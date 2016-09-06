TO THE DEFENDANT: Harold E. Stamper, Jr. (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Kathleen J. Stamper (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), to the DEFENDANT IMC Mortgage Company (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), to the DEFENDANT Fairbank Mortgage Bankers Corp. (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained) and to the DEFENDANT Kaufmann’s (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained) take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE NO.: 2015CVE28349

Carroll County

Treasurer,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Harold E. Stamper,

et al,

Defendants

NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 2nd day of December, 2015.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

Situated in the Township of Lee, County of Carroll and State of Ohio:

Known as being part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 13 of Range 5 also being the tract of John and Ruth Lucas as recorded in Volume 125 Page 277 of official record, said tract being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning for reference at an 1/2” iron pipe (found) at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24,

Thence with the East Line of said Quarter Section, North 5 degrees 43’ 33” East 708.39 feet to a point,

Thence North 40 degrees 30’ 00” West 1496.64 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (found) at the Southwest corner of a 0.77 acre tract of Betty Fairclough as recorded in Volume 207 Page 689 of Official Record,

Thence with the West line of said Fairclough tract, North 45 degrees 07’ 05” East 398.50 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (found),

Thence with the North lines of a 0.76 acre tract of Wilbur & Wilda Staten as recorded in Volume 221, Page 803, a 0.33 acre tract of George & Dolores Kinard as recorded in Volume 215, Page 476 and a 1.06 acre tract of Ruth McLaughlin as recorded in Volume 187, Page 397 of Official Record, North 40 degrees 30’ 00” West 321.46 feet to an iron pin w/cap, (set) and the true place of beginning,

Thence with the West line of said McLaughlin tract, South 50 degrees 00’ 00” West208.60 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (set) also Northeast corner of a 6.80 acre tract of Don Shepherd as recorded in Volume 223 Page 332 of Official Record,

Thence with the North line of said Shepherd tract, North 40 degrees 30’ 00” West 208.60 feet to an iron pin, w/cap (set) on the East line of a 1.00 acre tract of Charles & Anne Kertel as recorded in Volume 123, Page 97 of Official Record,

Thence with the East line of said Kertel tract, North 50 degrees 00’ 00” East 208.60 feet to an iron pin, w/cap, (set) on the South right-of-way line of State Route #43 (Steubenville Road),

Thence with said right-of-way, South 40 degrees 30’ 00” East 208.60 feet to an iron pin and the true place of beginning the herein described tract containing 1.000acres more or less, 0.061 acres in the Northwest Quarter and 0.939 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, subject to all legal highways, easements or restrictions of record,

The basis of bearing was the North line of said Lucas tract and the bearing of South 40 degrees 30’ 00” East was taken from a survey by Bonar Surveying #6246 in the Carroll County Survey Records.

Description of said tract on surf by Bonar Surveying Registered Surveyor #7134, August 6, 1992, be the same more or less, but subject to all legal highways,

Known as: 1199 Steubenville Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Parcel Number: 17-0000382.000

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $723.50 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 8th day of September, 2016.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

-s-William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard August 4, 11, 18, 25 and September 1 & 8, 2016.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Ellie 19-14-6 Pad

Autumn Rd SW, Carrollton, OH 44615 ID #: A0056716 Date of Action: 08/26/2016 Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Application for Oil and Gas Operations Model General Permit (GP 12.2) for the Ellie 19-14-6 Pad. The Ellie 19-14-6 Pad is designed for production operations to support the existing Ellie 19-14-6 Pad well and future wells located in Carroll County, Ohio. Chesapeake is also concurrently submitting an Application for Unpaved Roadways and Parking Areas Model General Permit (GP 5.1) to authorize Fugitive Dust Emission activities. This submittal for the Ellie 19-14-6 Pad addresses future wells and associated equipment.

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Griffeth 7-15-6 Pad

OH-39 – W Main St and Roswell Rd SW, Carrollton, OH 44615 ID #: A0056713 Date of Action: 08/26/2016 Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Application for Oil and Gas Operations Model General Permit (GP 12.1) for the Griffeth 7-15-6 Pad. The Griffeth 7-15-6 Pad is designed for production operations to support the existing Griffeth 7-15-6 Pad well and future wells located in Carroll County, Ohio. Chesapeake is also concurrently submitting an Application for Unpaved Roadways and Parking Areas Model General Permit (GP 5.1) to authorize Fugitive Dust Emission activities. This submittal for the Griffeth 7-15-6 Pad addresses future wells and associated equipment.

Published in The Free Press Standard Sept. 8, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28409-2

NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHAUNETTE K.

HIXENBAUGH, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7099 SALINEVILLE RD. NE, MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651

12-0000163, 12-0000164, 12-0000165, 12-0000166, 12-0000167, 12-0000168, 12-0000169, 12-0000170

*Said Premises Appraised at: $27,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28347

JEFF YEAGER,

CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

LUCILLE CLARK, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: CUMBERLAND ROAD, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

25-0000163.000

*Said Premises Appraised at: $3,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

DONALD R. BURNS, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28428

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY D. JONES III,

DECEASED, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 6572 ROSWELL RD. SW, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44657

22-0000135.013

*Said Premises Appraised at: $189,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #14CVE27970-5

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOSEPH D. SHOCKLING, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1154 KENSINGTON RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

09-0000465.000

*Said Premises Appraised at: $63,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LAURITO & LAURITO, LLC

937-743-4878

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28379-2

OCWEN LOAN

SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

JEROD K.

KERSTETTER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 3255 FRESNO RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0000674.002

*Said Premises Appraised at: $36,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REISENFELD & ASSOCIATES, LPA LLC

513-322-7000

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.