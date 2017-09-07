Light up Carrollton event features world-famous musicians, car show

CARROLLTON – The 4th annual Light up Carrollton two-day event will take place Sept. 16 and 17.

Sponsored by Carrollton Church of God, two nights of musical entertainment are scheduled along with a car show and food stands.

A car show opens the event at noon Saturday and runs through 4 p.m. Vehicles will be on display in the Masonic Temple parking lot on 3rd St. NE, Carrollton.

The show is open to all makes and models. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 10 registrants. Trophies will be awarded for best 40s through 80s; Best of Show and Most Unique. Registration is free and begins at 11 a.m.

Elec Simon of the Cleveland Cavaliers Q-Stix will take the stage in the Bell-Herron Middle School Auditorium at 6 p.m. His performance will include an antibullying message mixed in with the music.

Nationally known Christian pop rock band OBB will take the stage after Simon. The band is one of contemporary Christian music’s most popular and exciting bands.

Entertainment begins at 3 p.m. Sunday with performances by southern gospel legends, Danny Funderburk and Ivan Parker.

“All of these events are free to the community,” said Jarron Fry, pastor of Carrollton Church of God. “We want to let people know what an awesome opportunity this is. Ivan Parker and Danny Funderburk have performed in front of millions of people. Both of them were part of the Billy Graham Crusades.”

Parker was the first soloist ever to be invited to perform on the main stage at the National Quartet Convention and to grace the cover of “The Singing News Magazine”. He was named Favorite Southern Gospel Soloist by The Singing News Fan Awards several times.

He explained the event has a dual purpose; fellowship to bring people from different churches together and community outreach.

“We want to get the message of the Gospel out to those who haven’t heard it,” Fry stated. “We want to bring the music to town. These shows are free. Normally you would have to drive to see them and pay $30 or $40 per ticket.”

Fry gives credit to gold level sponsors Carroll Health Care and Razor Rents for assisting with bringing these musicians to Carrollton.

Additional information can be found by visiting the church’s website at www.carrolltonchurchofgod. org or Facebook or contact the church at 330-627-4406.