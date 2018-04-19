Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Carroll County Animal Protection League’s officers, Board of Directors and members, we wish to thank the general public and our members for their attendance at our annual Spaghetti Dinner held on Saturday, April 14, at the Minerva Senior Center. We had a great turnout for this event!

Thanks also to CCAPL member Dave Miller for donating half of his 50/50 winnings back to us too!

Thanks to our awesome members and friends who supplied the delicious pies, cakes, brownies, Italian Bread, butter, soft drinks, coffee, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, parmesan cheese, applesauce, the hall rental fee, and the donations to cover paying the help at the Minerva Senior Center. MSC kitchen cooks, Amber and Kim, did a great job as did our volunteers who helped work the dinner and serve so many people! Great job everyone! We couldn’t have done it without all of you!

All proceeds will go towards our on-going interior construction of our no-kill animal shelter located on Rt. 43, Carrollton, Ohio.

Eileen Rohrer

CCAPL President

Carrollton, OH