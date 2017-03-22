Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE #17CVH28739

JUDGE: DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.

CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

AKA THE CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT

AUTHORITY

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAYTON N. RIEGLE, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Unknown Heirs of Clayton N. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Elva M. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Lewis J. Adams and Unknown Heirs of Joyce J. Adams

Please take notice that a Complaint has been filed in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court to Quiet Title to two small pieces of land attached to the Complaint and set forth therein as Exhibit “A” and “B”.

The Complaint states that the Plaintiffs have possessed said premises by actual open, hostile, continuous and exclusive possession for a period since 1966.

The Complaint also states that Plaintiff is entitled to have possession of said property and the title to said property be quieted in the name of the Plaintiff in fee simple absolute by virtue of Ohio Revised Code Section 5303.01, et seq.

Defendants shall further take notice that unless an Answer is filed within 28 days after service of process is complete pursuant to Rule 4.4 of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that Judgement will be taken against you for the prayer requested in said Complaint.

This notice will be published once each week for six successive weeks and the last publication will be made on the 13th day of April, 2017.

-s- Denise E. Smith, Deputy

Clerk of Court

of Common Pleas

Carroll County, OH

119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 400

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 & 13, 2017.

CARROLL COUNTY

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO, EASTERN DIVISION

ROVER PIPELINE LLC, PLAINTIFF v. 10.055 Acres of Land, More or Less in Ashland County, Ohio, OH-AS-005.00 (Pipeline Right-of-Way Servitude) Wayne Ralph Bartter, Trustee of the Wayne Ralph Bartter Trust, et al., DEFENDANTS, Case No. 5:17-CV-00239

FEDERAL RULE 71.1 NOTICE FOR CONDEMNATION

FOR PUBLICATION IN CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

TO: DEFENDANTS LISTED BELOW, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, WHO MAY HAVE OR CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY OR PROPERTIES, WHOSE IDENTITY AND/OR PLACE OF RESIDENCE IS UNKNOWN:

Dorothy Somers; Clarke George E. Frey; Unknown Heirs of Dorothy Somers Clarke ; and Unknown Heirs of George E. Frey:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Rover Pipeline LLC (“Plaintiff”) has filed a Complaint for Condemnation (“Complaint”) in the United States District Court Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, located at the United States Courthouse, Federal Building, Two South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308. The title of the action is Rover Pipeline LLC v. 10.055 Acres of Land, More or Less in Ashland County, Ohio, OH-AS-005.00 (Pipeline Right-of-Way Servitude) Wayne Ralph Bartter, Trustee of the Wayne Ralph Bartter Trust, et al., DEFENDANTS, Case No. 5:17-CV-00239.

Through its Complaint, Plaintiff seeks an order of condemnation for permanent pipeline, temporary work space, valve, permanent and temporary road access and other rights-of-way and easements (the “Easements”), and for such other legal and equitable relief as may be appropriate, specifically including injunctive relief allowing Rover to enter the lands covered by the Easements to clear the Easements and commence and complete construction of the Rover Pipeline Project as described below and restoration of such lands, while the proper amount of compensation for the taking is resolved. The Easements are more particularly described as follows: (1) non-exclusive Permanent Pipeline Easements with a width of either fifty (50) feet for a single pipeline or sixty (60) feet for dual pipelines, being twenty-five (25) feet or thirty (30) feet on each side of the described center lines, to survey, construct, lay, maintain, inspect, erect, alter, operate, protect, repair, replace with same or lesser size pipe, remove and, or abandon in place a pipeline or two pipelines; (2) non-exclusive Temporary Workspace Easements, which will be used by Rover for the purposes of temporary working space during the initial construction and installation of the pipeline or pipelines and during restoration of the Easements; and (3) exclusive permanent Surface Site Easements to be used solely for the pipeline or pipelines for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating, removing, changing the size of, relocating, replacing, protecting and repairing both surface and subsurface pipelines, pumps, launching-receiving equipment, flares, communication equipment, generators, dehydrators, separators, valves, risers, electrical equipment (including but not limited to MCC Buildings/transformers/substations) electrical lines, wires, cables, meters, meter houses, meter runs, buildings and any and all other devices, equipment and structures incident or necessary to the regulation, control, measurement, treatment, transportation and distribution of natural gas, together with the right to enclose said easements by fences and the further right to retain possession and control of said property for a reasonable period of time thereafter within which to remove said pipelines and all other properties of whatever character or description placed or constructed by Rover upon said easements, and (4) non-exclusive Permanent Road Access Easements and, during the initial construction of the pipeline or pipelines only, Temporary Road Access Easements, to be used by Rover solely for the purpose of ingress and egress to and from public roads and other easements to which Rover has the right of access to and from the Permanent Pipeline Easements, the Temporary Workspace Easements and the Surface Site Easements, for the following Tract and County Tax / Parcel ID Numbers:

