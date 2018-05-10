Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Carrollton FFA Alumni would like to thank all the generous businesses and individuals that donated items to our silent auction this year. The Alumni is able to sponsor many activities in agricultural education and leadership development for students in the Carrollton FFA Chapter thanks to your support of our fundraiser.

Thank you to the following businesses and individuals: Ruegg Brothers, H&M Tire, Betty Kaye Bakery, Kiko Meats, Your Pizza Shop, Minerva Carwash, Aultman Fitness, Unkefer Equipment, Bob’s Gun Room, Vernon Dell, Straight A Supply, S&S Equipment, Advanced Auto, Napa, Brace’s, Robertson’s Hardware, Kishman’s IGA, Davie’s Hair, Ulman’s Bakery, Villa Restaurant, McFadden Insurance, Tracy and Scott Flanagan, Keri and Steve Reed, Cheryl Rohr, Sander’s Market, Bentley Photography, Countryside Equipment and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

There were several anonymous or unmarked items donated for which we are grateful! Thank you for supporting FFA members in our county as they grow in agricultural and leadership education. Our students are fortunate to belong to such a generous and supportive community!

Carrollton FFA Alumni

Monica Cramer, secretary

To the Editor,

National Stuttering Awareness Week begins May 7, 2018. Did you know more than three million Americans stutter? That’s more than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, and Washington, DC…combined.

One percent of your readers stutter, and up to five percent of children stutter for a time during their early developmental years.

In the spirit of spreading awareness, the most important thing you can do for someone who stutters – or for anyone you are speaking with – is listen. Listen to what they have to say rather than how they say it.

For more information, visit our website: StutteringHelp.org.

Jane Fraser

President, The Stuttering Foundation

Memphis, TN

To the Editor:

My husband and I were gathering pop tabs donated to us to take to Akron Childrens Hospital recently. When dumping them into boxes, he found a watch and a ring. We don’t know which containers they were in, so we don’t know who they belong to. We would like to find the owners, so we are hope the person who donated the tabs sees this letter and contacts us.

If you are the owner, please call us at 330-739-5501, describe the jewelry and will get the watch and ring to you.

To those who donate tabs to us, please make sure you are giving us pop can tabs and nothing else.

Judy Stidom

Carrollton, OH