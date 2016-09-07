Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Normandy Inn hosted their 6th Annual Turkey/Poker Run Aug. 28 with approximately 200 riders.

We would like to thank all who planned, supported, sponsored, attended and participated in the event. This event would not be possible without you!

Thanks to the following for their support: Deluxe Auto Body, Kishman’s IGA, Forest Lanes, VFW 4120, Stoney Inn, Richard Heating & Cooling, Star Home Improvements, Jones Tax Solutions, Pattersonville Phone Company, Hand For Hire, Garrett Mowing LLC, Braces LLC, Endicott Property Services, Hepner Pools, Shane & Melanie Beohm, Ace Hardware of Carrollton, Lion’s Den, Carnation Electric, Workhouse Fitness, West End, Benchmark Construction, VFW 4120 Auxiliary, Danny’s Detailing, The Old Shoppe, McFadden Insurance, Raymond James/Gary Nist, 3 Sons True Value, All In Training, Chiavari’s Bakery, Woods Grocery, Pizza Hut (Minerva), Jim & Sheryl Miller, Jerry & Sharon Gram, Borland Family, Walt & Linda Phillips, Rob & Christy Martin, Phil & Amy Spears, Jack Fry, Zachary Fry, Hannah Centea, Darrin & Tammy Garrett, Jeff & Shelly Albaugh, Lynley Pitts, Danna Leary, Emily Morckel, Daryl & Shelly Trushel, Knickers, Hopedale American Legion, Dennison Yard, Drunken Uncle, Trooper Maddock, Sgt. Bower, Carrollton Police Chief Ellington and Safe Communities of Carroll County.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Collin Glasser for the time and work you put into planning another great route. Thank you to everyone that acted as blockers throughout the ride. Your efforts helped to ensure the safety of each of the riders.

Tom and Rae Fry

Normany Inn

Dear Editor:

With the new school year starting, parents’ to-do lists are now filled with shopping for school clothes, school supplies, and school food.

That’s right – school food!

In past years, our nation’s schools were used by the USDA as a dumping ground for surplus meat and dairy commodities. It is neither a surprise nor coincidence that one-third of our children have become overweight or obese. Such dietary mistakes at an early age become lifelong addictions, raising their risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Then came President Obama’s Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requiring double the servings of fruits and vegetables, more whole grains, less sodium and fat, and no meat for breakfast. The guidelines are supported by 86% of Americans.

Most U.S. school districts now offer vegetarian options. More than 120 schools including the entire school districts of Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Oakland, Philadelphia, and San Diego have implemented Meatless Monday. Some schools have dropped meat from their menu altogether.

As parents, we need to involve our own children and school cafeteria managers in promoting healthy, plant-based foods in our own schools.

Going online and searching for “vegetarian options in schools” provides lots of good resources.

Angelo Rendall

Alliance, OH