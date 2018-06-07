Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

The letter by Candidate Dan Milleson (published May 17, 2018) states that the political ad “End Game of the Democrat Party” is not true and factually not accurate. If it is totally accurate: it is what is going on in our country today.

Candidate (Milleson) speaks of toxic tribalism? Our native American Tribe of Indians had a saying White Man Speak With Forked Tongue. Very true today.

Candidate (Milleson) says he believes that moving to the middle will help solve our problems! This is Democratic double speak and gobelty gook, which in reality means let’s move the left, then push on to socialism!

The first thing that will happen is the confiscation of all firearms. The next and most important is cancel the First Amendment, which gives Candidate (Milleson) his right to free speech. Ditto Me! Once the 1st and 2nd are gone, we the people will be forced to become sheep and you will be told what to do or ??

I know many good Democrats and have voted for those who earned my support. Many Democrats are disillusioned with the Democrat party. They have not left the Democrat party. The Democrat party has left them! It is not now the party of Harry S. Truman, John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter.

The Democratic leaders and hierarchy are walking in lock step with the likes of George Soros,å Michael Bloomburg and other miscrence of the same ilk who want and are working hard at world domination which is communism.

The United States of America, my country, our country tis of thee, broke the back of communism in Korea and Vietnam! It is now rearing its ugly satanic head again in the left-leaning Democratic party. I am a deplorable as Billery calls us and I am proud of it!

John Dewell

Scio, OH