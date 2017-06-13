Lena R. Terwilliger, 99

Lena Ruth Terwilliger, 99, of Minerva, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 in Altercare of Alliance.

Born June 21, 1917, in West Monterey, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Pittman) Rankin.

She was a homemaker and farmer. She was a member of Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, Carroll County Historical Society and Blossom Country Dancers.

Lena is survived by a daughter, Anna (Jon) Neumeyer, of Albemarle, NC; three sons, Roger (Judy) Terwilliger, of Green, Jerry (Laurie) Terwilliger, of Navarre and Fred (Anne) Terwilliger, of Cross Lanes, WV; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sandra Terwilliger in 1957; her husband, Byron in 1999; three brothers; and six sisters.

Funeral services will be held in Herrington- Bethel Church June 17 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ernie Hile from Brazil officiating. Burial will be in Greensburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, 4009 Arbor Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, OH 44651.

