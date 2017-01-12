Legals
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28410
THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
JAMES A. ALBERT, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 24th day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 112 JOSH LANE NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
09-0000228.006
*Said Premises Appraised at $135,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard December 29, 2016 and January 5 & 12, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28549
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
LORETTA CHRISTNER, DECEASED, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7001, 7005, 7009 AUTUMN ROAD, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
25-0002193.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
JOHN D. CLUNK
330-436-0300
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28407
JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
PHYLLIS GATES, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7020 LILAC RD., MINERVA, OH 44657
03-0000320.008
*Said Premises Appraised at $18,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
DONALD R. BURNS,
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28578
21st MORTGAGE
CORPORATION
Plaintiff
-vs-
DOUGLAS P. JAMES,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 456 STEUBENVILLE RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615
09-0000983.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $15,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
COOKE DEMERS LLC
614-939-0930
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28462
CONSUMERS NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
UNK HEIRS OF MERVIN E. KEEN, DECEASED, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 126 ARBOR RD., MINERVA, OH 44657
04-0000639.000, 04-0000231.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CHILDERS & SMITH
330-627-4770
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #15CVE28218
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
SHANE P. NEICE, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 24th day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 4170 MAYHAM RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
34-0000528.001
*Said Premises Appraised at $126,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI
614-222-4921
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard December 29, 2016 and January 5 & 12, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28613
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
JAMES E. OSBORNE,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 8540 WALNUT STREET, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675
23-0000916.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of
REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28349
JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
HAROLD E. STAMPER,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 1199 STEUBENVILLE RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
17-0000382.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $12,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
DALE R. WILLIAMS,
SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
DONALD R. BURNS,
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.
BID NOTICE
The Loudon Township Trustees will be taking bids for hauling slag, limestone, gravel, ashes, IMS, etc. for one year to the Loudon Township Building, 8295 Germano Rd., Amsterdam, OH 43903. The bid should be for material priced to include the delivery charge. No bids will be considered with a separate fuel surcharge. The bids are to be sent to the Loudon Township Fiscal Officer at 3141 Plane Rd. S.E., Carrollton, OH 44615 to be received by February 7, 2017. The trustees have the right to accept or reject any of the bids.
Margret Brogan,
Fiscal Officer
Published in The Free Press Standard January 12 and 19, 2017.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2016 for Loudon Township will be available at the office of the fiscal officer. An appointment may be made to view the same by calling the fiscal officer at 330-739-4155.
Margret Brogan
Fiscal Officer
Published in The Free Press Standard January 12, 2017.