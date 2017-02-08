PUBLIC NOTICE

MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE CARROLL, COLUMBIANA, AND STARK REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., the Governing Board of the Carroll, Columbiana, and Stark Regional Transportation Improvement Project (RTIP) will be conducting its initial meeting. The meeting will be held in the Community Room at the Minerva Public Library, 677 Lynnwood Drive, Minerva, Ohio 44657.

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28569

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

KEVIN L. DUNLAP, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of FEBRUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of MARCH, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 42 4TH ST. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10.0000795.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $51,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE

of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28609

BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JACKIE L. SCHOEPPNER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of FEBRUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of MARCH, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: CORNER OF LINDEN & LORRIC ROADS, BROWN TWP.

04-0000714.005

*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CHILDERS & SMITH

330-627-4770

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28218

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHANE P. NEICE, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of FEBRUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of MARCH, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 4170 MAYHAM RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

34-0000528.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $126,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Unaudited Annual Financial Report for the Village of Dellroy, Carroll County, for the year ending 2016, has been completed. The report will be available for public review at the regular Village of Dellroy Council meeting on February 13, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. The report will be available upon request at the office of the Village Hall, Clerk/Treasurer, 2 East Main St., Dellroy, Ohio 44620.

Candice L. Ruby

Village Clerk/Treasurer

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 2017.

PROBATE COURT OF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF ANNE JULITTA

ELIZABETH YOUNG

CASE NO: 20179003

NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Anne Julitta Elizabeth Young to Ashton Jude Eli Young.

The hearing on the application will be held on the 7th day of March, 2017, at 1:30 o’clock P.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s- Anne J.E. Young

1220 S. Washington St. SW

Sherrodsville, OH 44675

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Orange Township Trustees have reorganized and have the Annual Financial Report for the year 2016 available for inspection at 8123 Antigua Rd. SW, Sherrodsville. Please call for an appointment, 740-269-9166.

Marsha Rutledge

Fiscal Officer Orange Twp., Sherrodsville

Carroll County

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 2017.

TO THE DEFENDANT: Mary Vansickle (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT John Doe, Unknown spouse, if any, of Mary Vansickle (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE NO.: 2016CVE28680

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Robert H. Vansickle, et al,

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 15th day of December, 2016.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

Being part of the Northwest and Southwest quarters of Section twenty-five (25), Township fourteen (14) of Range five (5). Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Southwest quarter of Section twenty-five (25), thence South 5 degrees West along the Section line 178.10 feet to a point at the true place of beginning; thence South 85 degrees 45 minutes East 85.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 37 degrees 15 minutes East 282.49 feet to a point in the center of State Route #43; thence following the center of State Route No. 43 South 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East 387.08 feet to a point; thence South 33 degrees 39 minutes 30 seconds West 30.0 feet to an iron pin on the South right of way line of said State Route No. 43; North 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West 307.0 feet to an iron pin; thence South 12 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds West 185.15 feet to an iron pin; thence South 65 degrees 22 minutes 40 seconds East 241.8 feet to an iron pin; thence South 55 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East 82.5 feet to an iron pin; thence South 34 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds West 191.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 65 degrees 57 minutes West 32.37 feet to an iron pin; thence North 85 degrees West 449.0 feet to an iron pin on the Section line; thence North 5 degrees East 286.5 feet to an iron pin at the true place of beginning, containing 4.07 acres, more or less, but subject to all legal highways. 0.08 acres beginning in the Northwest quarter and 3.99 acres in the Southwest quarter, together with Royal Host Nursing Home Furniture, Fixture and Equipment.

However, excepting and reserving therefrom the following described parcel of land, out of parcel No. 1:

Situated in the Township of Center, County of Carroll, and State of Ohio, being part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 14, of Range 5, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25; thence S. 5 degrees 00 minutes W along the section line, a distance of 464.60 feet to the Northwest corner of the Burrier Subdivision; thence S 85 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E. along the North line of said subdivision a distance of 353.63 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds E. a distance of 185.34 feet to an iron pin set, said point being the true place of beginning; thence continuing N 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds E. a distance of 53.64 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 65 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E. a distance of 40.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds E., a distance of 82.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds W. a distance of 60.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds W. a distance of 122.50 feet to the true place of beginning and continuing 0166 acres of land as surveyed by David J. Bodo, Ohio Registered Surveyor Number 6321 in July, 1980, but subject to all legal highways and any easements or restrictions of record.

Leaving After Said Exception 3.904 ac. In Parcel No. 1.

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $40,924.41 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 16th day of March, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

-s-William R. Wohlwend

by Denise Smith

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, and 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The 2016 Annual Financial Report for Center Township, Carroll County, is complete and available for review at the office of the Center Township Trustees. The office is located at 419 4th St. SE, Carrollton.

Pamela S. Berardinelli

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 2017.