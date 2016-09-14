Letters to the Editor

To the Editor,

Ohio State District 95 needs a change and that change is Ginny Favede who has served as Belmont County commissioner for the past eight years and two terms on St. Clairsville city council.

As a mother of two and a wife she has been an asset to her community, working for the people. She believes that all need a good education, health care, and jobs that pay a living wage.

She has proven by her record that she can and will work with others to improve life for the people living in District 95. In 2014 she and over a dozen others from eastern counties asked the Ways and Means Committee to help with road maintenance where there was heavy traffic from oil and gas vehicles.

With the present administration and legislature in Ohio funds for counties, townships, cities and villages have been cut 50%. How are people in the 95th to have safe roads, bridges, water and sewer lines, etc? Also, funds have been cut for the schools.

Yes, some people in Ohio had their taxes cut but not too many in the 95th. Instead Ohio legislature raised the sales tax so those who have less really pay more.

All this, plus the voting record of the present representative, Mr. Thompson, shows that he voted to raise the salaries of the legislators. He forgot he works for the people.

Ginny Favede’s own words: “I am bothered by the amount of people who are struggling. I am bothered that people still have septic tanks, and that many still have outhouses. I’m bothered that some people have to feed their families out of food pantries. Right now we have millions of dollars coming from our area going to Columbus and it’s not coming back here,” she said. “After five months of knocking on doors and talking to people throughout the five counties that make up the 95th District, I think for me it’s about creating a message of hope for the people that we are ready to help this area. … We struggle with infrastructure, roads, and we need jobs and a better way of life for everyone here. It’s about standing up for eastern Ohio, advocating for it.”

The 95th District needs Ginny Favede. Ohio needs Ginny Favede.

Margaret Meeker

Williamstown, WV

To the Editor:

It is “Tabs for Kids” time once again. We will be taking them in October. If you have tabs for us, please call me and we’ll get them somehow.

Last year we didn’t get as much so we hope we get lots more this year.

The children thank you and so do I.

Judy Stidom

Carrollton