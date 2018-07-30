Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Sunday, July 8, I completed a 36 consecutive day journey across 70 small towns in Eastern Ohio. The purpose of this journey was to educate myself on the history, people, and current issues facing the areas I wish to represent in the 95th District of the Ohio House of Representatives.

During the week of June 10, I visited Carroll County. Here are some of the highlights:

*The memories that came flooding back of playing little league baseball in Malvern, Dellroy, Sherrodsville, Carrollton and Minerva.

*My chance encounter with Earl the Pearl at the Dellroy Drive-In and learning that he was a part of my grandfather’s runs for State Senate 40 years ago.

*The Farm at Lake Mohawk and all the kind smiles and hard work done out there to provide an essential service.

*A short tour of Carrollton’s school building project, the well-attended Minerva Homecoming Parade, Historic Magnolia and Taggart’s Ice Cream.

*The tour of the Leesville Gas Plant and visiting both marinas on Leesville Lake.

*The good people at Cathy’s Kitchen.

*My friends at Golden Age Retreat, Manfull Orchards, the Arts Center and the farmer’s market.

*The McCook House and Shirley’s extensive knowledge of all the history inside.

*Meals at Jimmy’s BBQ, Dave’s Diner and the Perry Post. *Cheeseburger in Paradise at the Bluebird Amphitheater.

Actual policy and issues were discussed at many of these stops. Here are some that came up regularly.

*Severance Tax Revenue. People are curious where this tax revenue goes. They feel the excess money not used on the state’s regulatory efforts (ODNR) should come back to the places where the resource was extracted.

Many Carroll County residents were pleased with the positive developments and financial commitments some companies brought into their communities, but nearly all felt that the excess money shouldn’t be used for other projects across the state. I agree.

*Rural Broadband and a lack of cell phone service in parts of Carroll County. As mentioned in my Belmont County wrap up, Representative Jack Cera of the 96th District introduced bipartisan HB 378 to free up funding which will create broadband internet investment.

*Guns. As a Democrat this was a concern for many of the folks I talked to. Let me be clear, I am not interested in taking anyone’s guns. My family has lived in rural Eastern Ohio for six generations and all them have owned guns. My interest lies in creating opportunities for people through education, job programs, and a diverse economy. My interest lies in continuing to make our home a place where our kids are proud to be from. My interest lies in government that is a force for good.

Have a great rest of your summer, Carroll County. And thanks for the hospitality.

Dan Milleson

Candidate for Ohio House District 95

To the Editor:

On behalf of Edison Local Schools, I would like to thank everyone who made the 2018 Friends of Edison Golf Scramble a resounding success.

The fundraiser on Saturday (July 22) drew 120 people to Spring Hills Golf Club in East Springfield to take part in four-person teams. Prizes were awarded to the top three teams, as well as 50/50, skins and skills.

Some new additions included the Dixon Golf and Aurelius Driver challenges with chances to earn gift certificates and products for their time. Proceeds from golfer’s fees to take part in the challenge were donated to the scramble, which benefits the district’s promotion of a 5.9-mill renewal levy this November.

The measure, which was last passed in spring of 2014, will provide $1.2 million annually over a five-year period to assist with general operations and help fill a financial gap left with a loss of revenue from First Energy Corp.

Special recognition goes to the Spring Hills Golf Course for hosting this scramble and the many area businesses that acted as sponsors.

They include the following such corporate sponsors as the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 246, DeNoon Lumber and Riley Petroleum, LLC; golf ball sponsor, TS Electric; prize sponsors, Rawson’s Mulch & More; meal sponsor, Dickey Electric; hole sponsors, The Brewer-Garrett Company, Tremco Inc., LM Construction, Liberty Distributors, M&M Hardware, Total Sports Connection, Hughes Office Equipment, Pytash Tractor Sales Inc., McBane Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Elect Scott Renforth County Auditor and Minerva Classic ’57, and banner sponsors, Cain Realtors & Auctioneers, The Village Network, United Dairy Inc., Kenco Quik Mart, Smitty’s Floors, Dodds Funeral Home, Kuester Implement, Walmart Distribution Center, Double M Tree Farm, Tri-State Publishing Company, Williams Insurance Company of Bergholz Inc., M&A Concrete, Truck Sales & Services Inc., Dellapenna Construction, Gem City Pizza, Tina McCoy and The Chop Shop, VFW Post 232 Auxiliary, Crow Rentals LLC, GCC Fellowship Hall, Cryogenic Construction Inc. and Osso & Mason.

Again, thank you to everyone for making this event such a success and supporting the children.

Bill Beattie

Superintendent, Edison Local Schools