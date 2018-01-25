Leopards win battle of unbeatens

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Louisville unseated Carrollton from its perch atop the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) wrestling standings – a spot the Warriors occupied the past three seasons – last week.

Both teams sported 3-0 league records heading into the match, which proved to be a battle between two of the top teams in the area, and came down to the final weight class of the night.

Louisville placed fourth and Carrollton eighth at the Top Gun tournament one week earlier, which spoke highly of the strength of both programs.

The NBC showdown, held in the Louisville gym, was a back-and-forth match, featuring five pins, seven decisions (two of which were decided in overtime), a major decision and a forfeit before the Leopards claimed a 33-28 victory.

Louisville, coached by Rocky Laughlin, son of former Carrollton wrestling coach Skip Laughlin, jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the first three weight classes. Davin Rhoads won a 10-3 decision over Nate Blake at 120 lbs., Logan Vanicek picked up a 5-2 decision over Robbie Hoopes (126) and Carter Mickley pinned Brayden Carter in 3:53 (132) before Tanner Newbold got the Warriors on the board with a 9-2 decision over Daniel Kennedy at 138 lbs.

Carrollton junior Ben Pasiuk pulled the Warriors to within 12-9 when he pinned Jordan Thompson 49 seconds into the first period of the 145 lb. match.

Carrollton senior Justin Shaw and Louisville sophomore Jax Leonard battled to a 15-15 tie at the end of regulation in the 152 lb. class. Leonard led 6-5 at the end of the first period and 10-7 at the end of the second. Shaw came back to tie the match and force an overtime period.

With .4 of the second left in the one-minute overtime period, Shaw earned a takedown to secure the victory, which knotted the team score at 12-12.

Carrollton senior Brice Weiland gave the Warriors an 18-12 lead when he pinned Vince Fehn (160) just before time expired in the second period.

Carrollton stretched the lead to double digits (24-12) when Brandon Daniels (170) won by forfeit.

Louisville sophomore Brent Paulus jumped out to an early 8-2 lead over Jaret Lane (182). Lane cut the deficit to 8-6 with an escape and takedown in the third period but fell by that score, which cut the Carrollton lead by three points.

The Warriors led 24-15 heading into the 195 lb. class which featured two seniors: Alex Carrothers (Carrollton) and Zach Thather (Louisville). After a scoreless first period, Carrothers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. He extended the margin to 11-3 in the final period and won an 11-3 major decision to stretch the Warriors’ lead to 28-15.

Louisville’s Blake Robbins posted a 12-5 decision over Noah Rutledge at 220 lbs. to begin the Leopards’ comeback.

Carrollton senior Tavis Rutledge and Louisville junior Riley Brendle faced off in the heavyweight bout, which took four overtime periods to decide. The only points scored by the two big men in regularion were escapes: one by Rutledge in the first period and one by Brendle in the third period.

Per Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) rules, the first overtime minute is for one of the competitors to get a take down and win the match. If they don’t score, each wrestler is given 30 seconds to score as many points as possible. If the score after both wrestlers receive a 30-second period is the same, they go to what is known as an ultimate tie breaker. This gives the wrestler who scored first the opportunity to choose top or bottom and either score a point from bottom or chose top and hold them down for 30 sec.

The heavyweights battled through the first one-minute overtime period without scoring. Rutledge earned an escape point from the down position in the first 30 – second period and Bendle got an escape in the second 30-second period. Rutledge chose the down position for the final 30-second period. He was not able to earn an escape and Bendle was declared the winner.

With the decision, Louisville moved to within 28-21 on the scoreboard.

Pins at 106 lbs. (Garrett Lautzenheiser over Jayden Zbuka in 23 seconds) and 113 lbs. (Ryan Jakubiak over Brandon Brown in 2:52) secured the win.

“It was a great match and atmosphere for our sport,” said Warrior Coach Ken Pasiuk.

“We made some changes in our line up to put us in a position to win the dual against Louisville, he explained. “Our wrestlers really stepped it up in all the matches. We just came up just a little short. You win some and you lose some but you learn from both. We are very proud of our wrestlers/team and happy with how they are improving.”

ASHLAND TRIANGULAR

The Warriors competed in the Ashland Triangular with Westlake Jan. 20, but results were not available.

STATE DUALS

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Canton McKinley Jan. 24 for regional quarterfinals of the Division I State Duals. They were to wrestle Canton McKinley in the first round. The winner of that match was to wrestle the winner of the Dover vs. North Canton match later in the evening.