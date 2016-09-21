Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We would just like to take this opportunity to say thanks so very much to the individuals & businesses who not only sponsored, but supported the Carroll County Fair Royalty Contest and donated items for the visiting royalty who came from other counties, as well. We had royalty from Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Muskingum, Shelby, Stark, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties as well as visiting state and county beef, dairy and pork princesses and queens, along with the State of Ohio Fair Manager’s Queen, Mary Buehler from Shelby County!

First and foremost, thanks to the young ladies & men from ALL areas of our county, who took the time and cared enough about our county and fair to participate in this contest. We are so blessed to have such excellent candidates for Fair Royalty, and just like previous years, it was a very difficult decision for the judges who felt that anyone of the candidates was worthy of being a member of this year’s court. It seems that every year the judges comment on how tough the decision is and how close each candidate is to the winner’s score. This year they said it was like splitting hairs to make a decision!

We have had the pleasure of being invited to other counties and their Fair Royalty Contest events and without a doubt, these teens across the state of Ohio are all extraordinary individuals who are outstanding in their achievements at this point in their lives and these Carroll County youth are no exception this year! They have been high achievers throughout their years of 4-H, FFA, Boy/Girl Scouts, etc. and were all phenomenal and must be commended for these outstanding achievements over the past years as well as the wonderful characters that they brought into this contest. They enjoyed showing Carroll County hospitality to fair queens and kings attending our fair from the other counties and the State Fair Manager’s Assoc. (Ohio State Fair) queen and they truly make all of us proud to be a “Carroll Countian”!

Next, I would like to thank Adele Canestraro – Velazquez (of the former Russell Jewelers in Minerva), Sheriff Dale and Lee Williams and Commissioner Robert and Diane Wirkner for graciously sponsoring & donating tiaras; Lion’s Den Sports Shop (Minerva) for donating the queen and king’s monogrammed tee shirts and ball caps for the king, king runner up and prince; Lewis Mickley (Carrollton) candidate for Carroll County Commissioner for donating the queen and king runner up’s monogrammed tee shirts; Georgette Huff (Carrollton) for donating the prince and princess’s monogrammed t-shirts and Dale and Bobbie Jo Tinlin (Carrollton) for donating monogrammed tee shirts; Mrs. Richard C. (Barb) Walton (Carrollton) and “EmbroidMe” (Alliance) for donating the court’s sashes; Carrollton Country Flowers (Carrollton) for creating the court’s stunning floral bouquets, given by the Suburban Garden Club of Carrollton; the Carrollton FFA Alumni, BW Auto Wrecking and Sales (Bill and Cyndy Wells) (Carrollton) and “EmbroidMe” (Alliance) for sponsoring the queen and king chairs and Commissioner Tom and Elaine White (Carrollton) for sponsoring the queen and king runner up, princess and prince’s chairs respectively; the Carroll County Sr. Fair Board and Carrollton Country Flowers and the Jeff Tipton family (all Carrollton) for donating the court’s trophies; Stoneman Law Office and Stoneman Title Agency, Dominick E. Olivito Jr., Martha Jones, Sean and Michelle Speedy, Gary and Syndy Willen, John and Melanie Campbell, Carroll Co. Auditor Lynn Fairclough and Shane A. Steele (all of Carrollton), Sherman and Patti Oyer (Kensington), Minerva Vision Clinic (Minerva) and Atty. Steve Barnett and Sheckler Excavating (Malvern), as well as the Carroll Co. Sr. Fairboard for the court’s savings bonds monies; Tom and Marlene Wilson (Jewett) for donating the queen’s Longaberger collectible basket; Pizza Hut, Ashton’s 5 & 10 Cent Store, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ and Gioninos Pizzeria, Wendy’s, Hair Gallery by Tina B. and Donna’s Deli (all of Carrollton), Woods Grocery ( Malvern), McDonalds (of Minerva) and Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor (of Magnolia) for donating gift certificates; and Joe & Rose Seck, Jo Anne Truman, Dean and Donna Ott, Mc Fadden Insurance Agency, Mark and Karla Wells, McDonalds, Riegle’s Auto Sales -Salvage and Repair, Guess Motors/Guess Ford Mercury, Ashton House Museum, Ashton’s 5&10, Hair Gallery by Tina B., Pizza Hut, McDonalds, Workhouse Fitness, Carrollton Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Co. Engineer, Brian Wise (all Carrollton), EmbroidMe (of Alliance) DFC-Malvern (Damascus friends Church, Malvern), Elizabeth Renea’s Bridal & Formal (of Salem) and Kishman’s IGA (of Minerva) for gift bags for the court and Betty Kaye Bakery and Robert and Diane Wirkner, Barb Walton and Mark & Karla Wells for the cookies and treats enjoyed by all at the Royalty’s crowning ceremony!

Many thanks also to the Jr. and Sr. Fair Board members and employees, the 4-H Honor Court and the panel of 2016 Judges: 2015 Fair Queen Susanna Martin (Minerva), Rose Seck, Wilma Lambert, Vicki Nign (Carrollton), Kim Shipbaugh and Erin (Shipbaugh) Gotschall (former HOF Queen), both of E. Rochester, 2012 Fair King, Wilbur Weaver (Salineville) and John Ryser (Salem).

Special thanks to Gordon’s Graphics, Inc. of Malvern for donating their time and talents to the Fair Royalty signage, Guess Ford/Guess Motors of Carrollton and Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg for the use of their vehicles for the Royalty Court to drive in parades this past year, Rose Seck & Mrs. Richard (Barb) Walton for all their assistance, promotion and contributions of time and talents above and beyond the “call of duty”. Without all these individuals & businesses, this contest would not have been possible and we so appreciate their gracious donations!

We look forward to working on this contest again and would welcome any assistance, donations, comments or suggestions.

Contest Coordinators,

Karla and Mark Wells

Diane Wirkner

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Carroll County community for the continued support of the Golden Age Retreat.

We received many donations from the recent fair auctions that will certainly help supplement our food budget.

We have been given donations of flowers for the gardens which staff and volunteers help maintain. The residents appreciate the love and respect shown by the many volunteers and the community organizations who interact with us throughout the year, the personal visits when someone comes just to talk and listen and, of course, ice cream as often as possible.

Our open house was a huge success. The residents always enjoy all the excitement of the days, as we have such great community support. Thank you to everyone!

The Golden Age Retreat (county home) continues to be a viable option to the community for people of all different ages and medical conditions on a temporary or permanent basis. The 24-hour per day nursing care serves people who require minimal assistance up to hospice level. Veterans may qualify for financial assistance through the veteran’s aid and attendance pension.

Ollie Scott

Superintendent

Carroll Golden Age Retreat

To the Editor:

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Senator Lou Gentile and he has my vote this November. You’d be hard pressed to find another man or woman from Southeast Ohio that fights as tirelessly for working class families as he does.

Lou understands the pressure facing middle class, working Southeast Ohio families and does everything in his power to help. From his Ohio Workers First amendment, which helps ensure financial benefits and jobs from new energy production stay in Southeastern, OH, to his consistent support of our miners, Lou’s support of regular, hard-working folks like me is strong.

Senator Gentile is also a champion of our men and women who serve in the armed forces. Lou introduced the Ohio Veterans Opportunity Act, a bill that helps veterans get college credit for military training. As a representative and now as a senator, he wrote legislation supported by both Democrats and Republicans that helps make sure Southeast Ohio, not other parts of the country, benefit from new jobs and revenue from energy production. His priorities are simple: working to create jobs for us.

I encourage everyone to vote for Lou Gentile for state senator.

Andrea Bell

Richmond, OH