Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Everyone at SAVE22 would like to take this opportunity to say thank you and express our sincere gratitude to the following local businesses and organizations for helping us to put on our second annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Hike on May 6 of this year: Razor Rents, R G Smith Co, Cutler Real Estate, Brian Shuman, Homeside Financial, Infinity Sound, Stable Solutions, EmbroidMe of Canton, Nick Streamo, Mushroomhead, Unsaid Fate, Groovepipe, Carrollton Civic Club, Esber Beverage, Ace Hardware of Carrollton, American Producers Supply, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Mad Viking Beard Club, Byron and Ashley Rodgers, Jim and Dani Prewitt, Carrollton Youth Wrestling, Wright Protection, Carroll County Fire Department, Sandy Creek (Minerva) Fire District, the Gallons, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Carrollton Police Department, Froggy Bottoms Custom Creations, Fairmont Tool, Warrior Beats, Carrollton Microtel, Carrollton Days Inn, Carrollton Ponderosa, Michele Benson of the GBS Corp, Standard Printing, Boy Scout Troops 141 and 155, Veterans in Recovery, Rossi’s Drive Thru and The Vape Shop, Beaver Excavating, Flat House Press, Community Title Agency, Carrollton Ruritan Club, Department of Veterans Affairs, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and Great Trail Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. To anyone we may have missed, thank you for your help and we appreciate your support of this important cause.

Many thanks to all the volunteers and organizations who fought off the weather and adversity on that day to help us put on a great event. Thank you to our great friends with 22 to None and 22 Too Many for your continued support of our joint efforts. We could not have done this without the countless volunteers who helped us make the day a success.

The committee would also like to thank the following individuals as well:

Carroll County Veterans Club – thank you for allowing us the opportunity to utilize the grounds for our event. We hope to continue to utilize this facility for future events, and look forward to many more successful events together.

Carroll County Fair Board – thank you for the use of the fairgrounds for our concert. We look forward to growing over the next few years and having an even larger turnout.

We look forward to next year’s SAVE22 Veteran Suicide Awareness Hike. Be sure to visit our website at www.SAVE22.vet for updates on our events as we continue our mission to raise awareness to veteran suicide.

Tom Indorf, Jason Rutledge

Albert Woodin, Marsha Alexander

Nick Trussell

To the Editor:

I would like to thank staff, friends and families who worked together to make Centreville Village’s first annual prom a great success.

The hard work that went into this special evening was appreciated by all. Centreville Village has the most dedicated and caring staff I have ever witnessed. Our prom committee raised money, shopped, decorated and assisted residents with finding the perfect prom attire. I would like to especially thank Dana Aston, Terri Vanhorne, Helen Miller, Tanya Lemay, Janice Bechtel, Audrey Myers, Jacob Casto, Cody Casto, Juanita Myers, Malynne Oyster and Jeannie Courtney.

I would also like to thank all the families and friends of Centreville Village’ s residents. They provided us with great food and service. It was such a treat to be served and enjoy fellowship with our residents. I have no words to explain how much their kindness meant to us. Thank you very much Darrell and Christine Howell, Bud and Sherry Prisbylla, Larry and Nancy Davis, Homer and Sandy Mills, Heather Edie, Hailey, Jaden, Mary Dunlap and Rhonda Tharp.

A special thanks to all the people who made everyone so glamorous. Thank you Jodi Kiko, Tina Lewis, Sandra Lewis, Shannon Noble and Browse and Buy. Thank you Kaboom Entertainment for the great music and fun!!

Beyond this special event, the support the community has shown in the short time since we have opened has been fantastic. I am grateful to work in this unique community and look forward to the future.

Laura Hanna

Centreville Village

Carrollton, OH

To the Editor:

Carroll County Relay For Life 2017 Committee would like to take the opportunity to say thank you and express our sincere gratitude to the following for taking part in this years Relay For Life Event, held May 20 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds: All of our survivors, participants, and the teams- The Kidney Beans, Relay Friends of Juwanna Cupcake, Carroll Electric, Carroll Health Care Center, McCook Bowling Association, Team Super Cooper, Wings of Hope, Mercy’s Brunch Bunch, CNB Lifestriders, Exotic Ladies, Colfor Manufacturing, Inc., The Farm, Team Hope, and Centreville.

