Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Thursday, May 11th, Bell-Herron Middle School students and staff participated in a service project with Help Build Hope. Students and staff built a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,100 square foot home for a family in need. This was made possible by the generous donations of many individuals, organizations, and local businesses.

To fund this project we received over $8,000 which funded the interior and exterior walls as well as the roof for the home. Thank you to the following for helping make this such a great experience for Bell-Herron staff and students: Carrollton Rotary, Bell-Herron PTO, First Christian Church of Malvern, Ponderosa, the Lane Family, the Carter Family, the Zeedyk Family, the Barker Family, Baxter’s Ridge Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church, Herrington Bethel Church, Drs. Berg and Birong, Ace Hardware, Richardson Electric, the Richardson Family, Newell Realty and Auction, Travel Resource, and the Butler Family. There were also several anonymous donations given.

I also want to thank the many volunteers who helped supervise students and pre-cut lumber for this project: PJ Lovett, Russ Mayle, Colleen Joseph, Kevin Crater, Lori Colvin, Pam Tuckosh, Guy Bennett, Stacey Boyer, Brandon Schwartz, Jenn Wiley, JC Birong, and Brian Hatfield.

A very special thank you goes to Mrs. Amy Thomas, Bell-Herron School Counselor. Her hard work and dedication to this project made it go from a thought and dream to a reality. I can’t express how amazing this experience was, and I hope all staff and students remember this for a long time. Service to others is the greatest gift we can all give.

Matt Nicholas

Principal

Bell-Herron Middle School