Tract OH-CA-016.000 ; Tax/Parcel No(s). 25-0000884006 ; Right of Way 0.3679 Acres

Tract OH-CA-HL-016.000; Tax/Parcel No(s). 190000008001 ; Right of Way 2.76 Acres

The authority for this taking is a law of the United States found at 15 U.S.C. § 717 et seq., commonly known as the Natural Gas Act, which, at Section 717f(h), authorizes the taking of property to construct, operate, and maintain a natural gas pipeline after having received a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (the “FERC”). Plaintiff obtained such a certificate from the FERC on February 2, 2017. Plaintiff has requested in its Complaint and other filings immediate access to and use of the properties to be condemned, upon a determination by the Court that Plaintiff has the power of eminent domain and has properly exercised that power.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if you have any objection or defense to the condemnation, you may serve on the undersigned counsel for Rover, within twenty one (21) days after service of the notice on you, an Answer, identifying the portion of the property in which you claim an interest; stating the nature and extent of the interest claimed; and stating all your objections and defenses to condemnation of the property. Your failure to serve an Answer will constitute your consent to: (1) the taking of the subject property rights; (2) the Court’s authority to proceed to hear the action; and (3) the Court’s authority to fix the compensation you might have as a result of the condemnation.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that if you have no objection or defense to condemnation of the property and do not file an Answer, you may serve on Rover’s attorney a notice of appearance, designating any portion of the property in which you claim an interest, and thereafter, you shall receive notice of all proceedings affecting the property.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at the trial of the issue of just compensation, whether or not you have answered or served a notice of appearance, you may present evidence regarding the amount of compensation to be paid for the property in which you have an interest and you may share in the distribution of the compensation award.

The name, telephone number, email address, and mailing address of the attorneys for Rover are:

Gregory D. Brunton, Trial Attorney for Rover Pipeline LLC, Plaintiff

Daniel J. Hyzak

Bruce A. Moore

Justin J. Koterba

Daniel L. Bey

REMINGER CO., L.P.A.

200 Civic Center Drive,

Suite 800

Columbus, Ohio 43215

gbrunton@reminger.com

bmoore@reminger.com

jkoterba@reminger.com

dbey@reminger.com

Tel: (614) 228-1311

Fax: (614) 232-2410

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16 & 23, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28665

MYCUMORTGAGE, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

ELAINE M. OLIVER,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 81 S. LYNNWOOD DR., MAGNOLIA, OH 44643

32-0000037.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $99,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28416

JEFF YEAGER,

TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

MARK T. KOCHER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 633 WILSON ST., MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000136.000, 07-0000137.002

*Said Premises Appraised at $36,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28652

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK,

Plaintiff

-vs-

JASON S. EARLEY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8132 ANDORA RD., MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651

01-0000251.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

GERNER & KEARNS CO, LPA

513-241-7722

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28418

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff

-vs-

KYLI M. DAVENPORT,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 144 ARROW RD. SW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0004982.006

*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28239

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

KRISTEN E. SARTY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 9056 SCIO RD. SE, SCIO, OH 43988

28-0001529.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $75,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JOHN D. CLUNK

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28634

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK,

Plaintiff

-vs-

DAVID A. LEVENGOOD, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 9173 AUTUMN RD. SW, BOWERSTON, OH 44695

25-0000671.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $78,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RIINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 23 & 30 and April 6, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Union Township Board of Trustees will sell a 2007 GMC 5500 dump truck with plow to the highest bidder at an absolute auction conducted by Ritchie Bros. The auction will be March 30, 2017 starting at 8 a.m. at Ritchie Bros. facility located at 200 Ritchie Dr., South Vienna, OH 45369. Additional information can be obtained by calling 330-627-4723.

Wes Frew

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard March 16 & 23, 2017.