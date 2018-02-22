Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The HARCATUS Family Support office in Carrollton would like to extend our sincere gratitude to The Dollar Tree for their very generous support in 2017. Their donation made our Holiday Give-a-Way /toy drive a huge success and helped many Carroll County families. We truly appreciate their support.

A special thank you to Belinda Mach for her support through the years.

We have accomplished so much by simply bringing smiles to worried faces and made the quality of life better for families that have fallen on hard times. Not every adult that comes to our office qualifies for the programs we offer, but no one in need is turned away when it comes to the holidays. We have a little of everything in our Community Clothing Closet, something for children of all ages and interests.

We want to take this time to thank some of the many individuals, organizations and businesses that have partnered with us through the years:

Tim and Charlotte Johnson, Betty Ames, Ron Shockley, Bonnie Shockley, St. Francis Xavier Church, St. Gabriel Church, Sherrodsville Lions Club, Roger and Kathy Greene, Herrington Bethel Missionary Women, Sid Popovich, Carrollton High School teachers, staff and students, Carrollton Rotary, Church of Christ Christian Disciples, Rev. Allen Hill, PAC Committee and the ladies with Twice Around for Kids, Ben and Marvel Boggess for your continued support.

Thank you to our new donors: Melanie Campbell, Rodger and Margie Barto, First Presbyterian Church, United Presbyterian Church, Ladies of the Church of Christ, Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashton’s Ben Franklin, Vicki Griffith, Loretta Dobo and Laurie Mills, Brandy Thompson and Scout Troop of Malvern, Jewel Gallon and Ruth Ann Clem. Thank you to Dave Myers and Don Peters for your assistance. Thank you to the Senior Friendship Center for your partnership.

A special thank you to our wonderful volunteers: Martha McIntire, Sue Erwin, Terry Small and Marsha Long. We have many more partnerships than space will allow us to name, but each is precious to us in their own special way.

Bonnie L. Mitchell,

Harcatus Office Manager

Carrollton office

To the Editor:

We would like to say thank you to the Malvern area for all your support for our spaghetti dinner and silent auction. It was a huge success. Thanks to all the area businesses for their donations in support of our Silent Auction.

Funds from the auction go to the Troop’s planned trip to Haliburton Scout Reserve in Haliburton, Ontario, Canada, this summer. Thanks to all those who helped and especially to the staff of Malvern High School for all their support.

Malvern Boy Scout Troop 155

John Campbell

Malvern, OH

To the Editor:

There’s nothing better than a good love story!

Recently, my daughter Amanda and I orchestrated a baby shower for our Juliana. The nice turnout from my church caused me to think about what a blessing the Carrollton Bible Chapel has been to me.

Looking back over the past 40 years, I realize a good number of my Church family have always been there, assisting and attending our graduation parties, wedding receptions and showers – most of which were held right at the church and for no fee! It is wonderful having a second family, one you can visit each Sunday who really care about your needs and specific burdens.

I’d like to remind the grandchildren how much we love them, but that Jesus loves them more. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a good love story?

Kathleen Horn

Carrollton, OH