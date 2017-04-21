Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Carroll County Animal Protection League’s Board of Directors and members, we wish to thank the general public and our members for their attendance at our annual Spaghetti Dinner, held April 8 at the Minerva Senior Center. We had a great turnout for this event!

Thanks to Wood’s Grocery of Malvern, for their donation of burger and Kishman’s IGA of Minerva for their donation of coleslaw. Thanks also to Jenny Barnett for donating her 50/50 winnings back to us too!

Thanks to our awesome members who supplied the delicious pies, cakes, brownies, Italian Bread, butter packets, soft drinks, coffee, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, parmesan cheese, the hall rental fee and the donation towards paying the help at the Minerva Senior Center. Amber and Angela did a great job as did our volunteers who helped work the dinner and served so many people! Great job everyone! We couldn’t have done it without all of you!

All proceeds will go towards our on-going construction of our no-kill animal shelter located on Rt. 43, Carrollton, Ohio.

Eileen Rohrer

President

Carroll County Animal Protection League