Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are lucky to live in a day and age where individuals are able to voice their unique opinions and concerns on social, economic, and political issues through print and digital news media outlets, social media applications, and other public fora. These avenues should make Americans of all walks of life feel like they have a voice, and that that voice can matter. I, for one, feel fortunate to have the ability to publicly support political candidates through avenues other than the ballot box.

As a resident of Cleveland, I am unable to cast a vote this November for Dan Milleson, Democratic Candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives for the 95th District (encompassing Carroll, Harrison, and Noble Counties, and parts of Belmont and Washington Counties).

Although I have not been a full-time resident of the Ohio Valley for nearly 12 years, I still have wonderful friends and family who reside there, and I still care deeply for the people of the 95th District and their economic and social well-being.

I should preface my support for Dan with the disclaimer that I am a registered Republican and Dan and I hold incongruous views on many national-level political issues. I nevertheless want to voice my support for Dan because I am confident he possesses the knowledge, work ethic, and determination to best represent the interests of the residents of the 95th District in Columbus next year.

I have known Dan personally for almost 20 years. He has been a classmate, a teammate, a trusted business partner, and most importantly, a friend. Dan returned to Harrison County in 2010 after earning his degree from Ohio University, immersed himself in the family insurance business and continued to explore other entrepreneurial opportunities throughout the Ohio Valley. He is now the Owner and Principal Agent of Milleson Insurance in Freeport and a Co-Owner of Vintage Fitness in Cadiz. Dan’s experience as an insurance agency owner has required him to field a myriad of phone calls and sit in countless living rooms with clients and listen to the types of challenges everyday people of the 95th District face – unemployment, catastrophic loss events, unequal access to technology and education, and stories of families and friends affected by this area’s unmitigated opioid epidemic. To many of these people, Dan is not just the face behind an insurance policy, but an advocate for their individual interests and a caring friend. Dan’s experience as a business owner has provided him an in-depth look at the unique challenges small business owners in the 95th District face and has readied him to fight for small business owner interests in Columbus.

Dan was also instrumental in the passage of the Harrison Hills School District levy in 2016, which will allow for the construction of a state of the art facility in the district. Dan’s work with the coalition responsible for raising support for the levy, the voters of Harrison County, and local leadership is a true testament to his ability to gain bipartisan support on an issue that will positively impact Harrison County’s youth for decades to come.

Simply put, Dan is one of those rare, altruistic individuals who finds working on behalf of others both meaningful and fulfilling–the precise characteristic we should all use when vetting candidates for public office.

Mike Thomas

Cleveland, OH

To the Editor:

As we continue to face an opioid epidemic in our community and in communities throughout Ohio, I want to take a moment to highlight the good work that is being done by individuals on the front lines of this fight.

With the message of “Bringing Help, Bringing Hope. Thank You,” communities across Ohio are holding a series of appreciation activities for front line workers who are fighting the opiate epidemic, and helping individuals recover. Additionally, counties are recognizing local county hubs to combat opiate addiction as called for in the last biennial budget. These Hubs expand and strengthen the local effort in eradicating Ohio’s opioid epidemic. Through our continued community efforts and building on the strengths of our existing partnerships, we will continue to nurture and reinforce county and community efforts to prevent and treat addiction, including opioids; educate youth and adults about opiates and other addictions and recovery; promote family building and workforce development as ways of combatting the effects of addiction on communities; and encourage community engagement in efforts to address the opioid epidemic.

The first coordinated effort of the County Hubs throughout Ohio is to show our appreciation for all individuals, families, and professionals on the front lines of this fight in our community and throughout the state. With the “Bringing Help, Bringing Hope. Thank You.” message, we’re expressing our thanks and our gratitude to the countless number of individuals who spend their days working tirelessly, in an often thankless role, to help save lives. In addition, these individuals help those that they serve engage in treatment and achieve recovery, support children and families impacted by this disease, promote prevention activities, and build strong, resilient communities.

During the course of this epidemic, we’ve seen strong partnerships develop across the community. These include collaboratives between treatment providers, law enforcement, and health departments targeting efforts to support opiate recovery. Treatment providers across agencies come together to plan as a continuum of care to support the children, families, and individuals living with an addiction. Each play a vital role in this community-wide partnership to bring help, bring hope and strengthen our community.

Every sector of society is impacted by addiction and this epidemic and it’s going to take every part of every community to develop a solution to this problem. We need to be sure that we are collectively focusing our community responses from the individual to the public policy level on meeting the needs of individuals and families impacted by addiction in our state. Collectively, we’ll continue to build a comprehensive focus on prevention, education, intervention, interdiction, treatment, and recovery. Through this work, we’ll continue to bring hope to our community and build a system of care that focuses on resiliency and recovery.

Natalie Bollon, LPCC-S

Executive Director

ADAMHS Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties