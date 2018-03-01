Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to thank all the special people of our community who came out to support the Boy Scout Troop 141 Ham Dinner.

You, the people, not only support these young men but you show what a community can do when they come together for a cause and a lot of traditional fellowship.

Some of the special people who helped include: Bill and John Abrahims, Betty Kaye Bakery; Cathy and Kim Mills, Ace Hardware; Jimmy’s BBQ, school janitors, Wendy Davis, school cook; Todd Rutledge, Tom Konst, Terri Simmons, Patsy Varner and Lavern Davenport.

Virgil Schlabach, scoutmaster

Mark Walters, assistant scoutmaster