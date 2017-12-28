Letters to the Editor

To the editor:

Remember Obama and his economy. “Hey, you know what? We have to manage the decline. America’s best days are behind us.” They didn’t use those exact words. What they said was that America’s great, roiling, rollicking economic past was artificial. It wasn’t real. It was built on a bunch of phoniness. It was built on stealing and theft of resources of other nations. It was not legitimate. The U.S. is not legitimate from the days of our founding. And this new economy of 1% growth with America’s healthcare system being managed by the government, that was the new norm, you were to adjust to it.

Donald Trump was elected president because he refused to buy such nonsense, and now we’re on the verge of 4% economic growth. When Trump and his budget projected 6% economic growth, media economists and media analysts and deep state analysts wanted to impeach Trump over that. He was terribly misleading the people.

The Obama administration never even approached 3% economic growth in eight years. Now we’re on the verge of 4% in less than one year, and that one year matters. This is a stark difference in two administrations and it’s so obvious the Obama team’s running around trying to claim credit for this. They’re running around trying to claim credit for this economy, when they themselves told everybody this should not be expected anymore. Those days are behind us.

These next few years we could be on the verge of a breakout American economy that would replicate previous eras of growth in this country that we haven’t seen since the 1980s. We’re on the precipice here of a rare opportunity.

People are not being told it’s happening and told that it’s good. They’re living it. Much to the chagrin and much to the anger of the American left. But you’re not hearing any of this reported. The fact that you’re not hearing it talked about and the fact that you’re not hearing any negative economic news is all the evidence you should need.

We have innovation, growth. We have the opportunity… Look, Trump has defeated ISIS! This is another thing. The media isn’t talking about that.

We are strengthening our economy; we’re making it leaner and less regulated. Trump has done all of this with the world aligned against him, and with the media aligned against him.

Randy Miller

Carrollton

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry and the Carroll County Ministerial Association which sponsors the pantry, I would like to thank the Carrollton community for their very generous support of this Christian charity ministry which supplies emergency and supplemental food for about 350 households each month.

This holiday season, several thousand dollars have been donated to the pantry, as well as numerous food drives by various clubs and organizations and school groups in our community. Special thanks are due to the Betty Kaye Bakery for regular donations of food all year long, and to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd for rent-free use of the building that houses the pantry, and to Dean Rinehart and his crew of men who make two trips each week to the Akron Food Bank to haul several tons of food each month.

On behalf of the Ministerial Association, I also thank the dedicated staff of volunteers who give generously of their time to stock and distribute the food each month.

We are all fortunate to live in such a generous and caring community.

Gordon Warner

Director of Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry