Lena R. Terwilliger, 99

June 13, 2017   Deaths

Lena Terwilliger obitLena Ruth Terwilliger, 99, of Minerva, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 in Altercare of Alliance.

Born June 21, 1917, in West Monterey, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Pittman) Rankin.

She was a homemaker and farmer. She was a member of Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, Carroll County Historical Society and Blossom Country Dancers.

Lena is survived by a daughter, Anna (Jon) Neumeyer, of Albemarle, NC; three sons, Roger (Judy) Terwilliger, of Green, Jerry (Laurie) Terwilliger, of Navarre and Fred (Anne) Terwilliger, of Cross Lanes, WV; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sandra Terwilliger in 1957; her husband, Byron in 1999; three brothers; and six sisters.

Funeral services will be held in Herrington- Bethel Church June 17 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ernie Hile from Brazil officiating. Burial will be in Greensburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, 4009 Arbor Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, OH 44651.

Friends may express condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

 

 

