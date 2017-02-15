PUBLIC NOTICE

(Carrollton, OH) – Publication ORC 117.38 requires at the time the annual financial report is filed with the AOS, the chief financial officer shall publish notice in a newspaper of general circulation in the political subdivision or taxing district that states the financial report has been completed by the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District and is available for inspection at the office of the chief financial officer.

Published in The Free Press Standard February 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28569

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

KEVIN L. DUNLAP, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of FEBRUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of MARCH, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 42 4TH ST. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10.0000795.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $51,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of

REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28218

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHANE P. NEICE, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 28th day of FEBRUARY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 7th day of MARCH, 2016 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 4170 MAYHAM RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

34-0000528.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $126,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

TO THE DEFENDANT: Mary Vansickle (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT John Doe, Unknown spouse, if any, of Mary Vansickle (whose current address is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE NO.: 2016CVE28680

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Robert H. Vansickle, et al,

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 15th day of December, 2016.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

Being part of the Northwest and Southwest quarters of Section twenty-five (25), Township fourteen (14) of Range five (5). Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Southwest quarter of Section twenty-five (25), thence South 5 degrees West along the Section line 178.10 feet to a point at the true place of beginning; thence South 85 degrees 45 minutes East 85.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 37 degrees 15 minutes East 282.49 feet to a point in the center of State Route #43; thence following the center of State Route No. 43 South 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East 387.08 feet to a point; thence South 33 degrees 39 minutes 30 seconds West 30.0 feet to an iron pin on the South right of way line of said State Route No. 43; North 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West 307.0 feet to an iron pin; thence South 12 degrees 17 minutes 20 seconds West 185.15 feet to an iron pin; thence South 65 degrees 22 minutes 40 seconds East 241.8 feet to an iron pin; thence South 55 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East 82.5 feet to an iron pin; thence South 34 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds West 191.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 65 degrees 57 minutes West 32.37 feet to an iron pin; thence North 85 degrees West 449.0 feet to an iron pin on the Section line; thence North 5 degrees East 286.5 feet to an iron pin at the true place of beginning, containing 4.07 acres, more or less, but subject to all legal highways. 0.08 acres beginning in the Northwest quarter and 3.99 acres in the Southwest quarter, together with Royal Host Nursing Home Furniture, Fixture and Equipment.

However, excepting and reserving therefrom the following described parcel of land, out of parcel No. 1:

Situated in the Township of Center, County of Carroll, and State of Ohio, being part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 14, of Range 5, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25; thence S. 5 degrees 00 minutes W along the section line, a distance of 464.60 feet to the Northwest corner of the Burrier Subdivision; thence S 85 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E. along the North line of said subdivision a distance of 353.63 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds E. a distance of 185.34 feet to an iron pin set, said point being the true place of beginning; thence continuing N 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds E. a distance of 53.64 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 65 degrees 22 minutes 50 seconds E. a distance of 40.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds E., a distance of 82.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence S 33 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds W. a distance of 60.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence N 56 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds W. a distance of 122.50 feet to the true place of beginning and continuing 0166 acres of land as surveyed by David J. Bodo, Ohio Registered Surveyor Number 6321 in July, 1980, but subject to all legal highways and any easements or restrictions of record.

Leaving After Said Exception 3.904 ac. In Parcel No. 1.

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $40,924.41 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 16th day of March, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

-s-William R. Wohlwend

by Denise Smith

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, and 16, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Washington Township Annual Financial Statement for the year ending December 31, 2016 is complete and is available for public inspection at the Washington Township office at 3097 Cobbler Rd., Carrollton, Ohio 44615. You may request to set up an appointment by calling the fiscal officer at 330-738-3306.

Connie Days

Fiscal Officer

Washington Township

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard February 16, 2017.