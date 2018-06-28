Letters to the Editor

To The Editor:

I spent from June 10 through June 23 touring Carroll County with my friend Dan Milleson. He is running for Ohio’s 95th House District and, in an effort to learn more about the district and get to know people, he is spending one week in each of the five counties that make up the district.

Though I live close to the border of Carroll County and have family and friends there who have helped me with my familiarity of the area, we found so many hidden gems! I would like to thank the businesses and residents of Carroll County for welcoming us and showing us your hospitality!

Some takeaways from the week:

Carroll County has so much to offer! A few of the highlights for me were mint chocolate chip ice cream at Taggart’s , a wool dryer ball purchased at Manfull Orchards and a tour of the McCook House Museum. Carroll County residents are extremely hard working. As we drove around all the roads of the county and extended our ear to many stories from residents, it was very noticeable that so many small businesses and individuals have thrived here through dedication and persistence. As is expected in any political campaign, most welcomes were warm and a few were not. For those of you who welcomed our door knocks, our conversation, and our parade matchbooks, thank you! It was a treat to learn so much and meet so many generous people! For those of you that didn’t get to meet Dan, don’t know about his campaign, or perhaps didn’t welcome us as you learned a Democrat was near, here are a few fun facts I would like to share about my friend. He is from Harrison County, loves it, and only wants to make our district a better place. In regards to his opinion of Trump, there are some issues that they agree on and others they don’t. His goal is not to focus on the national narrative but to make state and local government the focus. Issues such as local government funding, education, the opioid epidemic and workforce development are high on his priority list. It is his hope that people understand that the “D” next to his name on the ballot should not be all-defining. With effort, communication and open ears, issues important to our rural area could be brought to light, not because of a specific party, but because of a specific person: a person who is hard working, eager to learn and willing to fight for our area in Columbus. This person is Dan Milleson.

To learn more or contact Dan, please visit the website at www.milleson95th.com

I hope someone makes sure Earl Ledford down in Dellroy sees this so he knows it was a pure joy to meet him!

Sam McIntosh

Scio, OH

To the Editor:

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, Phantom Fireworks would like to remind our friends and customers that some pets adversely react to the lights and noise of fireworks. With a little extra effort, our pets can be spared the trauma they sometimes experience from fireworks.

Phantom Fireworks asks that you please be mindful of the following:

Keep your pets indoors during fireworks displays.

Turn on the TV or radio and air conditioning to help mask the noise of the fireworks. Keep pets in a soothing, dark room with light jazz or classical music playing. The idea is to muffle the fireworks noise with something soothing. Close draperies to help soundproof the residence.

Many suggest walking or exercising the pet prior to the fireworks in an effort to tire out the pet in hopes the pet will sleep through the fireworks.

Be home or have someone at home indoors with the pet to offer encouragement and support for the pet.

Close all windows and doors and block pet doors to prevent escape.

You could try distracting the pet as soon as the fireworks begin by involving the pet in something enjoyable like a game of “fetch.”

Prepare a safe area when the pet can “burrow in” to feel safe. Maybe some blankets under a bed or a blanket draped over a small table. Play a radio in that area. Feeding the pet in the area will help the pet associate the area with other good things.

Do not take your animal to a fireworks show or let the pet outdoors while fireworks are being used.

You might consider consulting you veterinarian several weeks before fireworks season. Some pets may require sedation. The veterinarian could suggest some behavior modification techniques.

Many of these suggestions come from the Press-Enterprise, Riverside, CA, Blue Cross for Pets (UK), Pet MD, Humane Society of the US and The Telegraph (UK).

Phantom Fireworks hopes you enjoy the Independence Day holiday safely and show courtesy and compassion for your pets and animals.

William A. Weimer

Vice President

Phantom Fireworks

To the Editor:

Members of the Carrollton Village Fire Department would like to thank everyone for their assistance on May 31, 2018.

Thanks to all the local businesses that donated food, water and ice for the 76 firefighters and 13 units that battled a fire at Country Side Recycling.

Also, thaks to the FDRU (Fire Department Recovery Unit) that responded to assist firefighters who battled heat problems during the fire.

Once again, we appreciate everyone that donated items for firefighters.

Shane Thomas

Fire Chief

Carrollton Village Fire Department

To the Editor:

The Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department thanks those who supported our first Benefit Auction June 9. We would like to thank Bill Newell for donating his services as our auctioneer and Carrollton Eagles for providing us with a venue and eat stand. We would also like to thank Brace’s, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware and Built by Pottsy for their donated auction items. Lastly, thank you to all the buyers who came out.

Without everyone’s support, we would not be able to continue in our efforts to better serve the residents of Carroll County.

Through the community’s support of our fundraisers and donations in the last few years we have been able to purchase quite an array of equipment. These items include new turnout gear for our members, a like-new 1999 rescue truck to replace our badly worn 1979 rescue truck, an UTV with a skid unit for fighting brush fires and transporting victims in remote areas and a trailer to pull it, Rescue 42 Vehicle Stabilization Struts and Vetter Heavy Lift Air Bags.

Devin Herrington

Fire Chief

Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department

Carrollton, Ohio 44615