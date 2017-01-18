SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28549

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

LORETTA CHRISTNER, DECEASED, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7001, 7005, 7009 AUTUMN ROAD, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

25-0002193.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JOHN D. CLUNK

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28407

JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

PHYLLIS GATES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7020 LILAC RD., MINERVA, OH 44657

03-0000320.008

*Said Premises Appraised at $18,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

DONALD R. BURNS,

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28578

21st MORTGAGE

CORPORATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

DOUGLAS P. JAMES,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 456 STEUBENVILLE RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

09-0000983.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $15,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

COOKE DEMERS LLC

614-939-0930

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28462

CONSUMERS NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNK HEIRS OF MERVIN E. KEEN, DECEASED, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 126 ARBOR RD., MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000639.000, 04-0000231.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CHILDERS & SMITH

330-627-4770

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28613

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES E. OSBORNE,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8540 WALNUT STREET, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

23-0000916.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28349

JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

HAROLD E. STAMPER,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 31st day of JANUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of FEBRUARY, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1199 STEUBENVILLE RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

17-0000382.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $12,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

DONALD R. BURNS,

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 5, 12 & 19, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Loudon Township Trustees will be taking bids for hauling slag, limestone, gravel, ashes, IMS, etc. for one year to the Loudon Township Building, 8295 Germano Rd., Amsterdam, OH 43903. The bid should be for material priced to include the delivery charge. No bids will be considered with a separate fuel surcharge. The bids are to be sent to the Loudon Township Fiscal Officer at 3141 Plane Rd. S.E., Carrollton, OH 44615 to be received by February 7, 2017. The trustees have the right to accept or reject any of the bids.

Margret Brogan,

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard January 12 and 19, 2017.

NOTICE

Harrison Township Annual Financial Report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016 is available for inspection at 3027 Waynesburg Rd. NW, Carrollton. Please call before coming – 330-627-2370 – Thank You!

-s-Linda Peoples,

Fiscal Officer

Harrison Township,

Carroll Co., Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard January 19, 2017.