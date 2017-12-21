Leggett, Parsons named Carrollton High School Students of the Month

Selected as Students of the Month for December at Carrollton High School are Bethany Leggett and Zach Parsons, both seniors.

Daughter of Janice Leggett of 2218 Canton Rd. NW, Carrollton, Bethany is a member of the band, Chamber Chorus, Showstoppers, Brass choir, musical and National Honor Society at CHS. She also studies piano and has a younger sister, Kaylee Leggett, 13, an 8th grader.

Upon graduation Bethany plans to attend the University of Mount Union and pursue a career in music education.

When asked what teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced her and why, Bethany replied: Mrs. Domer. “She gives good advice and always has a positive attitude.”

In offering advice for success in life, Bethany said: Stand up for what you believe in and don’t rely on others.

PARSONS, son of David and Sally Parsons of 5024 Macaw Rd. NE, Carrollton, is a member of the Chamber Chorus, marching band, fall play, spring musical and National Honor Society at CHS. He has a sister who is a senior in college.

Upon graduation, Zach plans to attend The Ohio State University and become an anesthesiologist.

When asked what teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced him and why, Parsons said: “Mrs. Incerpi has helped me understand science and realize my passion for it.”

In offering advice for success in life, Parsons commented: “Optimism helps keep the stress away.”

As Students of the Month, both Bethany and Zach become eligible for a $500 scholarship provided by McFadden Insurance to one boy and one girl at the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year. They also will be treated to lunch by CHS Principal David Davis and have their pictures displayed along the wall at the high school.