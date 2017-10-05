Letters to the Editor

To the Editor,

On behalf of the Relay for Life Committee of Carroll County we would like to express our sincere thanks to all of those that attended our 2nd Annual Bark for Life, Light up the Beach event August 19, 2017 at Atwood Lake Beach. Your support is greatly appreciated.

We appreciate the survivors who were present for our opening ceremonies. Your strength and courage gives us hope to continue our fight.

There was fun and games for everyone including our canine companions. This year we had 22 dogs participate.

The winners of our dress up contest were: 1st Mia Owner Rebecca Tripp, 2nd Saucy Owner Sue Sargeant, 3rd Magic Owner Diane Moore, 4th Mugs Owner Tom Rainsberger, and 5th Fiona Owner Pam Amstutz. Winners of the Talent contest were: 1st Mugs Owner Tom Rainsberger, 2nd Fiona Owner Pam Amstutz and 3rd was a family affair with Marshal, Mason and Magic Owner Diane Moore. Ann Ghezzi was recognized for registering the most dogs-four. Thank you all for your participation and making this event such a success. We had a great time while raising funds for American Cancer Society.

At this time we wish to thank our sponsors: Agland Country Store of New Philadelphia, St. Kitts Veterinary Clinic of Magnolia, Sure Fix Auto of Dellroy and the Dellroy Drive In.

We wish to thank the following businesses for donated items: Gooding’s Nursery, Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange, Atwood Lake Boats-Marina West and Atwood Dairy Bar.

Also, a “BIG THANK YOU” to Atwood Lake Park and the Muskingum Water Shed Conservancy District for the use of their facilities and assisting us with our event. Special thanks to Kara Musser, Aaron Stump, Heather Lebold and Mitchell Gray. Heather, your assistance with the games and the kids was a big help and was greatly appreciated.

To our DJ, Sean and Arlinia Kennedy, the committee is forever grateful for all that you do for Relay. You guys are awesome and do a fantastic job. Thank you.

Thanks again to all that helped and supported this event.

Wendy Rainsberger for the

Relay For Life Committee of Carroll County

To the Editor:

The past few weeks we have heard about how NFL sport athletes have been kneeling and not standing for our anthem.

They are doing it in protest and because of injustice. This started out with one person and has spread like a cancer.

How many of us have suffered some sort of injustice in our lives? Did we blame our country or our flag?

There have been so many men and women who gave their lives or been hurt fighting for this awesome country.

To me, when they show this action of disrespect, they are spitting in the face of each patriot who sacrificed and gave so much.

I, too, like President Trump, love my country and feel anger at this action.

If you have a beef with this country and not happy, leave! Quit coming against this country that I love and has given me and so many others so much!

This is not the way or the proper avenue to voice your self-absorbed issues.

Love this country or leave it!

Kathryn King

Scio, OH