Our generous sponsors for the day’s event: Carroll Electric Cooperative Inc., Colfor Manufacturing Inc., Green Lines Transportation Inc., Aultman, Wendy’s, Guess Buick/Ford/GMC, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, Durbin Industrial Valve Inc., Carrollton’s Masonic Family, Elsass Heating & Cooling Inc., Mercy Cancer Center, Consumers National Bank, United Partners in Care LLC, Carrollton Rotary Club, McFadden Insurance Agency Inc., Free Press Standard, The Friendship Center, Carroll County Fair Board, House’s DJ Service, Fusion Ceramics, Ohi-Rail, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Carrollton Ruritans Club.

Special thank you goes to our behind the scenes volunteers and businesses: Houyouse Family, Dr. Ramaiah, Singing Christians, Pastor Mark Wells, Mike Gallina, Desarae Gorney, Celia Meek & Makenzie Phillips CHS Speech Team Members, Carroll County Warriorettes, Valley Voices, Shane Beohm with K-9 Unit Otis, Star Struck Gymnastics Team, Stacie Rowan of Bud’s Floral Shop for Ribbon Making Class, Jen Rummell leader of Girl Scout Troop #392 & her girls, Carrollton Civic Club, Calvin Graham, Augusta Rancher 4-H Club, John Campbell & his Office Staff, Kimble Recycling, Adam Weyandt-Newell Auctioneer, Farmer’s Exchange, Dollar Tree, Carroll Country Flowers, Huntington Bank, Janet Johnston, Tammy Sanderson, Glenda Carter, Deb Senko, Megan Stewart, VFW Posts 232 & 3301 for Flag Raising and Kathy Horn Activities Director of Carroll Golden Age Retreat for providing Bingo & resident visit to our event.

To Eric Baker, our American Cancer Society staff partner, kudos & many thanks for all you do.

Our heartfelt thank you to the following that graciously donated to our food concession stand: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Subway, Crossroads of Carrollton, Crossroads of Malvern, Gionino’s Pizza, Kishman’s IGA, Manfull’s Market, Melanie Campbell, Creekside, Drug Mart and Key Bank.

Our Health Fair Vendors: Carroll Health Care Center, Carroll County Visiting Nurse Association, Carroll Golden Age Retreat, Community Hospice & Pet Peace of Mind Program, American Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Association, Rite Aid.

Thanks to the Vendors who took the time to set up their wares during the early afternoon.

Together we have raised $38,000 so far and will keep going until Aug. 31 when this year’s fundraising season ends. Rest assured plans are in the works for the start of the new year.

We look forward to next year’s Relay for Life Event, be sure to watch for our mini event, Bark For Life, at Atwood Beach in August.

Relay For Life Event Leadership

Michele Rutledge

To the Editor:

I just want to thank the community for the generous support of the track team, especially the firefighters and police officers who escorted us in the parade.

We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a supportive community. Thanks to everyone who came to the parade. It is something I will remember the rest of my life.

Maddie Dunlap

Carrollton, OH

To the Editor:

On behalf of our awesome members and Board of Directors, we want to thank the general public and Larry and Kay Garner for everyone’s support of our three-day rummage sale held at Garner’s Auction Barn, Carrollton, over the Memorial Day weekend. We had a successful rummage sale thanks to all of you who supported us, our many volunteer members who worked so hard to put it all together and for our awesome members who paid for all the expenses of this event!

As of June 2, 2017, we have resumed more construction with the installation of the cement work by Richmond Concrete of Carrolton at a cost of $46,755,50. Smith Piping Co. of Carrollton, the company doing the finishing steps of the interior drains, is working closely with the cement contractor. Next step will be the installation of the electrical wiring by Richardson Electric of Carrollton. Richardson Electric will be working with AEP (American Electric Power) for the installation of the new pole, transformer, and underground trench lines from the pole to the building (approximate cost of $8-10,000). This will ensure the hook up of the three electric boxes. Richardson Electric will be working with us on the three phases of electrical installation and the total cost of the electrical work when finished will be $89,400.00.

