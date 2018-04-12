Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We would like to thank the people and businesses in the Carrollton area who donated to our benefit auction. Everything was greatly appreciated.

John and Kathy Troyer

Carrollton, OH

To the Editor:

Michelle Obama, speaking at the women’s leadership conference, said, “My husband’s presidency was like having the good parent at home. The Obama administration was like having the good parent at home. Now we have the other parent. We thought it’d feel fun. Maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day, stay up late, not follow the rules. But Trump is the bad parent. My husband was the good parent.“

News flash Michelle, the people do not want to be controlled by the government, they want self-determination and the freedom to make their own decisions. Your statement highlights what the Democrat Party stands for, control of the masses, insinuating we are too stupid to know how to run our own lives. That is what we call socialism. Thank you for exposing your party’s true colors.

Randy Miller

Carrollton, OH