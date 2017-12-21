Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In 1971, while completing a dental internship with the Youngstown Hospital Association, Marilou and I decided to go camping. We chose Petersburg Landing at Leesville Lake as a campsite because pets were allowed and we had a dog. Passing through the area on the way to camp, we discovered Carrollton and thought it looked like a nice community. We stopped at the drugstore and the pharmacist, Mr. McElroy, said the town needed a dentist. Percy McFadden was at the soda counter. Mac introduced us to Percy, who encouraged us to return for a visit. We did, and stayed for 40 years.

Carrollton was a fine place to raise our daughters, Mica and Kelsey. We made many wonderful Carrollton friends and acquaintances. Dr. James Birong and his wife, Ruth, joined the dental practice in 1973. Our relationship and the practice continued to grow and be very successful. I believe that success was due to our common Christian commitment. Our life in Carrollton was very rewarding and we will cherish those memories as long as we live.

Forty-six years is a long time to do anything, even if you really enjoy it. Everything has a season and I am enjoying the next one, which is retirement. We now live in North Canton and are closer to our daughters and their families, who live in Munroe Falls.

We want to thank everyone for their friendship and support over the years.

N. Kent Berg

North Canton, OH

To the Editor:

The publication of the commissioners recent meeting concerning Health Department funds that just appear out of a place of mystery is quite disturbing. There are many questions that must be asked:

Specifically where did this money come from? How long has the Health Department held these funds? To what financial institutions have these funds been deposited? Why was there no balancing of bank records with this department’s financial statements? Why did the commissioners vote to approve a levy request two times without verifying these matters? Is this standard operating procedure for the county?

An investigation must be done on this very serious problem. Both the commissioners and the county prosecuting attorney must fulfill their duties and obtain the true answers to this troubling situation. The people deserve to know the truth, the whole truth. If this cannot be done in a timely fashion then perhaps Mr. DeWine and his staff can be of help.

Katherine Berthine

Dellroy, Ohio

To the Editor:

The Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following donors and guests who attended the 2017 Benefit Dinner and Auction held Nov. 11. The community’s generous support of this event helps ensure continued funding for 4-H awards, training, programming, camp scholarships, college scholarships, and other local, state, and national events and activities available to county 4-H members.

2017 donors include: Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, Akron Art Museum, Ashton’s, Berg and Birong, Bob’s Gun Shop, Brush Creek Vet Services, Burgett Angus Farm, Burgett Roll-Off, Candlewood Suites, CAPA Ohio Palace Theater, Carnegie Museum of Art & Natural History, Carroll County AG Society, Carroll County Historical Society, Carroll County Junior Fair, Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange, Cheryl Jones, Cindy’s Country Corner, Clemens Garden Gifts, Crowl Interior and Furniture, Donna’s Deli, Don’s Custom Meats, Dowell Dental Group, Dr. John Walters, Dr. Nicole Wade, Ellen and Dusty Rhome, Farm Bureau, Geno and Heather Kiko, Geno Kiko – Kiko Company, Gervasi Vineyard & Italian Bistro, Gionino’s, Glenda Yekel, Gordon’s Furniture, Guess Motors, H & M Tire Co., Haley & Leslie Farms, Hanoverton Feed/ Rogers Mill Inc., Hay Family, Janet Weaver, Jeff and Tammy Ohler, Jennifer Cramer, Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ, Joe and Rose Seck, Kiko’s Meats, Lake Erie Monsters, LeBeau Heating and Cooling, Lumber Services, Manfull Orchards, Minerva Vet Clinic, Moon Family, Mo’s Pizza, Newell Realty & Auctions, Palace Theatre, Que Pasa, R&M Storage, Radio Shack, Retta Jane Creations, Rohr Family, Ruehs Family, Sam Plott, Plott Family, Sandy Smith, Seams Heavenly, Sherman and Patty Oyer, Sluggers and Putters, Tractor Supply Company, Trunks and Treasures, Ulman Family, Unkefer quipment, Valdinger Family, Vance Farms, Vernon & Dells, Whiteleather Grain, Zeedyk Family.

Donating 4-H Clubs include: A to Z, Augusta Ranchers, Beef Club, Brown Frame Round Up, Freedom Riders, Freshman 4-H’ers, Girls Who Code, Kangaroo Krew, Lucky Stars, New Horizons, Pioneer Saddle, Sharp Shooters, Snoopy’s Friends, Stillfork, East Twp. Young Producers, Farm Raisers, and Teen Leaders.

Special thanks to: Dr. Stephen Dowell for sponsoring this year’s event at Atwood Yacht Club, Bill Newell and the Newell Auction & Realty crew for donating their time and talent for the live auction, Atwood Yacht Club staff for welcoming 4-H into their beautiful lakeside facility, Dr. Nicole Wade for her continued and generous support of this event, Wendy’s of Carrollton for contributing toward future college scholarships, the 4-H Teen Leaders and Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee members who worked so hard to make this event a success, and the OSU Extension staff including Sandy Smith, Michelle Moon, Brittany Rohr, and Bridget Britton who are not only a source of tremendous support for this event but also for our county’s 4-H, Agriculture, and Family and Consumer Science programs.

Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee

Chris Ulman

Chairperson

Benefit Dinner & Auction

To the Editor:

It’s Christmas: the time of year for love, cheer, sharing and caring. It’s living and giving and almost New Year, shopping and wrapping, cooking and eating and baking the goodies from morning til’ night.

Man, I’m stressed out and tired. When I was driving home in the wind-driven snow, due to a disturbing sight, I had to go really slow for there to the right of the road I saw a small figure just a little beyond. It was cold as could be; it was back by the trees, huddled in a corner amongst lots of leaves. It was way below 20 degrees. A dog in a fence huddled for warmth from the wind amongst those leaves.

I love Christmas time. Don’t get me wrong. I love getting gifts and I love giving gifts.

But my heart breaks in two when I see the sadness around us. And if the person who has that dog is reading this letter, its my pleasure to tell you to get off your —- and go outside and make it better.

Maybe I’m off base and your pet likes it there or maybe you brought it inside when you got your senses together or maybe the Humane Society made a trip to your house to enhance your senses. Not a problem. It was the least I could do. It’s my present to you.

Sometimes at Christmas we can do something odd in addition to doing our wonderful Christmas job. It’s the same thing I say almost every single year and that would be trying to pay it forward with cheer.

This year I would beg for everyone to take note: a watchful eye for our furry friends in these cold dark days. They are so very special and we need to give them the gift of love and warmth. And if that calls for our time or our money or our home or our care…then we do what we can do with what we can spare.

So folks, if you see or know a pet in need, please think Merry Christmas and do a good deed.

Terry Vahila

Malvern, OH

To the Editor:

The Carroll County Agricultural Society would like to thank the family of Linda Cargill for their memorial donations to the Jr. Fair Facilities Improvement committee.

Linda’s strong belief in the Jr. Fair program, prompted the family to have donations collected in her memory to better the fairgrounds. What a blessing. The Ag. Society appreciates your thoughtfulness. May God bless your family.

Wendy Davis

Secretary

Carroll Co. Agricultural Society