which will be used by Rover for the purposes of temporary working space during the initial construction and installation of the pipeline or pipelines and during restoration of the Easements; and (3) exclusive permanent Surface Site Easements to be used solely for the pipeline or pipelines for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating, removing, changing the size of, relocating, replacing, protecting and repairing both surface and subsurface pipelines, pumps, launching-receiving equipment, flares, communication equipment, generators, dehydrators, separators, valves, risers, electrical equipment (including but not limited to MCC Buildings/transformers/substations) electrical lines, wires, cables, meters, meter houses, meter runs, buildings and any and all other devices, equipment and structures incident or necessary to the regulation, control, measurement, treatment, transportation and distribution of natural gas, together with the right to enclose said easements by fences and the further right to retain possession and control of said property for a reasonable period of time thereafter within which to remove said pipelines and all other properties of whatever character or description placed or constructed by Rover upon said easements, and (4) non-exclusive Permanent Road Access Easements and, during the initial construction of the pipeline or pipelines only, Temporary Road Access Easements, to be used by Rover solely for the purpose of ingress and egress to and from public roads and other easements to which Rover has the right of access to and from the Permanent Pipeline Easements, the Temporary Workspace Easements and the Surface Site Easements, for the following Tract and County Tax / Parcel ID Numbers:
- Tract OH-CA-016.000 ; Tax/Parcel No(s). 25-0000884006 ; Right of Way 0.3679 Acres
- Tract OH-CA-HL-016.000; Tax/Parcel No(s). 190000008001 ; Right of Way 2.76 Acres
The authority for this taking is a law of the United States found at 15 U.S.C. § 717 et seq., commonly known as the Natural Gas Act, which, at Section 717f(h), authorizes the taking of property to construct, operate, and maintain a natural gas pipeline after having received a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (the “FERC”). Plaintiff obtained such a certificate from the FERC on February 2, 2017. Plaintiff has requested in its Complaint and other filings immediate access to and use of the properties to be condemned, upon a determination by the Court that Plaintiff has the power of eminent domain and has properly exercised that power.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if you have any objection or defense to the condemnation, you may serve on the undersigned counsel for Rover, within twenty one (21) days after service of the notice on you, an Answer, identifying the portion of the property in which you claim an interest; stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed; and stating all your objections and defenses to condemnation of the property. Your failure to serve an Answer will constitute your consent to: (1) the taking of the subject property rights; (2) the Court’s authority to proceed to hear the action; and (3) the Court’s authority to fix the compensation you might have as a result of the condemnation.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if you have no objection or defense to condemnation of the property and do not file an Answer, you may serve on Rover’s attorney a notice of appearance, designating any portion of the property in which you claim an interest, and thereafter, you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting the property.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a notice of appearance, you may present evidence regarding the amount of compensation to be paid for the property in which you have an interest and you may share in the distribution of the compensation award.
The name, telephone number, email address, and mailing address of the attorneys for Rover are:
Gregory D. Brunton, Trial Attorney for Rover Pipeline LLC, Plaintiff
Daniel J. Hyzak
Bruce A. Moore
Justin J. Koterba
Daniel L. Bey
REMINGER CO., L.P.A.
200 Civic Center Drive,
Suite 800
Columbus, Ohio 43215
gbrunton@reminger.com
bmoore@reminger.com
jkoterba@reminger.com
dbey@reminger.com
Tel: (614) 228-1311
Fax: (614) 232-2410
Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16 & 23, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28665
MYCUMORTGAGE, LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
ELAINE M. OLIVER,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 81 S. LYNNWOOD DR., MAGNOLIA, OH 44643
32-0000037.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $99,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28416
JEFF YEAGER,
TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
MARK T. KOCHER, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 633 WILSON ST., MALVERN, OH 44644
07-0000136.000, 07-0000137.002
*Said Premises Appraised at $36,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28652
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK,
Plaintiff
-vs-
JASON S. EARLEY, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 8132 ANDORA RD., MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651
01-0000251.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
GERNER & KEARNS CO, LPA
513-241-7722
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28418
NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff
-vs-
KYLI M. DAVENPORT,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 144 ARROW RD. SW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
15-0004982.006
*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28239
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
KRISTEN E. SARTY, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 9056 SCIO RD. SE, SCIO, OH 43988
28-0001529.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $75,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
JOHN D. CLUNK
330-436-0300
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28634
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK,
Plaintiff
-vs-
DAVID A. LEVENGOOD, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 9173 AUTUMN RD. SW, BOWERSTON, OH 44695
25-0000671.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $78,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RIINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Union Township Board of Trustees will sell a 2007 GMC 5500 dump truck with plow to the highest bidder at an absolute auction conducted by Ritchie Bros. The auction will be March 30, 2017 starting at 8 a.m. at Ritchie Bros. facility located at 200 Ritchie Dr., South Vienna, OH 45369. Additional information can be obtained by calling 330-627-4723.
Wes Frew
Fiscal Officer
Published in The Free Press Standard March 16 & 23, 2017.