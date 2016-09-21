SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28379-2

OCWEN LOAN

SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

JEROD K. KERSTETTER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 3255 FRESNO RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0000674.002

*Said Premises Appraised at: $36,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REISENFELD &

ASSOCIATES, LPA LLC

513-322-7000

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28409-2

NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHAUNETTE K.

HIXENBAUGH, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7099 SALINEVILLE RD. NE, MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651

12-0000163.000,

12-0000164.000,

12-0000165.000,

12-0000166.000,

12-0000167.000,

12-0000168.000,

12-0000169.000,

12-0000170.000

*Said Premises Appraised at: $27,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28347

JEFF YEAGER,

CARROLL COUNTY

TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

LUCILLE CLARK, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: CUMBERLAND ROAD, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

25-0000163.000

*Said Premises Appraised at: $3,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

DONALD R. BURNS, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28428

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY D. JONES III,

DECEASED, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 6572 ROSWELL RD. SW, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

22-0000135.013

*Said Premises Appraised at: $189,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #14CVE27970-5

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOSEPH D. SHOCKLING, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1154 KENSINGTON RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

09-0000465.000

*Said Premises Appraised at: $63,000.00

TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.

Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LAURITO & LAURITO, LLC

937-743-4878

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

STATE OF OHIO

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Columbus, Ohio

Division of Construction Management

Legal Copy Number: 160528

Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on October 6, 2016. Project 160528 is located in Carroll County, SR 9-17.63 and is an INTERSECTION project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

Published in The Free Press Standard September 15 & 22, 2016.

BID NOTICE

Sealed bids for the sale of a 1999 Dodge 3500 dump truck, all hydraulic with automatic transmission and snow plow, will be accepted at the Malvern Village Hall, 116 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 384, Malvern, OH 44644. All bids shall be placed in a sealed envelope marked “Dodge Dump Truck & Plow Bid” and be delivered no later than noon, local time, October 14, 2016 at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Vehicle located outside the service garage. To be sold as is with the transmission gone, and the Village reserving the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Published in The Free Press Standard September 22 & 29 and October 6, 2016.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216.

Ph: 614-644-3037, email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Modification to Certification

Cornerstone Pipeline

5825 E Cumberland Road, Martinsville, IL 62442

Facility Description: 401 Water Quality Modification

ID #: DSW401144390

Date of Action: 09/09/2016

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC. Modification of Section 401 Water Quality Certification, Minimal Degradation Alternative, Marathon Cornerstone Pipeline Project.

Final Issuance of Permit to Install Rover Pipeline Mainline CS1

0.7 mi E of Cottage Rd. SW on Azalea Rd. SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675

ID #: P0118478

Date of Action: 09/14/2016

Initial installation permit for an oil/gas compressor station consisting of four (4) 8,180 horsepower (hp) and two (2) 4,735 hp natural gas compressors; two (2) 1,340 hp emergency generators; slop, waste water, oil and coolant storage tanks; slop and waste water truck loading; unpaved roadways and the associated fugitive emissions from engine blowdown/startup events and equipment leaks

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications Aqua Ohio Mohawk

870 Third St. NW, Massillon, OH 44647

Facility Description: Community Water System

ID #: 1101817

Date of Action: 09/15/2016

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC. Detail Plans for PWSID:OH1000812 Plan No:1101817 regarding Aqua Ohio Mohawk Water Treatment Plant No. 2 HI Service Pump Replacement

Published in The Free Press Standard September 22, 2016