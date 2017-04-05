Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE #17CVH28739

JUDGE: DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.

CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

AKA THE CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT

AUTHORITY

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAYTON N. RIEGLE, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Unknown Heirs of Clayton N. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Elva M. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Lewis J. Adams and Unknown Heirs of Joyce J. Adams

Please take notice that a Complaint has been filed in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court to Quiet Title to two small pieces of land attached to the Complaint and set forth therein as Exhibit “A” and “B”.

The Complaint states that the Plaintiffs have possessed said premises by actual open, hostile, continuous and exclusive possession for a period since 1966.

The Complaint also states that Plaintiff is entitled to have possession of said property and the title to said property be quieted in the name of the Plaintiff in fee simple absolute by virtue of Ohio Revised Code Section 5303.01, et seq.

Defendants shall further take notice that unless an Answer is filed within 28 days after service of process is complete pursuant to Rule 4.4 of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that Judgement will be taken against you for the prayer requested in said Complaint.

This notice will be published once each week for six successive weeks and the last publication will be made on the 13th day of April, 2017.

-s- Denise E. Smith, Deputy

Clerk of Court

of Common Pleas

Carroll County, OH

119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 400

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 & 13, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28416

JEFF YEAGER,

TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

MARK T. KOCHER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 633 WILSON ST., MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000136.000, 07-0000137.002

*Said Premises Appraised at $36,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28652

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK,

Plaintiff

-vs-

JASON S. EARLEY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8132 ANDORA RD., MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651

01-0000251.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28418

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff

-vs-

KYLI M. DAVENPORT,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 144 ARROW RD. SW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0004982.006

*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28239

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

KRISTEN E. SARTY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 9056 SCIO RD. SE, SCIO, OH 43988

28-0001529.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $75,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28634

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK,

Plaintiff

-vs-

DAVID A. LEVENGOOD,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 18th day of APRIL, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 2nd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 9173 AUTUMN RD. SW, BOWERSTON, OH 44695

25-0000671.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $78,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

STATE OF OHIO

DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

Columbus, Ohio

Division of Construction Management

Legal Copy Number: 170272

Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on April 27, 2017. Project 170272 is located in Carroll County, SR 164-06.08 and is a SLIDE REPAIR project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 30 and April 6, 2017.

PROBATE COURT OF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF DEVYNN M. PLAVKA

CASE NO: 20179005

NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Devynn M. Plavka to Devynn M. Campbell.

The hearing on the application will be held on the 2nd day of May, 2017, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s- Devynn Plavka

1288 Steubenville Rd. SE

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard April 6, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio

Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including

any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting

information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:

http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W.

Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email:

HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Approved Permission for Open Burning

OAC Chapter 3745-19

ID #: NE17-10

Date of Action: 03/23/2017

Approval to burn land clearing debris along pipeline route in Carroll County at 24 sites pursuant to Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 3745-19-04(C).

Published in The Free Press Standard April 6, 2017.

Notice of Drawing Jurors

Office of Commissioners of Jurors, Carroll County, Ohio

March 30, 2017

To All Whom It May Concern:

On Friday, the 14th day of April, 2017, at 9:00 o’clock, A.M., at the office of the Commissioners of Jurors of Carroll County, Ohio, Jurors will be publicly drawn for the Part II, 2017 Term of the Common Pleas Court of said County.

Elizabeth Bair

Mary A. Sinclair

Commissioners of Jurors

Published in The Free Press Standard April 6, 2017.

NOTICE OF

ABANDONMENT OF

MINERAL INTEREST

TO: Helen P. Wynn and/or Unknown Heirs of Helen P. Wynn and Harold E. Wynn and/or Unknown Heirs of Harold E. Wynn

The undersigned, Susan A. Rich, hereby gives notice of the following:

That Susan A. Rich is the owner of the surface of the lands described on Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made part hereof (“the Property”) by virtue of a quit-claim deed dated May 17, 2015 and recorded May 19, 2015 in Book 110, Page 3016, Carroll County Records.