Robert’s Geothermal Heating and Venting Company of Wooster is the contractor and will be installing the conduit inside the building to attach to the outside loops. This must all be done before the cement can be poured. The Geothermal system will cost us $149,800.00. All of this considered, we will continue in our efforts to raise the money for more construction of our no-kill animal shelter on our property, located at 4901 Canton Rd. NW, (St. Rt. 43) between Carrollton and Malvern as we go along. We will get done as much as we can as funding is procured. Bear with us as we strive to get more done and to keep going. We do not receive any funding from the county or the state or any national animal organizations but rely solely on our own efforts to keep raising the money to get our shelter finished and open. When this will happen depends on many factors. The most crucial is the monetary factor.

We have worked so hard to get to this stage of construction and will continue to do our best to keep going, and with the continued support of our members, the general public, grants, fundraisers, special events and other funding resources, we will continue in our efforts to finish the interior and more as the money is raised to provide an asset to the community of our no-kill animal shelter for Carroll County, Carrollton, Ohio.

We thank you for your belief in us and for your continued support.

Eileen Rohrer, CCAPL President

P.O. Box 353 Carrollton, Ohio 44615

To the Editor:

Congratulations to two fine Christian young men, Jay Stoneman and Samuel Atkinson, for their fantastic piano recitals. Within recent days Samuel presented his recital to a large audience at his home church, Carrollton First United Methodist, and Jay played to a large audience at his home church, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist. Both were absolutely wonderful.

In a day when so many teenagers don’t present a positive lifestyle and there is so much negative activity and publicity, I want to heap tremendous accolades on these two extremely talented musicians. They make the piano come alive!

If you missed these two recitals you missed receiving a double super blessing. All of the residents of Carroll County should be proud that we have such talented pianists among us. One does not have to travel to a nearby city to attend a fancy concert. We need to support and encourage the fantastic talent of Jay and Samuel (and I know they will be famous musicians someday) that we have right here in our wonderful Carroll County!

When Samuel Atkinson and Jay Stoneman present future concerts (either separately or together – because they also play four-handed piano songs together) in our area – you absolutely don’t want to miss them. You definitely will receive a blessing. I do, every time I hear them play. My wife Judy and I can’t say enough positive things about Jay and Samuel.

They are beginning their college studies in the fall, but they both will still continue with their music. What a future these young men will have!

Richard Cunningham

Kilgore, OH

To the Editor:

The Committee of the Carroll County Doublebeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation wishes to thank the citizens of the surrounding area who attended our 18th annual fundraising banquet held March 25, 2017.

The approximately 180 men, women and children who gave of their time and money ensured this year’s event was again a great success. We want to especially thank our Membership Sponsors – Brian & Hailey Garland, Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ, Rick & Carol Hannon, Roger & Carol Kiko, Don & Jen Minor, Becca Minor, Carroll Meadows Inc., Coket’s Country Corner, Richard Culler, Dr. Steven Dowell, Dave and Stephanie McNutt, The Normandy Inn, P & J Builders, Steve Pridemore, Kyle Queer, Joe and Rose Seck, James Schwendiman, Deanna Schwendiman, James Tubaugh, Alan Jones, Rick Metz, MC Thomas Insurance, Robert Atkinson, Deluxe Auto Body, Carnation Electric, Mike Pence, Eric Orum, Benjamin Erb, Dayton Excavating, Kishman’s IGA, Tim Timberlake and Brad Luckey.

Thanks also to our many local business and individual donations which contributed greatly to the event. Thanks go to Rose Seck for doing such a great job securing unique gifts for our ladies table and making sure each person who patronized it left with a smile. Our thanks to Marcia Trushel, Tait Carter, Tasha Darr and Laura Alexander for the great job they did working the registration and cashier table. Our thanks to Mr. Todd Davis and FFA Camp Muskingum for helping stage the banquet again this year. Also, our thanks to Mr. Shawn Dickey, regional director of the NWTF, for his guidance and unlimited support. And a special thanks to Jim Biddle who out did himself with this year’s wildlife calls!

Again, thanks to all who donated and/or attended for supporting this event and helping to fund wildlife habitat preservation and restoration here in Carroll County and the state of Ohio. And my thanks to the committee members, Dale Alexander, Brian Garland, Cody Kincaid, Ed Kovalesky, Dave McNutt, Craig Mellon, Don Minor, James Schwindeman, James Tubaugh, Mark Oboy, Jim Coy, Tim Timberlake and Kyle Queer. Without your selfless donation of time and effort this banquet could not happen.

Brad Luckey

Treasurer

Carroll County Doublebeards