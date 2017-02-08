Letters to the editor

To the Editor:

We are writing to thank all who helped with the recent prevention, education opiate event.

We want to thank Dr. Quattrochi, Carrollton Schools; Brett Yeagley, Minerva schools; and Connie Griffin, Malvern Schools. A special thank you to Connie Griffin for being our moderator that evening and allowing us to have the event at their beautiful new school. We would also like to thank Woods Grocery and Kishman’s IGA for graciously donating for our event.

Our panel members did a wonderful job educating our community as to the importance on prevention of substance abuse. We, as a coalition, want everyone to know how much we appreciate that you see this as a priority and do all you can to educate our community on this important issue. We invite the community to get involved and attend meetings; we want your voice. Coalition for a Drug Free Carroll County meets the second Tuesday of every month at 10 am, in the community room of Aultman Carrollton, starting in March of 2017. Hope to see you there.

Feel Free to contact us at (330) 312-5535.

Debbie Albright

Co-chair

Coalition for a Drug Free Carroll County

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank and celebrate local residents for spreading joy to children around the world this Christmas season. The generosity of local volunteers, families and groups paved the way for us to exceed our goal of collecting 28, 523 shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child—the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.

We were extremely blessed this year to have many local businesses actively participating in the collection of shoeboxes. Walnut Creek Cheese in Walnut Creek collected and paid for the shipping of 3,978 shoeboxes. Keim Lumber employees rallied together to collect items, pack and pay shipping on a total of 993 shoeboxes. It’s amazing to see how our community comes together for those in need.

The gift-filled shoeboxes are tangible expressions of God’s love for children around the world suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, disease and famine. These children, many of whom have never received a gift before, learn they are loved and not forgotten. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though the local drop-off locations are closed until November 2017, filled shoeboxes are collected year-round at the Samaritan’s Purse headquarters in Boone, NC. Additionally, anyone can conveniently pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at samaritanspurse.org/occ. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling (330) 204-7244.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this project and for those who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message of hope and continue to transform the lives of children worldwide.

Christy Bloom

Media Coordinator

Ohio East Team of Operation Christmas Child

New Philadelphia

To the Editor:

I was saddened by the news of the Atwood Lodge sale as the beautiful jewel that once was, will be turned into a drug addiction center. The commissioners of this great county declare it a great victory and the people applaud it. I ask why? How is creating an epicenter for drug addicts and any fringe effects beneficial for the county? Will this be a non-profit and tax-exempt facility? Is this benefiting Carroll County residents? Would it not have been more beneficial to tear the resort down and just create a park that would allow the people of the county and the state to come visit? Carroll County used to be called the Vacation Land of Ohio. We are a far cry from that now. Thanks to the actions of the commissioners, we are the Opioid Center. I feel it is time to put away the ticker tape.

The sale of Atwood Lodge is being used for what the commissioners call the Northern Corridor and what Commissioners Ohler and Wirkner campaigned on and call a “must have” for the county. Has anyone really examined this project? Where is the oversight and accountability?

Let us review the project. The commissioners want to extend the water and sewer from below Lemon Rd. south of Malvern to Arrow Rd. just south of the Brown Twp. line. The cost is roughly $7.5 million. Commissioners claim they have raised approximately $2.3 million and have $2.6 million available in grants they have not been awarded yet, so the latter number is a very soft number. That means there is a shortfall of $2.6 million. First question is: Who is paying the $2.6 million – the people directly benefitting from the services or the entire county? I would assume the entire county since the money generated from the sale of a Monroe Twp. property is being used in Brown Twp.

If you look further into the project and review the area to be serviced, there are only 54 homes, five businesses and 181 acres of “developable” land. These numbers were acquired by utilizing the Ohio Department of Natural Resources mapping website at https://gis.ohiodnr.gov/Map Viewer/?config=oilgaswells and counting the structures and measuring the open grounds. This number is rather low as the entire east side is within a floodplain and any floodplain covered area was removed. This means that each structure will cost $44,067.80 for the services. Of, if you add each structure and each acre, which is unrealistic, that would be $10,000 and charge per structure and developable acre.

My final two points are more contemplative than anything else. First, Commissioner Ohler and the economic development team stressed the water and sewer project is being done for Fairmont Tools because they will bring in jobs. What promissory is on record from the company? If you drive by their facility, there appears to be another tenet at the building also. Also, if this oil and gas company was so eager to move to the county, why don’t they purchase a facility that will accommodate their needs? If the company is barely, if even there, now, what longterm commitment will they have in the future?

Second, Commissioner Wirkner is promoting a Carrollton connector to the infamous Rt. 30 project along the Rt. 43 corridor. I am not a road engineer, but clearly four lanes will not fit in a space where two lanes exist. This implies that either the road will be widened or the connector road will be relocated. So, if the road is widened, where will the water and sewer lines need to be installed? If the road is relocated, what are the chances the businesses that bring jobs will relocate to this new roadway as that will be where the traffic is located? How many businesses want to be on a road with low traffic counts? Therefore, is Carroll County throwing good money after bad?

Are we thinking about tomorrow or are we thinking about today? An investment in infrastructure is the key to growth if, and only if, they are done with a vision that extends beyond the political arena. I hope we can cheer on future and smart decisions and not have to cheer on mediocre. When I retire in the evening, I pray for the future of this place I call home.

Albert Bell

Dellroy, OH