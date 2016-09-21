Legals
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28379-2
OCWEN LOAN
SERVICING, LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
JEROD K. KERSTETTER, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 3255 FRESNO RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615
15-0000674.002
*Said Premises Appraised at: $36,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
REISENFELD &
ASSOCIATES, LPA LLC
513-322-7000
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28409-2
NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
SHAUNETTE K.
HIXENBAUGH, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7099 SALINEVILLE RD. NE, MECHANICSTOWN, OH 44651
12-0000163.000,
12-0000164.000,
12-0000165.000,
12-0000166.000,
12-0000167.000,
12-0000168.000,
12-0000169.000,
12-0000170.000
*Said Premises Appraised at: $27,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #15CVE28347
JEFF YEAGER,
CARROLL COUNTY
TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
LUCILLE CLARK, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: CUMBERLAND ROAD, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675
25-0000163.000
*Said Premises Appraised at: $3,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
DONALD R. BURNS, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28428
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY D. JONES III,
DECEASED, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 6572 ROSWELL RD. SW, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675
22-0000135.013
*Said Premises Appraised at: $189,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #14CVE27970-5
PNC BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
JOSEPH D. SHOCKLING, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 4th day of OCTOBER, 2016, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 1154 KENSINGTON RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
09-0000465.000
*Said Premises Appraised at: $63,000.00
TERMS OF SALE: Property must sell for two-thirds of appraised value. 10% deposit of the appraised value required at time of the sale.
Personal, Certified or Cashier’s check accepted. Balance due 30 days from date of the sale upon confirmation by the Carroll County Common Pleas Court.
Note: Appraisal does not include an interior inspection or viewing by appraisers.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LAURITO & LAURITO, LLC
937-743-4878
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard September 8, 15 & 22, 2016.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
STATE OF OHIO
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Columbus, Ohio
Division of Construction Management
Legal Copy Number: 160528
Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on October 6, 2016. Project 160528 is located in Carroll County, SR 9-17.63 and is an INTERSECTION project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.
Published in The Free Press Standard September 15 & 22, 2016.
BID NOTICE
Sealed bids for the sale of a 1999 Dodge 3500 dump truck, all hydraulic with automatic transmission and snow plow, will be accepted at the Malvern Village Hall, 116 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 384, Malvern, OH 44644. All bids shall be placed in a sealed envelope marked “Dodge Dump Truck & Plow Bid” and be delivered no later than noon, local time, October 14, 2016 at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Vehicle located outside the service garage. To be sold as is with the transmission gone, and the Village reserving the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Published in The Free Press Standard September 22 & 29 and October 6, 2016.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216.
Ph: 614-644-3037, email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Modification to Certification
Cornerstone Pipeline
5825 E Cumberland Road, Martinsville, IL 62442
Facility Description: 401 Water Quality Modification
ID #: DSW401144390
Date of Action: 09/09/2016
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC. Modification of Section 401 Water Quality Certification, Minimal Degradation Alternative, Marathon Cornerstone Pipeline Project.
Final Issuance of Permit to Install Rover Pipeline Mainline CS1
0.7 mi E of Cottage Rd. SW on Azalea Rd. SW, Sherrodsville, OH 44675
ID #: P0118478
Date of Action: 09/14/2016
Initial installation permit for an oil/gas compressor station consisting of four (4) 8,180 horsepower (hp) and two (2) 4,735 hp natural gas compressors; two (2) 1,340 hp emergency generators; slop, waste water, oil and coolant storage tanks; slop and waste water truck loading; unpaved roadways and the associated fugitive emissions from engine blowdown/startup events and equipment leaks
Final Approval of Plans and Specifications Aqua Ohio Mohawk
870 Third St. NW, Massillon, OH 44647
Facility Description: Community Water System
ID #: 1101817
Date of Action: 09/15/2016
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC. Detail Plans for PWSID:OH1000812 Plan No:1101817 regarding Aqua Ohio Mohawk Water Treatment Plant No. 2 HI Service Pump Replacement
Published in The Free Press Standard September 22, 2016