Letter to the Editor:

My wife July and I have had the pleasure of living in Carroll County for over 50 years. We raised our four children here and our two daughters were in the band. Carroll County has so much musical talent and ability that I just have to comment on one of these amazing people, Mrs. Mindy Domer.

Mrs. Domer grew up in Carroll County, went off to college and became a music teacher. She has been teaching vocal music in the Carrollton school system for several years. If you love music and have never heard her choirs perform, you must make it a point to attend the next musical event when you see that it is being directed by Mrs. Domer. You won’t be disappointed.

Mrs. Domer puts countless hours and her whole heart into rehearsals for her Carrollton High School concerts, many community events, and she also directs her church choir, including in most years, cantatas at Christmas and Easter.

Mindy knows how to get the full potential from the students. The power and sound are just outstanding.

If you know Mrs. Domer and see her out and about be sure to let her know how much you appreciate her efforts in presenting the residents of Carrollton, the Carrollton school system and Carroll County with a fantastic vocal music program. Thank you, Mrs. Mindy Domer.

I also want to commend the Carrollton Music Club for their fine Vesper service recently held at the Church of Christ Christian Disciples. All of the music by the participants was excellent. Yes, even the Bagpipes! Let’s keep this talent-filled inspiring Vesper service going. It has been a valuable part of our Carroll County’s Christmas tradition for 91 years. An event like this absolutely must continue.

Richard Cunningham

Kilgore, OH