Letters to the Editor

To the Editor,

Phantom Fireworks hopes everyone enjoys a wonderful family Independence Day holiday, and, if you use consumer fireworks, please use them safely. There is no good consumer fireworks experience if it does not emphasize safety first.

Phantom advises everyone to follow the safety rules, obey the fireworks laws where you are using them and have the products used by a sober adult who conforms to the rules.

Phantom asks anyone using consumer fireworks to familiarize themselves with the fireworks use rules posted in the Fireworks University section of www.fireworks.com.

The primary rule is that a designated adult should handle, control and set off the fireworks. The designated shooter must refrain from using alcohol until after the fireworks show.

There should be an adequate water supply in case of emergencies. A connected hose is best, but a fire extinguisher or even a bucket of water will do.

The audience should be a safe distance away from the launch site. Phantom advises a minimum of 35 feet from any ground-based product and 150 feet from any aerial product.

Use only one firework item at a time.

Never try to relight a product that does not work the first time.

Never place any part of your body over a firework item.

Soak spent fireworks in water overnight, then dispose of them in a nonflammable container away from the house and outside of any structure.

Enjoy the Fourth of July holiday with your family, and do so safely. Thank you.

William A. Weimer

Vice President, Phantom Fireworks

To the Editor

I’m very proud of the team that came together to make Malvern’s Beautification project happen this spring. We planted flowers in 42 community planters, eight hanging baskets on the bridge and three community gardens. All this took a lot of teamwork and I’m grateful to the many volunteers. Charm Woods, Jackie Contini and Jim Ludy helped me prepare the soil for the planting. Those who planted were Woods, Contini, Carol Brawley, Trish Meiser, Beth Meiser and Susan Joyce. Jim Cinson helped to hang the baskets on the bridge. The community flower plantings are a project of the Malvern Community Development Fund (MCDF) and all funds raised are used to buy and care for the flowers and to support the work of MCDF.

Donors who sponsored planters include: Carol Brawley, Ann Bake, JoAnn Gotchall, Jenna & Jack Frase, Joan Schmidt, Pat Wackerly, Bob and Betty Santucci, Judge Dominick and Cindy Olivito, Bob and JoAnne Cinson, Linda and Lee Faa, the Russell Family Reunion, Doug and Kathi Schmidt, Skeeter Richards, Dick Wackerly, Ted Street, Susan Joyce, Dave LePore, Jim and Charm Woods, Bill and Janet Steiner, Michael J. Hulit, DDS, Beth and Trish Meiser, Katy Wright, Jack Buettner, Anonymous, Sid and Frances Popovich, Patricia Cinson Tierney, Contini Insurance Agency, Gary and Beth Pearce, Robert and Sally Furey, Tom and Flo Furey, Al and Cathy Cinson, Patty Van Horn, Jackie Contini, Bob and Marlene Crowl, Larry DeDent, Twila Pottorf, Matt and Robyn Sprague, Lorraine Galay Baldwin, Thomas R. Mertz, Richard L. Smith, Dawn and Denny Oliver, Karen Wackerly, G.L. Auto Glass, Janet Wolfe, Barb and Nevin Crater, Rhonda Chiurco, David and Tanya Kryah, Rotary Club of Malvern, Shirley Columbo and American Legion Valley Post 375.

Those who are faithfully watering the plants throughout the summer and autumn include Dana and Vince Slabaugh, Jackie Contini, Motorists Mutual Insurance employees, Malvern Library employees, US Bank employees, Skeeter Richards, Dick and Linda Byrd, Jessica Russell, Bob and Marty Reed, Malvern Postal employees, Ray Bobo, Jim Smith, Lynn Edwards, Shirley Columbo and Charm Woods. Substitute waterers who fill in for vacations are Alan Artzner and Carol Brawley. A big thank you to everyone who helped!

Karen Wackerly

Flower Project chairwoman,

MCDF vice president