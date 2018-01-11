Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I had the honor and the privilege this past Christmas season of coordinating the Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign for Coshocton, Harrison and Tuscarawas Counties.

There is no way to personally thank everyone who gave toys, cash and volunteered their time and space for collections and giveaways to our children and families during this season, so area children could have toys for Christmas. However, I would like to highlight a couple of the events.

Several hundred children were served at the Sherrodville Lions Club, which provided for Harrison County and Tuscarawas County children. Many of these children were also served at my place of business. Thanks to the Helping Hands and Crossroads Restaurant at Magnolia, where children received amazing toys on a snowy winter night. The restaurant’s owners opened their doors and their hearts to the program.

Thanks also to the wonderful owner of “go! calendars, games and toys” in New Towne Mall who gave toys and collected toys to help hundreds of children! Also, to the owners of Anywhere Tree Care, who helped with donation collection and gave of their time to help with collections.

I would also like to thank K. Hovnanian Homes in Stone Creek for hosting a collection drive for the program to help benefit kids in need. They gave an entire Saturday in a model home to serve as a collection sight. In addition, thank you to every other area business who stepped up to gather toys.

A fun night was held in New Cumberland at the Warren Township Community Center, where several hundred children were given toys to have under the tree for Christmas morning.

In Coshocton County, New Life Ministries received and distributed toys to the area to make sure that every child would have a smile on Christmas. Thank you to all the volunteers who made this possible.

The culminating event at Hog Heaven in New Philadelphia Dec. 23, was enough to put a smile on everyone’s face and a tear in their eye. The true meaning of Christmas was evident as thousands of toys went home that day with kids, moms, dads and grandparents. Thank you to everyone at Hog Heaven.

Please start collecting toys now for next years’ campaign. There are thousands of kids who will need their community to lift them up again in 2018.

Thank you and have a blessed 2018!

Robert Stratton

Area Coordinator Toys for Tots

Ohio Leather Necks

Marine Corp Reserve