Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,

Three weeks ago, one of your letter writers stated, and I quote, “From 1921 to 1965, there was no legal immigration in America.”

After being informed that more than 11.5 million legal immigrants were accepted in the United States during those decades, this letter writer responded that “immigration was really nothing before 1965.” So, in his mind, 11.5 million was nothing.

He goes on to claim that “one fifth of our current population are foreign born.” U.S. Census data show the proportion to be closer to 13 percent.

While the letter writer may have some valid concerns, he undermines his case with an inability to distinguish fact from fiction.

Dave Lange

Malvern