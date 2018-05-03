Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am proud to say I live in Carroll County and darn proud to say I am a graduate of Carrollton High School and to have had three children graduate and two grandchildren attending CHS.

If you are a graduate of CHS, then it’s time to step up and support the Carrollton Schools Alumni Association. There are several ways to do this: Yearly dues are $30 and a lifetime membership is $500, which can be paid in a lump sum or over three years; classroom grants; old fashioned donation; or volunteer to serve on a governing board.

All funds made payable to the Carrollton Schools Alumni Association are tax deductable as the association is a 501c3 under IRS specifications. All checks should be mailed to Carrollton Schools Alumni Association, Box 616, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dave Kean

Proud CHS graduate

Dellroy, OH