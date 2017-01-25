PUBLIC NOTICE

Sharon Kampfer, Fiscal Officer for East Township, hereby notified the residents of East Township that the Annual Financial Report or 2016 is complete and available for viewing. Anyone interested in viewing the report may contact her at 330-771-7925.

Sharon Kampfer

FiscalOfficer

East Township

Carroll County, OH

Published in The Free Press Standard January 26, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Rose Township Trustees are notifying township residents that the 2016 Annual Financial Report is complete and available for review at the Township Office during regular board meetings at 2044 Magnolia Rd. NW, Magnolia, OH.

Bruce W. Downes

Fiscal Officer

Rose Township Trustees

OEPA NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio

Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including

any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting

information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:

http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W.

Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email:

HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Permit to Install

MWCD

Facility Description: Wastewater

ID #: 1128805

Date of Action: 01/13/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Project: Atwood Lake Park – Sanitary

Sewer System – SSX

Project Location: Atwood Lake Park, Monroe Twp.

