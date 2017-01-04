OEPA NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application of Title V PermitDominion Transmission –

Carroll Station

8152 Bay Road SE,

Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: A0057155

Date of Action: 12/26/2016

Dominion Transmission, Inc. is applying for the renewal of the Title V Operating Permit for Carroll Compressor Station.

Final Issuance of Permit to Install

Carroll County

Environmental Services

Facility Description:

Wastewater

ID #: 1109200

Date of Action: 12/27/2016

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Project: Malvern Water

Pollution Control

Rotary Fan Sludge Press Addition – Addition of a Rotary Fan Press Dewatering System.

Project Location: 620 W. Canal Street, Brown Twp.

Draft NPDES Permit Renewal – Subject to Revision

Atwood Regional W & SD

3103 New Cumberland Rd NE, Mineral City, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Regional Authority Receiving Water:

Conotton Creek

ID #: 3PQ00100*GD

Date of Action: 12/30/2016

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28410

THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES A. ALBERT, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 24th day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 112 JOSH LANE NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

09-0000228.006

*Said Premises Appraised at $135,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard December 29, 2016 and January 5 & 12, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28549

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

LORETTA CHRISTNER, DECEASED, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7001, 7005, 7009 AUTUMN ROAD, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

25-0002193.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JOHN D. CLUNK

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28407

JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

PHYLLIS GATES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7020 LILAC RD., MINERVA, OH 44657

03-0000320.008

*Said Premises Appraised at $18,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

DONALD R. BURNS, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28578

21st MORTGAGE

CORPORATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

DOUGLAS P. JAMES,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 456 STEUBENVILLE RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

09-0000983.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $15,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

COOKE DEMERS LLC

614-939-0930

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28462

CONSUMERS NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNK HEIRS OF MERVIN E. KEEN, DECEASED, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 126 ARBOR RD., MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000639.000, 04-0000231.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CHILDERS & SMITH

330-627-4770

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28218

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHANE P. NEICE, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 24th day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 4170 MAYHAM RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

34-0000528.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $126,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard December 29, 2016 and January 5 & 12, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28613

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES E. OSBORNE,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8540 WALNUT STREET, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

23-0000916.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28349

JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

HAROLD E. STAMPER,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1199 STEUBENVILLE RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

17-0000382.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $12,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

DONALD R. BURNS,

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.