Helen P. Wynn and Harold E. Wynn are the holders of a mineral interest, to wit: all coal and minerals, whether solid, liquid or gaseous in and underlying the Property by virtue of an exception in a deed to Kenneth E. Earl and Nora K. Earl dated September 24, 1966 in Deed Volume 151, Page 878, Carroll County Records.

That in connection with the Property: The mineral interest is in coal, oil, gas, and other minerals or in mining or other rights pertinent to or exercisable in connection with an interest in coal, however, this Notice of Abandonment applies only to the mineral interests that are not in coal; and No mineral interest is held by the United States, the State of Ohio, or any political subdivision, body politic, or agency of the United States or the State of Ohio.

That within the preceding twenty (20) years, in connection with the Property: No mineral interest has been the subject of a title transaction that has been filed or recorded in the office of the Carroll County Recorder by or on behalf of the holder of a mineral interest; There has been no actual production or withdrawal of minerals by the holder of a mineral interest from the Property, from the real estate covered by a Lease entered into by the holder of a mineral interest, or from the real estate pooled, unitized, or included in unit operations in which said mineral interest is participating by authorization of the holder of a mineral interest; No mineral interest has been used in underground gas storage operations by the holder of a mineral interest; No drilling or mining permit has been issued to the holder of a mineral interest; No claim to preserve a mineral interest has been filed; No separately listed tax parcel number has been created for a mineral interest in the Carroll County Auditor’s tax list or the Carroll County Treasurer’s duplicate tax list.

That the undersigned, Susan A. Rich, as the owner of the surface of the lands described in Exhibit “A” intends to file in the office of the Carroll County Recorder an affidavit of abandonment at least thirty, but no later than sixty days after the date on which this notice is served.

~s~ Susan A. Rich

3005 Brenner Road NE

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Exhibit A

Situated in Washington Township, Carroll County, Ohio:

Known as and being a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 14, Range 5. Beginning at the Southeast corner of said Quarter; thence West on the South line of said Quarter 220 feet to a point; thence North parallel to the East line of said Quarter 200 feet to a point; thence East parallel to the South line of said Quarter 220 feet to a point on the East line of said Quarter and in the center line of Water Works Road; thence South on the East line of said Quarter and the center line of Water Works Road 200 feet to the place of beginning and containing 44,000 square feet or 1.01 acres, more or less but subject to legal highways.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 6, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

JUVENILE COURT

DIVISION

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JUDGE JOHN S.

CAMPBELL

CASE NO: 20174013

IN THE MATTER OF

KADINCE WISENBURG (D.O.B 9/10/11)

Minor Child

BRANDI N. KAY

Plaintiff

vs.

NATASHA M. BARRICK aka

NATACHIA M. BARRICK and TIM A. WISENBURG and JOHN DOE

Defendants

TO NATASHA M. BARRICK aka NATACHIA M. BARRICK:

In the matter of Kadince Wisenburg/Brandi N. Kay v. Natasha M. Barrick aka Natachia M. Barrick and Tim A. Wisenburg and John Doe, please take notice that a Complaint for Custody has been filed against you in the Carroll County Juvenile Court, 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 under Case No: 20174013, with the above case caption and the address and whereabouts of Natasha M. Barrick aka Natachia M. Barrick is unknown. The object of the Complaint for Custody is to grant custody of Kadince Wisenburg to Brandi N. Kay. The matter is set for a hearing on the 15th day of May, 2017 at 1:30 o’clock P.M. and the matter will be determined at that time as to the custody of Kadince Wisenburg. If you do not file an answer to make yourself present at this hearing, the Court will go forward on the issue of custody at that time.

Respectfully Submitted,

Herbert J. Morello #0063986

Morello & Bond Ltd.

Attorney for Plaintiff

700 Courtyard Centre

116 Cleveland Avenue NW

Canton, Ohio 44702

Phone: (330) 454-9960

Fax: (330) 454-9979

Published in The Free Press Standard April 6, 2017.

