Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The HARCATUS Family Support office in Carrollton would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Carroll Electric Co-op for their very generous support in 2016.

Their donation made our blanket drive a huge success and helped many Carroll County families. We truly appreciate their support.

Thank you to Marj of Microtel Inn of Carrollton. Microtel’s generous donations have been put to great use.

We have accomplished so much by simply bringing smiles to worried faces and made the quality of life better for families that have fallen on hard times. Not every adult that comes to our office qualifies for the programs we offer, but no one in need is turned away when it comes to the holidays. We have a little of everything in our Community Clothing Closet, something for children of all ages and interests.

We want to take this time to thank some of the many individuals, organizations and businesses that partnered with us through the years: Tim and Charlotte Johnson, Betty Ames, Ron Shockey, Darla Berry, St. Francis Xavier Church, St. Gabriel Church, Sherrodsville Lions Club, Roger and Kathy Greene, Herrington Bethel Missionary Women, Sid Popovich, Matt Haas, Ben and Marvel Boggess, Phyllis Barber, PAC Committee and the ladies of Twice Around for Kids.

A special thank you to our wonderful volunteers: Martha McIntire, Marie Ware and Sue Erwin. We have many more partnerships than space will allow us to name, but each is precious to us in their own special way.

Bonnie Mitchell

HARCATUS office manager

Carrollton office

To the Editor:

The Carrollton Ruritans would like to thank the local businesses and the people who donated their time and effort to make the annual candy sale a success. The money goes to local charities and efforts for the community.

We also want to thank Carroll Court for allowing us to use their facility.

Carrollton Ruritan Club

Ralph Lucas

President

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Malvern Community Development Fund, I want to thank the many people who helped to make our annual Christmas Tree Project a success.

The crew which transported and planted the small trees included Jody Brabant, Jeff Dalton, John Blood, Jim Halter, John Chiurco, Edward Worstall, Alan Artzner, Dominic Chiurco, John Unkefer and Eric Garrott. Jim Smith of Smith Evergreen Nursery in Magnolia donated the large community tree, and Steve Felton, superintendent of Malvern Village Services and Jamie Shoemaker, assistant superintendent, put up the community tree. Decorators were Carol Brawley, Karen Wackerly, Beth Meiser, Trish Meiser and Susan Joyce. In addition, many families decorated the trees they sponsored.

Donors who sponsored trees included: Lorraine Galay Baldwin, Bill & Betty Tucci Family, Nevin & Barb Crater, Connie Nigro, June Martin, Backyard Life (Gary & Beth Pearce), the Wright Family and Jin, Louis Romano, David and Tanya Kryah, Alpha Sorosis Women’s Club, American Legion Valley Post 375, Contini Insurance Agency, G.L. Auto Glass, Malvern Historical Society, Tami Kinser of Serenity Salon, the Ostarchvic Family (Mary, Bob, Bill & Ann), Carol Brawley, John Chiurco, Paul Chudzinski, Bob and Joanne Cinson, Shirley Columbo, Jackie Contini, Robert & Marlene Crowl, Larry DeDent, Linda and Lee Faa, Victor Ferguson Family, Kathy Frase, Robert & Sally Furey, Tom and Flo Furey, Jo Ann Gotchall, Lisa L. Daugherty-Hudson, Michael J. Hulit, DDS, Susan Joyce, Don & Nettie LeBeau, David LePore, Jim, Roy and Joyce Ludy, Beth and Trish Meiser, Thomas R. Mertz, Diane Mohr, Twila Pottorf, Jacquelin Russell, John and Carol Scandridge, Doug and Kathi Schmidt, Joan Schmidt, Darletta and Bill Shank, Harry Shine, Richard L. Smith, Patricia Cinson Tierney, Dave and Patty Van Horn, Karen Wackerly, Dick Wackerly, Matt and Robyn Sprague and Jim and Charm Woods.

Carol Brawley

MCDF President

Christmas Tree Project Chairwoman