Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

While reading the Harrison News Herald, Free Press Standard and Times Reporter this past week, I came across a paid advertisement that went through six checkpoints and ended in a conclusion the Democrat party is for the end of freedom in America.

It’s another example of the toxic tribalism that has taken hold of our society. We, as members of the same country, state and communities will never agree on anything if we continue to believe everything we hear on our slanted radio stations, biased news networks, and echo-chambered Facebook friend lists. These things we routinely rely on have clearly driven us so far apart that we now plant flags in alternate realities while living next door to one another. It is a tragic and fearful thing, but a thing that can be overcome if efforts are made on both sides to move toward to middle.

I believe a move toward the middle can be achieved by walking out your front door and into your community. A great deal of time and energy is spent listening to whatever your preferred source of information, synthesizing it, and then talking about it with people who agree because their information came from the same source. This group-think style may feel good, but I’ve found that it doesn’t provide any benefit. It’s my opinion that time spent finding compromise is what brings net-gains to society.

There are many factual inaccuracies in the advertisement I’m referring to, but I felt it necessary to comment on the “brown, third world tidal wave” point that was made first by just saying, that in the majority of cases, our collective, dirt poor ancestors came to this country for a new start. They did so with the hope of a better society and civilization than the one they left. I’ve met a lot of “brown” people in my day. Turns out, our souls are the same. Maybe we should all start there.

The times that I’ve voted for Republican candidates, I did it because I felt they were going to be good at the job. I knew they were going to work their tails off, do the job honestly, and hold it close to the heart. It never entered my mind that national-level political ideologies would play a role in it. So, for all these reasons, I reject the advertisement in last week’s paper, but I do wish to sit down and discuss local and state issues with anyone and everyone so they know that I, as a Democrat, am more about how we can work together, than how we can split apart.

Dan Milleson

Candidate for Ohio’s State House, 95th District

To the Editor

I enjoyed reading the April 19 segment in The Free Press Standard on Earth Day. I agree we do need to clean up after ourselves and keep the environment clean. Recycle and dispose of waste in a responsible way should be everyone’s goal. Then I came to just a small part of the piece that I disagree with, the relationship of carbon dioxide and the climate: man made global warming. To put it bluntly, humans have no influence over the climate. The article went on to say that those who disagree called them deniers. The use of the word denier is a means of silencing someone who disagrees with you: to silence free speech. Those who call people deniers do not want a dialect for fear their stance will be compromised and proven invalid.

The premise that humans are causing the warming is poppycock. Global warming happened during the medieval times with no CO2 emissions. During the Ordovician Period 460 million years ago, CO2 concentrations were 4,400ppm while temperatures then were about the same as they are today. Our current CO2 levels are about 400 ppm. These facts tell the truth. CO2 is not the driver in our current warming per geocraft.com/WVFossils/Carboniferous_climate.html.

Temperatures have been much warmer than today for most of the last 10,000 years. Dr. Don Easterbrook, professor of Geology at Western Washington University, said, “Natural global warming has occured many times in the geological past without CO2 change.”

Remember: only one molecule of very 85,000 in the atmosphere is CO2 of human origin and yet we are asked to believe this molecule drives hugely complex climate systems. We are also to believe that 32 molecules of CO2 of natural origin in every 85,000 molecules play no part in driving climate change. From the book, “Climate Change, The Facts.”

Randy J. Miller

Carrollton