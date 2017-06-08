Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A certain amount of anti-scientific bias has always been with us. However, not that this bias is becoming institutionalized in our national government, there may be extremely dangerous repercussions to the nation as well as to the whole planet.

I can understand that many are skeptical of climate change theory. It’s something of a slow motion train wreck. Much of the evidence consists of complicated mathematical calculations, which lay persons struggle to understand.

However, one thing is very clear to me. Whether we choose to believe in climate change or not, it does no harm to make an effort to keep our beautiful world as clean of pollutants as we possibly can. In fact, the effort to develop clean energy solutions could be hugely beneficial in terms of new kinds of jobs to replace disappearing older ones, such as coal mining.

I believe that one of the reasons God put us on earth is to protect and take care of her as best we can. The bounty of His creation should not be thrown away simply because some of us choose not to believe what responsible scientists are working so hard to teach us.

Ann Lloyd

Carrollton, OH

To the Editor:

The Perry Twp. Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who donated to our spaghetti dinner, including Carrollton NAPA, Advanced Auto Parts, HRN, Design Restoration, Huebner’s, Guess Motors, Brace Power Equipment, Ace Hardware, Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ, Crossroads Pizza, Eric Horn, Built By Pottsy, Marcie Trushel, Evolution Energy, A-Z 4-H Club and McFeeders Tae Kwon Do.

We appreciate your continued support of our volunteer fire department.

Peggy Horn

Perry Twp. VFD

To the Editor:

Another successful National Day of Prayer was held May 4. Thank you to God, Carroll County veterans, Carroll County Ministerial Association, village council, county commissioners, Jeri and Dorothy for leading scripture readings, Shofar sound person, Methodist Church people and staff for being faithful to open their doors to the public in case of inclement weather, Bob, the church sound man, Mindy Domer and the high school choir, Rick and Ron Tschantz, Mike Albert and Tim Shoemaker for their singing, Dr. Mandal Haas for his speech and Kathy Horn for hosting us at the Golden Age Retreat.

A special thanks to our National Day of Prayer coordinator, Nancy and Bob Garner of Westerville.

What an honor it is to serve our community at this annual event. Much thanks and sincere regard to all who contributed and attended. Please keep your prayers going for our community and our country.

Jeri Smether, Barb Walton, Bonnie Little

NDP Task Force of Carroll County

To the Editor:

We would like to thank everyone who attended our annual Carroll County Firefighter’s Association Chili Cook-off and Car Show.

It was a great day with good weather. Thank you to the 65 participants who displayed their vehicles, tractors and/or motorcycles, and Fox Twp. and Great Trail fire departments for competing in the chili cook-off.

We would not be able to hold the event without the assistance of our sponsors: Ruegg Brothers Automotive, Tom’s Roll-Off, Ron Ruegg Automotive, Rocky’s, Furey’s Wheel World Inc., Fox Auto Salvage & Parts Inc., Contini Insurance Agency, S&S Equipment, H&M Tire, R&L Auto Care Center Inc., Gotch & Company, Country Side Equipment, Deluxe Auto Body, McNinch Towing, Carroll Asphalt, Tim’s Repair Service, Huebner’s Chevrolet Subaru, Unkefer Equipment, Guess Motors, Ponderosa of Carrollton, Kishman’s IGA, Tim Dayton Excavating, West Knox Insurance, Fox Twp. Fire Department, Grand Rental Station, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Advantech, Design Restoration, Auto Zone of Minerva, HRN, Roberston’s Building Supply and Grady Rental. Thank you to Bud’s Flowers and Gifts for providing carnations for the mothers in honor of Mother’s Day.

Proceeds go where needed, such as training sessions for firefighters.

Willis Cline,

Carroll County Firefighter’s Association

To the Editor:

On Memorial Day, I decided to do the usual morning walk at the park. Then I decided to do a really odd thing after walking and went to Minerva to get a donut for me and a donut hole for Macon Jake Roosevelt Vahila. Eating a donut after walking is counter-productive but last week a lady was walking down her street eating a sundae. Now that is cool.

Anyway, on my way home I was listening to the radio. I’m a big fan of the Youngstown station WKBN. I like Dan Rivers and his right hand man, Viking, but man you would think we could do a program about something other than Donald J. Trump. Viking was filling in for Dan and there is no guessing as to where Viking stands when it comes to the President of the United States and he makes no bones about it.

I, on the other hand, am right on the money with Trump. No pun intended and no excuses for it.

I don’t understand the bashing. I don’t understand the bashing of any President. If you think you can do a better job, then shut up and run for the office. I would love to run for President. I really would, but I know my shortcomings; my limitations; my challenged brain functioning. Then, there would be the huge cost for my donut runs. I would have to do donut runs to the “Dems” and the “Reps” and the Independents and Bernie. Plus, I would truly have to make certain Rush got his fair share, which is no chunk of change.

Here’s the deal: I understand Hillary is seasoned and rich. I understand Donald is seasoned and rich. But I’m not into a baseball team who is out in left field day in and day out. I didn’t want a coach who can’t call it as she sees it; can’t swing a bat on her own but wants to tell me how I should do it; can’t manage her own money but wants to take mine. I voted for Trump because he cannot only swing the bat, run the base and catch the ball, he can get up off his behind and win the game. And if he really had to go the extra base, he could buy the darn thing.

We need to knock off the bashing of the President of the United States. We need to get a beer, a French vanilla glazed donut, sit down in the easy chair and mellow. If you don’t like him, then fine. It absolutely is a free country, my friend, but it serves no purpose to drag him or Hill (Hillary) or anyone else who has the guts to give it his glorious effort to try and run this country as he ran his business and loves and respects his family and please don’t come back and play the loose cannon card. Read your history, Vike. Read about Abe and George and Ike and on and on. I could care less how many women they had, as long as they keep the USA safe and solid.

It’s time to move on. President Trump is here to stay. He is a human being who deserves the respect of this country, and believe me when I say that if Hill was in that office or Bernie or Ted or whoever, they shouldn’t be subject to this garbage either.

You are too good at your job, Vike. You, nor the station, need to go there.

Terry Vahila

Malvern, OH