Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The general election Nov. 7, 2017, is now over. The voters spoke and the votes were counted. In a few days, the Carroll County Board of Elections will officially certify the results on the issues and candidates who ran for office.

I would like to congratulate the voters of Carroll County for turning out and voting in an off-year election where we do not have a host county, state and national candidates on the ballot.

Carroll County has 18,189 voters registered and we had a turnout of 6,272 on election day, or 34.48 percent. This percentage was higher than the voter turnout in surrounding counties, such as Columbiana with 33.31 percent.

The election process was made easier in our county this year by voters taking advantage of the early voting process and also at the polling locations because our board recently purchased new electronic poll books that process our voting information with a swipe of your drivers license or identification card. This new innovation save many minutes of time and long lines of voters waiting to have their records looked up in a book, as was done in the past.

I would like to give special thanks to Board of Elections Director Vickie Reed and Deputy Director Amanda Tubaugh, who make sure we have a free and fair election. I also want to recognize Polly Jones and Bobby Jo Tinlin for the hard work they put in at the front end of our office, greeting the public and processing records every day.

One more thank you goes to our volunteer helpers Dakota Rowe and Bo Tucker who drop everything to help deliver results in Judge Gary Willen’s courtroom and stack equipment that is returned to the office.

We appreciate your help and dedication very much!

Carroll County Board of Elections

John H. Barnett, chairman

Robyn Sutton

Thelma Ebling

Jeff Mangun

To the Editor,

The CHS Student Council would like to extend a thank you to our students, CHS Staff and community for their generous support in our fundraising efforts for Tyler Bradley and Tzak Rainsberg.

These two students were involved in severe car accidents over the summer. In an effort to show our support, our students organized two events, “Tailgate for the T’s” and “Raffle Baskets for the T’s”.

We would like to extend a thank you to our raffle basket donors: CHS Club, Dowell Dental Group, Pieces with Purpose, Carrollton Family Dental and Burik Chiropractic. We would also like to thank Built by Pottsy LLC, for donating a flower worth over $200! Kishman’s IGA donated chips to our tailgate and the Civic Club donated their time to cook all of our hot dogs. Both of our events, combined with staff donations, we were able to raise $2,096 to be split between each family.

Our community never disappoints and always proves, it is great to be a Warrior!

CHS Student Council

Meghan Hill, Advisor

To the Editor:

On Sept. 14,1814, Francis Scott Key (an ardent defender of negro slavery) composed The Star Spangled Banner in four stanzas, the first of which we know as our National Anthem.

It concludes with this: “Oh, say does that Star Spangled Banner yet wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

At the time it was written, there were well above one million enslaved men and women in the United States.

To endure the hardships, indignities and terror of their condition, those people were surely brave but most assuredly not free.

Allen Richard Vensel

Carrollton, OH