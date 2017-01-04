Legals
OEPA NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Application of Title V PermitDominion Transmission –
Carroll Station
8152 Bay Road SE,
Carrollton, OH 44615
ID #: A0057155
Date of Action: 12/26/2016
Dominion Transmission, Inc. is applying for the renewal of the Title V Operating Permit for Carroll Compressor Station.
Final Issuance of Permit to Install
Carroll County
Environmental Services
Facility Description:
Wastewater
ID #: 1109200
Date of Action: 12/27/2016
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.
Project: Malvern Water
Pollution Control
Rotary Fan Sludge Press Addition – Addition of a Rotary Fan Press Dewatering System.
Project Location: 620 W. Canal Street, Brown Twp.
Draft NPDES Permit Renewal – Subject to Revision
Atwood Regional W & SD
3103 New Cumberland Rd NE, Mineral City, OH
Facility Description: Wastewater-Regional Authority Receiving Water:
Conotton Creek
ID #: 3PQ00100*GD
Date of Action: 12/30/2016
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28410
THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
JAMES A. ALBERT, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 24th day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 112 JOSH LANE NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
09-0000228.006
*Said Premises Appraised at $135,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard December 29, 2016 and January 5 & 12, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28549
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
LORETTA CHRISTNER, DECEASED, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7001, 7005, 7009 AUTUMN ROAD, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
25-0002193.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
JOHN D. CLUNK
330-436-0300
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28407
JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
PHYLLIS GATES, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7020 LILAC RD., MINERVA, OH 44657
03-0000320.008
*Said Premises Appraised at $18,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
DONALD R. BURNS, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28578
21st MORTGAGE
CORPORATION
Plaintiff
-vs-
DOUGLAS P. JAMES,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 456 STEUBENVILLE RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615
09-0000983.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $15,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
COOKE DEMERS LLC
614-939-0930
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28462
CONSUMERS NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
UNK HEIRS OF MERVIN E. KEEN, DECEASED, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 126 ARBOR RD., MINERVA, OH 44657
04-0000639.000, 04-0000231.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CHILDERS & SMITH
330-627-4770
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #15CVE28218
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
SHANE P. NEICE, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 24th day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 4170 MAYHAM RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
34-0000528.001
*Said Premises Appraised at $126,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI
614-222-4921
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard December 29, 2016 and January 5 & 12, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28613
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
JAMES E. OSBORNE,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 8540 WALNUT STREET, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675
23-0000916.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28349
JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
HAROLD E. STAMPER,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 1199 STEUBENVILLE RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
17-0000382.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $12,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
DONALD R. BURNS,
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.