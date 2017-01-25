Legals
PUBLIC NOTICE
Sharon Kampfer, Fiscal Officer for East Township, hereby notified the residents of East Township that the Annual Financial Report or 2016 is complete and available for viewing. Anyone interested in viewing the report may contact her at 330-771-7925.
Sharon Kampfer
FiscalOfficer
East Township
Carroll County, OH
Published in The Free Press Standard January 26, 2017.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Rose Township Trustees are notifying township residents that the 2016 Annual Financial Report is complete and available for review at the Township Office during regular board meetings at 2044 Magnolia Rd. NW, Magnolia, OH.
Bruce W. Downes
Fiscal Officer
Rose Township Trustees
Published in The Free Press Standard January 26, 2017.
OEPA NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio
Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including
any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting
information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:
http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W.
Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email:
HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Permit to Install
MWCD
Facility Description: Wastewater
ID #: 1128805
Date of Action: 01/13/2017
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.
Project: Atwood Lake Park – Sanitary
Sewer System – SSX
Project Location: Atwood Lake Park, Monroe Twp.
Published in The Free Press Standard January 26, 2017.