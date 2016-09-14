Legals
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28379-2
OCWEN LOAN
SERVICING, LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
JEROD K. KERSTETTER, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 3255 FRESNO RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615
15-0000674.002
*Said Premises Appraised at: $36,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
REISENFELD &
ASSOCIATES, LPA LLC
513-322-7000
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28409-2
NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
SHAUNETTE K.
HIXENBAUGH, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7099 SALINEVILLE RD. NE, MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651
12-0000163.000,
12-0000164.000,
12-0000165.000,
12-0000166.000,
12-0000167.000,
12-0000168.000,
12-0000169.000,
12-0000170.000
*Said Premises Appraised at: $27,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #15CVE28347
JEFF YEAGER,
CARROLL COUNTY
TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
LUCILLE CLARK, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: CUMBERLAND ROAD, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675
25-0000163.000
*Said Premises Appraised at: $3,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
DONALD R. BURNS, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28428
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY D. JONES III,
DECEASED, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 6572 ROSWELL RD. SW, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44657
22-0000135.013
*Said Premises Appraised at: $189,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #14CVE27970-5
PNC BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
JOSEPH D. SHOCKLING, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 1154 KENSINGTON RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
09-0000465.000
*Said Premises Appraised at: $63,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LAURITO & LAURITO, LLC
937-743-4878
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate
Chesapeake Exploration, LLC
Griffith 7-15-6 Pad
OH-39 – W. Main St. and Roswell Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615
ID# P0121528
Date of Action: 09/01/2016
General permits for a new installation of an oil and gas well site production operation (GP 12.1) and paved and unpaved roadways and parking areas (GP 5.1).
Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate
Chesapeake Exploration, LLC
Ellie 19-14-6 Pad
Autumn Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615
ID# P0121527
Date of Action: 09/01/2016
General permits for a new installation of an oil and gas well site production operation (GP 12.2) and paved and unpaved roadways and parking areas (GP 5.1).
Published in The Free Press Standard September 15, 2016.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
STATE OF OHIO
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Columbus, Ohio
Division of Construction Management
Legal Copy Number: 160528
Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on October 6, 2016. Project 160528 is located in Carroll County, SR 9-17.63 and is an INTERSECTION project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.
Published in The Free Press Standard September 15 & 22, 2016.