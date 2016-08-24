Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As co-chairwomen of the annual Dancing on the Bridge festival and fundraiser in Malvern, we are very grateful to the many hardworking people helping to plan a successful event, and to the donors who have contributed. Donations are still coming in. On behalf of the Malvern Community Development Fund Board of Trustees and the Dancing on the Bridge Committee, we want to thank the individuals and businesses which have generously donated to date. They include: Village Stars-$1,000-J Hawk Water Service LLC; Village Heroes-$500-Mark & Luisa Stachel in Memory of Mickey Stachel, Woods Grocery; Village Investors-$250-Randy Ile, VFW Post 4120, Dan & Colleen Grove, Summit Glove Inc., Bob & Marlene Crowl, Michael J. Hulit, DDS; Village Builders-$100-Bob & Rose Pierce, Ralph & Jean LeBeau, Straight A’s – RanchCity.com, Connie & Eric Griffin, Greg & Sherry Sarbach, Mark & Cathy Cawthorne, Minerva Veterinary Clinic, The Albert Cinson Family, Father Victor Cinson, Chuck & Kathleen Ferrari, GL Auto Glass, Backyard Life (Shaun & Darcy Pearce), West End Inn & Pizza, Dave & Patty Van Horn, Advanced Auto Body Inc, Rotary Club of Malvern, Michael & Shelley Harsh, Joan Shubert, Tom Mertz Family, Charles (Skeeter) Richards, Tom & Kathy Chain, Janis Marraccini, Lynn Edwards, John & Barbara Ross, Betty Myers, Mike & Rhonda Chiurco, Marvin & Sandra Janssen, Susan Joyce, Jim & Cheryl Halter, Lake Mohawk Water Ski Club, The Sarbach Family, Cindy’s Beauty Boutique, Ray & Ginny Cappelli, Consumers National Bank; Village Believers-$25-Rita Kenny, Newell Realty & Auctions LLC, Debbie Border, Linda & Lee Faa, Andrew Opritza, Bill Zartman, Carolee Henderson, Jane M. Phillips, Robert Van Sickel, Mildred Pryor, Robert & Elaine Puz, Rich Kiper, Carol Brawley, Charles Furey, Alan & Kathy Patterson, Karen Wackerly, Jackie Contini, Dawn Kaufman, William Kettering, Richard & Carol Smith, Bill & Darletta Shank, Carol & John Scandridge, Dewight & Mary Friend, Traci LeBeau, Dick & Linda Byrd, Dominick Olivito, Coley’s Reunion, Joe McAbier, Robert B. Dressel, Carol Welker, Don & Marilyn Furey, Wynne Van Lanen, Leroy W. Shine, Joan Schmidt, Lake Mohawk Golf Club, Norm & Nancy Mankins, Malvern Plumbing & Heating, GBS; Under $25 Donors-Dan & Joan Livesay, Andrew & Lauren Behrens.

Vehicle Show donors also thanked include: Platinum Sponsors-$1,000-Walmart Volunteerism Always Pays Program; Valve Cover Race Sponsor-$500-Howard & Marianne Swinehart in Memory of Roy J. Swinehart, Carroll County Firefighter 9/71 to 4/92; Gold Sponsors-$300-

Colfor Manufacturing, Inc.; Silver Sponsors-$150-Mayle Home, Sean & Janet Smith; Dash Plaque Sponsor-$125-Sheckler’s Excavating Inc.; Two Class Sponsors-$60-Mapes State Farm Insurance, Baughman Machine & Weld Shop, Crowl Lumber Co Inc, Summit Glove; One Class Sponsors-$35-First Christian Church, Woods Grocery; Patrons-$30-William & Valerie Wohlwend.

It truly takes a Village to improve a Village, and we are very thankful to all!

Carol Brawley

Susan Joyce

Dancing on the Bridge

Co-chairwomen

To the Editor:

In the face of obvious public confusion, I don’t quite understand why the Democratic Organization of Carroll County (DOCC) continues to retain a name that causes questions in the minds of voters, many of whom have no clear understanding as to the organization’s motives or usefulness. Since the organization’s avowed purpose is the education and involvement of county voters, why continue to retain a name that leaves its identity and function unclear?

My I suggest to the organization’s leaders they consider a name change – perhaps something like Carroll County Organization for Democracy – or another title that does not contain the name of any currently active political party? That way they will be able to eliminate having to explain what they aren’t and get on with carrying out their stated mission.

Ann Lloyd

Carrollton, OH

To the Editor:

Having the opportunity to meet people you would normally not is one of the great perks of seeking public office. Last week my sons and I attended a special ceremony to commemorate the placement of a Blue Star Memorial marker in Malvern. On this occasion two very different groups were brought together by patriotism and a sense of duty.

National Garden Clubs Inc. is the sponsor of the Blue Star Memorial Program. The program was established in 1944 and seeks to honor veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Memorial markers are identified by a large blue star like the ones used on flags and banners during World War II. They are placed at locations such as national cemeteries, veterans’ facilities and parks.

There were many notable Garden Club members onsite including statewide leadership. They were joined by a chorus and an array of veterans. In addition to the usual group of local dignitaries, there was also a group of motorcyclists holding flags.

I admire people that are passionate about our nation. So, I wanted to make sure my sons and I had the opportunity to meet some of the program participants. The local Garden Club ladies were wonderful. As expected they were kind, professional, and enthusiastic about the contribution they were making to the Malvern community. The motorcyclists were members of the Patriot Guard Riders. They wore biker vests and patriotic patches. The style of the local Garden Club and the Patriot Guard Riders was quite a contrast.

I was told the Guard formed to shield the mourning families of veterans from members of the Westboro Baptist Church. As you may recall the Westboro Baptist Church is from Kansas and often makes headlines for disrupting the funerals of fallen soldiers. There was also a notable Supreme Court case involving a soldier’s family and the church. I was really intrigued by the Guard, because when I discuss civil liberties with my classes I always talk about the Westboro Baptist Church.

After the ceremony, I had time to meet with members of both groups and learn more about their efforts to honor our veterans. The National Garden Club has placed thousands of markers to remind people of the services provided by our veterans. The Patriot Guard Riders not only enable military families to grieve privately but also serve at memorials. Both groups work passionately and respectfully to thank those who have served our nation in our armed forces.

If you ever doubt the greatness of our nation, show me another place where the elegant ladies of the garden club team up with a group of leather clad bikers to honor the service of their fellow citizens.

There will be another Blue Star Memorial marker ceremony in Minerva Sept. 6. I strongly encourage you to contact your local Garden Club to find out how you can contribute to this awesome project. Also, take a few minutes and research the Patriot Guard Riders online. They are some incredible people too.

Craig Brown

Salem, OH