TO THE DEFENDANT: Harold E. Stamper, Jr. (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Kathleen J. Stamper (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), to the DEFENDANT IMC Mortgage Company (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), to the DEFENDANT Fairbank Mortgage Bankers Corp. (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained) and to the DEFENDANT Kaufmann’s (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained) take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE NO.: 2015CVE28349

Carroll County

Treasurer,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Harold E. Stamper,

et al,

Defendants

NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 2nd day of December, 2015.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

Situated in the Township of Lee, County of Carroll and State of Ohio:

Known as being part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 13 of Range 5 also being the tract of John and Ruth Lucas as recorded in Volume 125 Page 277 of official record, said tract being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning for reference at an 1/2” iron pipe (found) at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24,

Thence with the East Line of said Quarter Section, North 5 degrees 43’ 33” East 708.39 feet to a point,

Thence North 40 degrees 30’ 00” West 1496.64 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (found) at the Southwest corner of a 0.77 acre tract of Betty Fairclough as recorded in Volume 207 Page 689 of Official Record,

Thence with the West line of said Fairclough tract, North 45 degrees 07’ 05” East 398.50 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (found),

Thence with the North lines of a 0.76 acre tract of Wilbur & Wilda Staten as recorded in Volume 221, Page 803, a 0.33 acre tract of George & Dolores Kinard as recorded in Volume 215, Page 476 and a 1.06 acre tract of Ruth McLaughlin as recorded in Volume 187, Page 397 of Official Record, North 40 degrees 30’ 00” West 321.46 feet to an iron pin w/cap, (set) and the true place of beginning,

Thence with the West line of said McLaughlin tract, South 50 degrees 00’ 00” West208.60 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (set) also Northeast corner of a 6.80 acre tract of Don Shepherd as recorded in Volume 223 Page 332 of Official Record,

Thence with the North line of said Shepherd tract, North 40 degrees 30’ 00” West 208.60 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (set) on the East line of a 1.00 acre tract of Charles & Anne Kertel as recorded in Volume 123, Page 97 of Official Record,

Thence with the East line of said Kertel tract, North 50 degrees 00’ 00” East 208.60 feet to an iron pin, w/cap, (set) on the South right-of-way line of State Route #43 (Steubenville Road),

Thence with said right-of-way, South 40 degrees 30’ 00” East 208.60 feet to an iron pin and the true place of beginning the herein described tract containing 1.000acres more or less, 0.061 acres in the Northwest Quarter and 0.939 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, subject to all legal highways, easements or restrictions of record,

The basis of bearing was the North line of said Lucas tract and the bearing of South 40 degrees 30’ 00” East was taken from a survey by Bonar Surveying #6246 in the Carroll County Survey Records.

Description of said tract on surf by Bonar Surveying Registered Surveyor #7134, August 6, 1992, be the same more or less, but subject to all legal highways,

Known as: 1199 Steubenville Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Parcel Number: 17-0000382.000

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $723.50 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 8th day of September, 2016.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

-s-William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard August 4, 11, 18, 25 and September 1 & 8, 2016.

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the purchase of Fire Equipment consisting of Hose, Nozzles and Appliances, for the Village of Carrollton will be received by the Village Administrator in the Carrollton Municipal Building at 80 Second Street S.W., Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

All bids shall be placed in a sealed envelope marked “Carrollton Village Fire Department Hose & Appliance Bid” and be delivered to the office of the Village Administrator no later than noon, local time, September 9, 2016 at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Copies of the bid specifications may be obtained at the above listed address between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Village reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or to accept any Bid which is deemed favorable to the Village of Carrollton.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 18, 25 and September 1, 2016.